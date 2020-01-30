After guiding Acadiana to a perfect season during his senior year at quarterback, Keontae Williams will continue his career on defense at Nicholls State.
Williams will join his cousin, Comeaux safety Tyreke Boyd, when both sign with the Colonels on Wednesday.
"Nicholls offered a scholarship two weeks ago," Williams said. "Then I went out there this past Friday. I really liked it. It's a good school with great people.
"The facilities are really nice, and they're a program on the come-up. Everything just fell into place."
Nicholls was the first school to extend a scholarship offer to Williams.
"A week before that, they called and said they were coming to the school," he said. "It was the head coach, the offensive coordinator and the defensive coordinator.
"Northwestern State was close to offering. I was supposed to visit there this weekend, but since I had already committed to Nicholls, I didn't want to waste their time."
Williams will make the transition to cornerback on the next level.
"I think he can play," Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. "He's a good athlete who could have been a tremendous defensive back for us. Of course, we wanted to keep him healthy and he was our quarterback.
"He was gigantic with what we did on offense, but he also could have been one of the best defensive backs we've ever had. That's what our defensive coordinator said."
McCullough said Williams took reps in the secondary in practice in case the team needed him to go both ways.
On offense, he directed an option attack that posted record-breaking numbers.
"Keontae ran our offense tremendously," McCullough said. "He did a great job with the option and made plays when he had to in the passing game. Handling the ball is a big deal in our offense. I think we only had five or six fumbles leading up to the semifinal game, and that's big with the way we pitch the ball and hit the hole.
"He's an awesome kid. I don't think I ever saw him come to practice without a smile. He put in the work. He's a great leader who does everything the way you're supposed to do it. I think he's a steal for Nicholls. They're a really good program, and I think he's going to be a really good player there."
Williams got his first taste of playing defense in the I-10 Bowl, an all-star game after the regular season.
"I was pretty sure somebody was going to come in and offer him a scholarship," McCullough said. "We had been talking to some people. We knew he would be able to play somewhere and be a steal for somebody.
"It was just one of those things where it happened late because they didn't have much film at the position they were recruiting him for. "