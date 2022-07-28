Westminster offense

WHAT WE KNOW

After a year of transition under head coach Travis Blaize, the Westminster Christian Crusaders are back to the drawing board in a lot of ways.

It happens when you’re forced to replace an 1,800-yard passer at quarterback and a St. Landry Parish MVP at running back.

WCA lost Gage Barton’s 23 passing touchdowns to graduation along with do-it-all running back Bryant Moore. Moore rushed for 1,100 yards, caught 440 more and accounted for 15 total touchdowns.

WCA will lean on three running backs, potentially led by sophomore Michael Cunningham, to fill the gap in the running game.

“He can catch the ball out of the backfield, and he’s not as big as Bryant, but I think he’ll be a little faster and make some plays in open space that Bryant couldn’t.

“Those two other backs can rotate in and also play some wide receiver.”

However, there is system continuity, eight returning starters on defense and all five offensive line starters to build upon in Blaize’s second year on the job.

Having a returning receiver duo like Tyler Dejean and Josh Cassimere also will help.

Dejean is the team’s leading returning receiver after catching 44 passes for 441 yards and four touchdowns last year, while Cassimere will step into a full-time starting role this year after scoring six touchdowns as a part-time player last year.

There’s also hope that with all the returning starters defensively, WCA should be able to play faster and better compete with the other high-powered teams in District 5-1A.

“We’re going to have some guys that will play mostly defense and little offense,” Blaize said. “You’ve got fresh legs, which will help as defenses have to read-and-react.

“We’ll have to do a better job of stopping the run and I think we’ll have to create turnovers.”

Much of the defense’s responsibility will be on the shoulders of linebacker Blake Richardson, who will be expected to play a huge role in making plays for the Crusaders.

“He’s so strong and can move pretty well,” Blaize said of Richardson. “If he was healthier last year, he could’ve been way more productive.”

WHAT WE DON’T

Blaize seems confident in what he has returning offensively. But it’s a lot of responsibility to hang on his new starting quarterback, freshman Stephen George.

George was asked to start a game in Week 10 against crosstown rival Opelousas Catholic last season, and his performance in that game gave Blaize enough confidence to pull the trigger on the youngster starting the season under center.

“Stephen was our break glass in case of emergency starter as an eighth grader,” Blaize said. “Stephen went in and handled himself pretty well against one of the better clubs in the state in Opelousas Catholic.

“We looked at it in the offseason and said we need to hand the keys to this young man and give him a chance to grow by fire.

“He’s got some moxie about him and he doesn’t get too high or low. He’s got that multi-sport athlete thing to him and is mature beyond his years. It’s going to give him a chance to master some aspects of this offense.”

There’s also the issue of replacing a first-team all-district performer in George. Blaize hopes to replace that production by committee.

But Blaize knows that won’t be easy.

“One of the things when you lose somebody that was as productive as (George) was is how am I gonna replace that productivity,” he said. “It would be unfair of us as a staff to ask one guy to be him. He was a special talent.”

HOW WE SEE IT

Westminster shouldn’t have to score as many points this season due to the amount of returning starters on defense.

That should be huge for the Crusaders early in the year as the team attempts to break in a young quarterback and find its go-to guys offensively.

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tyler Dejean

WR, 5-11, 160, Sr

Blaize is excited about the wide receiver who runs a sub-11-second 100-meter dash and will be a lynch pin player on both sides of the ball. “He’s just a dynamic athlete and he’s somebody that if we put the ball in his hands will make us better,” Blaize said.

Cameron Randell

TE, 6-2, 205, Sr

Blaize believes Randell can attract some more college attention with a strong senior season. Hw'll be asked to do a little of everything - carrying the ball, catching a pass or make a play on defense.

Brenn Ray

OL, 6-3, 220, Jr

The anchor of the offensive and defensive lines, Blaize didn’t realize exactly how much Ray played last season until they broke down tape in the postseason. His tenacity will bring a nasty tinge to everything Westminster does. “He was on punt team and wanted to be on kickoff.”

Josh Cassimere

WR, 5-6, 155, Jr

Described as a “Slash guy”, Cassimere will be asked to return kickoffs and punts as well as play a key role in Westminster’s offense. Added muscle mass has also made him faster.

Blake Richardson

LB, 5-7, 184, Sr

Richardson played through pain with a lingering back injury last season. While his primary role will be as the team’s middle linebacker, he’ll also play some fullback this year. His toughness and ability to make plays will be called upon early and often.

PROJECTED STARTERS

OFFENSE

WR Tyler Dejean (5-11, 160, Sr.)*

WR Stellan Hill (6-3, 159, Jr.)

TE Cam Randell (6-2, 205, Sr)*

LT Bryce Guillory (6-1, 184, Jr.)*

LG Gavin Whittington (5-10, 158, Sr.)*

C Brenn Ray (6-3, 220, Jr.)*

RG Caleb Savoie (5-11, 244, Sr.)*

RT William Moody 6-1, 194, So.)*

QB Stephen George (5-8, 136, Fr.)

RB Josh Cassimere (5-6, 155, Jr.)*

RB Michael Cunningham (5-11, 172, So.)

DEFENSE

DE Cam Randell (6-2, 205, Sr)*

DT Brenn Ray (6-3, 220, Jr.)*

DL Bryce Guillory (6-1, 184, Jr.)*

LB Gavin Whittington (5-10, 158, Sr.)*

LB Stellan Hill (6-3, 159, Jr.)

LB Blake Richardson (5-7, 184, Sr.)*

DB Jamari White (5-5, 128, So.)

DB Evan Lemon (5-10, 146, Fr.)

DB Dreylon Pitre ((5-9, 147, So.)*

DB Damian Thomas (5-6, 153, Fr.)

FS Tyler Dejean (5-11, 160, Sr.)*

* - Returning starters

COACHING STAFF

Travis Blaize

Head coach: Travis Blaize

Record: 6-4.

Assistant coaches: Brendan Boudreaux (DC), Grayson Standiford (RB), Devon Cober (DL), Scott Michael Richardson (OL/LB), Chris Francis (WR).

 

2022 SCHEDULE

Sept. 2 JEANERETTE

Sept. 8 Grand Lake

Sept. 16 Hanson

Sept. 23 HAMILTON

Sept 30 Delcambre

Oct. 7 OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC

Oct. 13 NORTH CENTRAL

Oct. 21 Sacred Heart

Oct. 28 ST. EDMUND

Nov. 4 Catholic-PC

HOME GAMES ALL CAPS

2021 RESULTS

Beat Jeanerette 23-14

Beat Northlake Christian 34-7

Beat Hanson 16-13

Beat Ascension Christian 42-21

Beat Highland Baptist 33-7

Beat North Central 62-30

Lost Sacred Heart 68-35

Lost Catholic-PC 44-14

Lost St. Edmund 28-8

Lost Opelousas Catholic 46-6

LAST FIVE YEARS

2021: 6-4

2020: 3-5

2019: 5-5

2018: 2-8

2017: 2-8

