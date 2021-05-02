LEROY — The North Vermilion baseball team had their backs against the wall in the sixth inning against Carencro on Saturday.
The Patriots dropped Game 1 on Friday and were trailing 5-1 in Game 2 of the Class 4A second-round playoff series, but pinch hitter Cooper David delivered a two-run single that sparked an 8-5 comeback win to force a Game 3.
"Cooper David, who we've been trying to get more at-bats, had a big pinch-hit single and another single later," North Vermilion coach Jeremy Trahan said.
"Both hits scored runs. He was ready when it was his turn to help us win. He was the spark that won it for us."
In Game 3 on Saturday, the No. 3 Patriots rallied from a 10-3 deficit to outlast the Bears, 15-14.
"I'm speechless right now," Trahan said. "We gave up 10 runs in the first three innings in Game 3, then we came back. We just fought. We scored a run every inning. The kids didn't give up. They trusted in it."
The top of North Vermilion's lineup — Camden Breaux, Lane Patin, Tyson LeBlanc and Dale Martin — totaled 12 hits and 10 RBIs in Game 3.
Martin and LeBlanc each doubled twice, and Breaux hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to put the Patriots ahead 14-12.
"Breaux has been huge for us all year batting leadoff or in the two-hole," Trahan said. "He had four hits with a huge home run. Lane had been struggling. He had three hits. LeBlanc had three hits.
"We were determined not to let them take it from us. It was a long day. Yesterday was tough. Carencro played well, we played well. We just didn't hit. We had to trust that this is why you play a three-game series."
In the seventh inning of Game 3, the No. 14 Bears scored twice and had the bases loaded, but North Vermilion pitcher Cole Verronie clinched the win by inducing a pop-up.
"That was a great job by our reliever, Cole Verronie, coming in," Trahan said. "He gave up a couple of runs, but he stayed composed. He gave us a shot. He gave us a chance to win. He was around the zone and has been our guy out of the bullpen all year."
In Game 1, pitchers Joey Lecombe and Cameron Babineaux combined on a three-hitter in a 3-1 Carencro win.
In Game 2, left-hander James Heiken kept the Patriots' bats in check until the sixth.
"(Heiken) did a good job," Trahan said. "He kept us off balance. Our pitcher, John Touchet did a hell of a job keeping us in it. We can hit. We hadn't hit well all weekend, but we really caught on at the end of the second game and in the third game."
Touchet (9-0) allowed three earned runs in six innings with six strikeouts before he was relieved by Allen Johnson, who earned the save.
Johnson got the start in Game 3 but lasted only 11/3 innings. The Bears had 15 hits in Game 3 with Jude Braquet (4 for 4, five runs scored) and Jase Braquet (4 for 5, six RBIs) leading the charge.
"Hats off to Carencro," Trahan said. "That's a great team. They're definitely not a No. 14 seed. They should be in the top six or seven in the state.
"They're a great team. Their leadoff hitter (Jude Braquet) and three-hole hitter (Jase Braquet) had phenomenal weekends. I feel bad for those guys that they have to go home. They have, I think, 12 seniors who play the game the right way. Coach (Thomas) Tillery does a great job."
Breaux was 6 for 9 Saturday with five runs scored, two RBIs and a double.
"These were two very exciting games today," the sophomore said. "When I hit that home run, I felt like that gave us a good chance to win.
"When we were down 5-1 in Game 2, some of our guys were getting down, but we had to spark them back up. We started getting hyped and played the way we wanted."
North Vermilion (29-7) will host No. 6 Franklinton (25-5) in a quarterfinals series beginning Friday.