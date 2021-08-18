Lafayette High Mighty Lions
WHAT WE KNOW
The Lafayette High Mighty Lions will have to lean more on their offense this season with defensive leaders Thaos Figaro and Oliver Craddock graduated.
While the Mighty Lions return six starters on offense, they also lost their quarterback from last season in Xan Saunier, and his younger brother Grayson will take over as the starter.
The younger Saunier was able to gain valuable varsity reps last season under center whenever Xan was out with an injury and has shown steady improvement this offseason in Cedric Figaro’s second season as head coach.
“Grayson (Saunier) is getting better,” Figaro said. “After practice he’s going to watch that film and see every little thing he did wrong and is going to try and correct it the next day. We’re still not where we need to be because we’re changing offenses, but just following through and doing some of the things that he didn’t have to do last year. He’s continued on the path right now of making us a pretty team.”
Saunier should be well protected, as the Mighty Lions return all five starters along the offensive line, which includes a trio of seniors in Tiyael Bush, Jeremiah Paul and Jacob Behrhorst as well as go-to senior wide receiver Reno Toca.
While the Mighty Lions only have four returning starters on defense, they have some key senior leaders back with defensive tackle Tim Wilson and outside linebacker Jaden Joseph leading the front seven along with safety Seth Jones and cornerback BaKari Paul leading the secondary.
Special teams should be a strength with junior Ashton Guilbeau back to handle kicking and punting duties along with multiple options in the return game.
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
The Mighty Lions appear capable of throwing more this season with Grayson Saunier having the ability to stretch the field, but the plan is to be balanced and transition from a one-back spread offense to a two-back flex attack.
The Mighty Lions will see junior Ja’Kaylib Anderson and senior Isiah Mouton take over as the primary running backs with the powerful Tim Wilson seeing time at fullback.
The receiving corps will feature Emery Taylor and Ethan Jean alongside Toca, and Figaro is optimistic that the offense will be more explosive with more experience.
“Our base was mostly spread last year, where this is more of a flex offense,” Figaro said. “We were more of a one back offense last year, where this year we’ll probably be more of a two back offense. I think it’s going to be a running back by committee. Our running back play is going to be an improvement, and our receiving corps is definitely going to be a big step up because it’s all those same guys. They’re going to be a year older with something to prove.”
Defensively, the front seven sees five new starters, including defensive lineman Alexander Polumbo and Alveion Richmond, and the new linebackers include Bryce Guidry on the outside along with Jared Goodie and Dillion Pradier on the inside.
The secondary has some new faces as well with junior Daniel Barfield taking over the other safety spot next to Jones and sophomore Darrell Simmons as the other primary cornerback opposite Paul.
HOW WE SEE IT
The Mighty Lions will need several new faces to step up to remain competitive this season, but they appear to be in good hands in what will be Figaro’s second season as head coach.
The offense will need to be more consistent, but they appear to be on track to do so with Saunier making strides this offseason along with the transition to a more balanced approach.
The district appears wide open outside of Acadiana, and the goal for the Mighty Lions is to once again go into that week 10 contest against the Wreckin’ Rams with a shot at the district title.
The Mighty Lions were able to make the playoffs last year and win their first playoff game since 2006, and the goal is to build upon that and advance even further this season.
“Lafayette High hasn’t been used to that second part of the season (playoffs) for a long time,” Figaro said. “Last year was the first time in a long time, and we liked it. I think they were happy with the win in the playoffs and happy playing another playoff game and we kind of lost sight a little bit, so hopefully we gain that sight and know the playoffs are five weeks, not two. We want to be there playing in that fifth week.”
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Grayson Saunier
QB 6-1 205 Jr.
Saunier will be taking over as the full-time starter this season at quarterback and has stepped up as a leader this offseason and has made strides as a passer according to Figaro.
Reno Toca
WR 5-10 165 Sr.
Toca is the Mighty Lions’ go-to receiving threat and is a great athlete who has the ability to play multiple positions if needed, including quarterback.
Seth Jones
DB 5-9 160 Jr.
Jones has grown as a leader this offseason and will be expected to shoulder an increased role as one of four returning starters on defense, and he proved himself last season and led the team in interceptions as a sophomore.
BaKari Paul
DB 5-8 165 Sr.
Paul is the Mighty Lions’ go-to cornerback and will be expected to shadow opposing teams’ No. 1 receivers and play a leadership role in the secondary as a senior.
Tim Wilson
DT 5-8 200 Sr.
Wilson will anchor the Mighty Lions’ defensive line as a returning senior starter and will also see time on offense as a bruising fullback who Figaro believes can elevate the offense while he’s in the game.
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
Base Offense: Flex
WR Reno Toca (5-10, 165, Sr.)*
WR Emery Taylor (5-9, 165, Jr.)
TE Ethan Jean (6-0, 165, Sr.)
OT Tiyael Bush (6-0, 285, Sr.)*
OG Jeremiah Paul (5-8, 165, Sr.)*
C Jacob Behrhorst (5-6, 280, Sr.)*
OG William Perry (6-1, 275, Jr.)*
OT Kevin Flores (6-0, 275, Jr.)*
QB Grayson Saunier (6-1, 205, Jr.)
RB Ja’Kaylib Anderson (5-9, 188, So.)
RB Isiah Mouton (5-7, 165, Sr.)
DEFENSE
Base Defense: 3-4
DE Alexander Palumbo (6-0, 200)
DT Tim Wilson (5-8, 200, Sr.)*
DT Alveion Richmond (6-3, 205, Jr.)
LB Jaden Joseph (6-2, 180, Jr.)*
LB Jared Goodie (5-9, 180, Jr.)
LB Dillon Pradier (5-8, 175, So.)
LB Bryce Guidry (5-6, 160, Sr.)
DB Daniel Barfield (5-10, 165, Sr.)
DB Seth Jones (5-9, 160, Jr.)*
DB Darrell Simmons (5-10, 155)
DB BaKari Paul (5-8, 165, Sr.)*
*- Denotes returning starter
Key losses: Thaos Figaro, Oliver Craddock, Xan Saunier
COACHING STAFF
Head Coach: Cedric Figaro
Record: 6-2 at Lafayette High (--- overall)
Assistants: Scott Burdett (OL), Tuskani Figaro (QBs), Cedric Hardy (WRs), Malcolm Sam (RBs), Jeremy Richardson (WRs), Landon Ward (DL), Mitch Craft (LBs), Sam Taulli (LBs), Chris Ortego (operations), Reginald Francis (DBs), Dwight Lewis (DL), Mike Revere (specialties), Jonathan Edmond
2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 BYE
Sept. 10 Lafayette Christian
Sept. 17 Carencro
Sept. 24 Comeaux
Oct. 1 Sulphur
Oct. 8 NEW IBERIA
Oct. 15 BARBE
Oct. 22 SOUTHSIDE
Oct. 29 Sam Houston
Nov. 5 ACADIANA
Home games in ALL CAPS
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Week 10: Acadiana
The Mighty Lions fell short against the Wreckin' Rams last season in what was for the district title, and they'll be looking for revenge this season in what will likely have district title implications once again.
2020 RESULTS
Beat Patterson 41-3
Beat Comeaux 48-6
Beat Sulphur 27-14
Beat New Iberia 7-0
Beat Southside 23-20
Lost Acadiana 34-12
Playoffs
Beat East Jefferson 43-6
Lost Mandeville 31-8
PAST FIVE YEARS
2020: 6-2
2019: 4-6
2018: 3-7
2017: 0-10
2016: 3-7