Breaux Bridge head coach Chad Pourciau's Tigers won a close one at Cecilia on Tuesday in the District 6-4A opener.

Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS

St. Thomas More 55, Westgate 40

Episcopal Acadiana 57, Bell City 54

Comeaux 56, Chalmette 47

Carencro 69, Opelousas Catholic 65

Northside 54, Acadiana 44

St. Martinville 97, Abbeville 65

Crowley 40, David Thibodaux 35

LaGrange 56, North Vermilion 46

Northwest 71, Pine Prairie 27

JS Clark 68, Midland 49

West St. Mary 49, Loreauville 31

North Central 79, Rapides 54

Vermilion Cathoic 95, Hanson 38

St. Edmund 89, Plainview 61

Northside Christian 108, Johnson Bayou 45

Breaux Bridge 28, Cecilia 24

BREAUX BRIDGE (28) Deandre Hypolite 4, Trevonte Sylvester 7, Dalton Alexander 7, Kavion Martin 2, Kyser Patt 3, Tylynn Menard 5. Totals: 7 (2) 5-9.

CECILIA (24) Ethan Howard 12, Andrew Lewis 1, Jakolbey Begnaud 6, Korrean Babineaux 5. Totals: 8 (2) 2-4.

Breaux Bridge 11 6 8 3 - 28

Cecilia 12 4 3 5 - 24

3-pointers - Breaux Bridge: Alexander 1, Patt 1, Menard 1; Cecilia: Begnaud 1, Babineaux 1. Total Fouls: Breaux Bridge 12, Cecilia 15.

St. Thomas More 55, Westgate 40

ST.THOMAS MORE (55) Braylen Logan 5, Jaden Shelvin 4, Carter Domingue 7, Jack Bech 15, Reece Melancon 6, Noah Bourque 6, Tobin Thevenot 4, Christian Trahan 5, Bryce Boullion 3. Totals: 20 (2) 9-14.

WESTGATE (40) Keydrain Calligan 2, Derryion Sam 6, JaQuiallan Allen 7, Danny Lewis 8, Derrick Williams 2, Tyrell Antoine 7, Daniel Herron 4, Travyn Gardner 4. Totals: 14 (2) 6-10.

St. Thomas More 13 11 15 16 - 55

Westgate 6 10 5 19 - 40

3-pointers- St. Thomas More: Bech 1, Trahan 1; Westgate: Sam 2. Total Fouls: St. Thomas More 14; Westgate 12.

Lafayette Christian 58, Notre Dame 29

LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN (58) E. Pete 6, B. Richard 8, J. Edwards 5, BJ Francis 15, V. Dupre 11, L. Porter 3, D. Mitchell 2, P. Malbrue 7, L. Gabriel 1. Totals: 15 (5) 7-16.

NOTRE DAME (29) T. Turner 4, C. Schmid 5, Z. Lamm 6, G. Leonards 2, N. Swacker 5, M. Bernard 2, T. Menard 5. Totals: 7 (3) 6-8.

Lafayette Christian 16 8 17 17 - 58

Notre Dame 4 3 11 11 - 29

3-pointers- Lafayette Christian: Richard 2, Francis 1, Dupre 1, Porter 1; Notre Dame: Lamm 2, Swacker 1. Total Fouls: Lafayette Christian 12; Notre Dame 11.

St. Martinville 97, Abbeville 65

ABBEVILLE (65) Jakarri Grogon 6, Reggie Hendeerson 3, McKinley Nicholas 16, Daminique Collins 2, Zontre Scott 29, Walter Baudoin 4, Brennan Manuel 5. Totals: 23 (4) 7-15.

ST. MARTINVILLE (97) Jalen Mitchell 28, Andrew Savoy 10, Jayvyn Duncan 3, Dalayvious Gabriel 28, Javion Roberts 6, Xavier Kately 4, Harvey Broussard 2, Tanner Harrison 2, Phailjah Alexander 2, Brandon Singleton 2, Davontre Alexander 10. Totals: 35 (7) 6-8.

