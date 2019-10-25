NEW IBERIA — Maybe a random tropical storm in late October is exactly what the Comeaux Spartans needed to end the most confounding losing streak in the Acadiana area.
Jalon Lewis’ 7-yard touchdown run with 4:03 left in the game was enough to give the Spartans (4-4, 3-2) an 18-14 win Friday against the New Iberia Yellow Jackets. The victory marked the first time Comeaux has beaten New Iberia (1-7, 1-4) since a 48-26 win in 2005, snapping an 11-game losing streak against its District 3-5A foe.
“I didn’t even think about that until just now. The monkey is our back,” said fifth-year Spartans coach Doug Dotson. “It’s been a long time.”
Perhaps the most bizarre aspect of the losing streak — Comeaux and New Iberia didn’t play in 2011 and 2012 — was that the Spartans had lost to the Yellow Jackets by one point in each of the last three games.
That included last year’s 8-7 loss when New Iberia, in long-time coach Rick Hutson’s last year leading the program, entered the game 1-6 overall.
But the Spartans refused to lose another gut-wrenching game to the Yellow Jackets as Tropical Storm Olga rolled into south Louisiana. To do it, they had to overcome being stuffed on fourth-and-goal at the 2-yard line with 7:34 left in the contest.
“That was deflating, to say the least,” Dotson said. “But our defense, that’s two weeks in a row they went out there and won the game for us.”
After Comeaux turned the ball over on downs, New Iberia faced fourth-and-inches at its own 10-yard line and initially kept its offense on the field. But the Spartans caught two massive breaks in a row. The Yellow Jackets were flagged for a false start, and the ensuing punt was short, allowing the Spartans to take over at the New Iberia 30-yard line.
It took Comeaux only four plays to make good on the field position. Lewis picked up 17 yards on the second play of the drive, moving the Spartans to the Yellow Jackets’ 9-yard line. Two plays later, Lewis found the end zone from seven yards out.
“It feels good,” Lewis said. “I was nervous at first. But whenever they were like, ‘The season’s on the line,’ it just kicked in. Like, ‘We got to score.’ So whenever the called ‘29 Jet’ and I realized I was getting the ball, I was like, ‘I’m going to score this touchdown. We’re going to win this game, and we’re going to make a run in the playoffs this season, too.’”
During Comeaux’s 33-30 against Sulphur last week, Lewis played quarterback in place of the injured Tre’ Harris, completing 12 of his 20 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns.
“He won the game for us (against Sulphur) and scored the winning TD tonight,” Dotson said. “So he’s had a good couple of weeks.”
The only problem was the Spartans were unable to convert any of their two-point conversion tries after each of their three scores, meaning New Iberia needed only a touchdown to win the game. After a 40-yard rush by Tyce Fusilier on the second play of the ensuing drive, the Yellow Jackets were in position to do so.
“The Fusilier kid and the (Markel) Linzer kid, they’re really good backs” Dotson said. “They’re hard to contain. We know what they’re going to run but still can’t stop it. It’s hard.”
But the Comeaux defense stood tall inside its own red zone. Safety Tyreke Boyd surged into the backfield to drop Linzer on third-and-4 at the Spartans’ 18-yard line. On fourth-and-8, linebacker Javien Etienne sacked New Iberia quarterback Matthew Thomas to seal the victory.
Dotson refers to Boyd as a “heat-seeking missile.”
“My coach told me, ‘Just trust your reads. Go with the flow. Never underestimate yourself,” Boyd said. “I saw that back coming, and I just went and tackled him for my team”
The victory also marked the first time Comeaux, ranked 30th in the most recent Class 5A power ranking, has won two straight games this season. For Lewis, Friday gave the Spartans an opportunity to prove they’re capable of stringing together victories.
“Whenever they’re posting on Twitter, they’re always talking about, ‘Comeaux is the most inconsistent team,’” Lewis said. “We had to prove them wrong. Since the beginning of the season, it’s been win-lose-win-lose. We had to break the streak.”