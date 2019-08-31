NEW IBERIA — Senior wingback Parker Nunez rushed for 84 yards on six carries, including a 44-yard touchdown, and the Delcambre defense held off Highland Baptist's last-minute scoring bid to prevail 13-7 during Friday's action of the Iberia Parish Sugar Cane Jamboree.
Delcambre raced out to a 13-0 lead behind touchdowns from Nunez and fullback Rogan Saunier and looked to be well on its way to an easy victory.
Highland, which went winless in 2018, lost yardage on both of its first two possessions before quarterback Myles Liggans found his bearings.
After missing on his first four attempts, Liggans began to warm up and finished 9-of-20 for 125 yards. He had multiple passes dropped, as well.
A four-yard shovel pass from Liggans to fullback Tyreke Collins got Highland on the board late in the first half.
Neither team scored in the second half, although Highland drove to the Delcambre 15-yard line before turning the ball over on downs with less than a minute to go.
Delcambre was without starting fullback/strong safety Tirney Dejean, who suffered a concussion in a scrimmage versus Lake Arthur.
Westgate 13, New Iberia 10
To no one's surprise, Westgate showed quick-strike capability in Game 2 Friday.
It's widely known that the Tigers have three top-notch receivers — Kayshon Boutte, Makholven Sonn and Jordan Doucet. The major question was how well their inexperienced quarterback duo of Brennan Landry and JaQuallen Allen will perform behind an undersized offensive line.
On their second offensive play, the Tigers scored on a 56-yard pass from Landry to Sonn, a Kansas State commit.
That came after NISH received the opening kickoff and lost a yard on its first possession.
On their second possession, the Yellow Jackets fumbled the ball away to give Westgate great field position at the NISH 36-yard line, but Landry threw an interception three plays later.
"We had too many penalties, too many mistakes," Westgate offensive coordinator Derek Landry said. "On every offensive possession, we had at least one penalty, and that's definitely unacceptable."
Late in the first half, NISH speedster Markell Linzer returned a punt to the Westgate 44-yard line, and the Yellow Jackets drove as far as the Westgate 11 before a fumble pushed the ball back to the 17.
The Jackets then settled for a 34-yard field goal from sophomore kicker Luke Landry to close within 7-3 at the half.
On the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Allen connected with Boutte, an LSU commitment, on a 72-yard touchdown pass to give Westgate a 10-point lead.
Landry was 2-for-5 passing for 59 yards. Allen threw an incompletion on his only other attempt.
"There's going to be situations where they both play," Derek Landry said of his two quarterbacks. "They both have unique skill sets, and they both bring something to the table. My expectation is to see them both every week."
NISH junior quarterback Taegan Bourque didn't get flustered by a lack of early success throwing the ball. Late in the game, Bourque directed a 72-yard scoring drive that included a 27-yard pass to Braylon Willis.
Until then, Bourque was 0-for-5 through the air. NISH wingback Tyce Fusilier led all rushers with 96 yards on 12 carries, including a 60-yard burst in the second half.
Junior running back Alvin George III scored on a five-yard run up the middle with 40 seconds remaining for the Jackets.
"Defensively, I thought we played about as well as we can," Landry said. "Our defense was on the field a long time. They got gassed. That's what NISH's offense does.
"They did a great job of holding the ball, keeping us off the field, not letting us get any rhythm, and we did a good job of bailing them out by making penalties."
Loreauville 20, Jeanerette 0
Quarterback Zy Alexander was 4-of-4 passing for 89 yards for Loreauville, which got two touchdowns from sophomore running back Ethan Simon in Game 2 on Thursday.
Alexander kept for a 15-yard score, and Simon ran for one touchdown and caught a pass from sophomore quarterback Calep Jacob for another.
Led by bruising junior linebacker Chris Anthony, who recorded two sacks, the Loreauville defense kept Jeanerette's I-formation offense in check most of the night.