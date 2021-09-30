ACA.lafjamboree014.082721.jpg

The Bulldogs' Cade Poirier (7) runs the ball as Carencro faces Cecilia in the Kiwanis Jamboree on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Cajunfield in Lafayette.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

Week 6 Schedule

Thursday’s Games

Sulphur at Southside

Abbeville at St. Martinville

Friday’s Games

Acadiana at Comeaux

New Iberia at Lafayette

Eunice at Rayne

St. Thomas More at Westgate

Carencro at Teurlings

Northside at Opelousas

Breaux Bridge at Cecilia

North Vermilion at LaGrange

Beau Chene at Livonia

Iota at Church Point

Northwest at Pine Prairie

Port Barre at Crowley

Kaplan at Erath

Lake Arthur at Lafayette Christian

Notre Dame at Welsh

Ascension Episcopal at Delcambre

Loreauville at Catholic-NI

Jeanerette at Washington-Marion

North Central at Westminster

Opelousas Cath. at St. Edmund

Covenant Christian at Highland Baptist

Vermilion Catholic at Hanson