Abbeville 18 15 22 10 - 65

St. Martinville 23 26 14 34 - 97

3-pointers- Abbeville: Nicholas 1, Scott 2, Manuel 1; St. Martinville: Mitchell 6, Savoy 1. Total Fouls: Abbeville 12; St. Martinville 14.

GIRLS

Teurlings 67, Carencro 51

Iota 59, Church Point 42

Westgate 46. St. Thomas More 42

Southside 50, Patterson 27

Northwest 58, Pine Prairie 39

Abbeville 49, St. Martinville 45

Kaplan 43, Erath 17

Elton 69, Gueydan 37

Plainview 52, St. Edmund 38

North Central 72, Rapides 52

Vermilion Catholic 58, Hanson 33

Crowley 60, David Thibodaux 21

Lafayette Christian 55, Notre Dame 10

LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN (55) A. Chisson 10, T. Johnson 19, M. Duffy 4, M. Sylvester 5, A. Simpson 7, E. Parker 2, K. Journet 8. Totals: 17 (4) 7-13.

NOTRE DAME (10) G. Cates 2, G Leonards 2, K. Broussard 2, J. Schmid 2, D. Lavergne 2. Totals: 4 (0) 0-0.

Lafayette Christian 21 15 6 11 - 55

Notre Dame 2 4 4 0 - 10

3-pointers- Lafayette Christian: Chisson 2, Sylvester 1, Simpson 1. Total Fouls: Lafayette Christian 6; Notre Dame 11.

Teurlings 67, Carencro 51

CARENCRO (51) J. Carmouche 6, K. Faulk 8, K. Dugas 10, J. Lander 5, S. Bruno 2, J. Breaux 20. Totals: 12 (4) 13-18.

TEURLINGS (67) Kennedy Sinitiere 3, Megan Enderlin 24, Malayne Doucet 2, Leigh Labrie 20, Haleigh Thomas 10, Kaitlyn Kimbler 2, Lauren Delhomme 6. Totals: 21 (4) 13-21.

Carencro 6 16 18 11 - 51

Teurlings 19 12 21 15 - 67

3-pointers- Carencro: Dugas 2, Breaux 2; Teurlings: Sinitiere 1, Lebrie 3. Total Fouls: Carencro 16; Teurlings 17.

Records: Teurlings 14-8; 2-0; Carencro 8-8; 0-3

Iota 59, Church Point 42

IOTA (59) Andriana Curtis 6, Emily Hebert 2, Colleen Johnson 6, Avery Young 22, Leah Hebert 9, Madelyn Boone 6, Lilly Zaunbrecher 8.

CHURCH POINT (42) Jazmine Boudreaux 11, Tra’Nassia Citizen 8, Mar’Tisha Dugas 12, Blair Moore 5, Mallory Mayfield 2, Kristen Duhon 4.

Iota 11 18 17 13 - 59

Church Point 6 12 13 11 - 42

3-pointers- Iota: Johnson 2, Young 4, L. Hebert 1; Church Point: Boudreaux 1, Moore 1. Total Fouls: Iota 12; Church Point 13.

Crowley 60, David Thibodaux 21

CROWLEY (60) Tyeareka Price 8, Akia Richardson 12, Taylor Perkins 12, Myraneika Lastrapai 6, Imani Jackson 6, Caithin Dregin 2, Kentaysia Wilridge 5, Mya Lastrapai 4, Macy Butler 5

DAVID THIBODAUX (21) Destini Thibodeaux 2, Akelly Broussard 4, Marjorie Hooper 6.

Crowley 10 21 21 8 - 60

David Thibodaux 2 4 5 10 - 21

3-pointers- Crowley: Perkins 2, Butler 1. Total Fouls: Crowley 10; David Thibodaux 7.

Lafayette Christian 50, Lafayette 42

LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN (50) Autumn Chassion 20, Tamera Johnson 16, Ajayah Simpson 6, Zoe Wiltz 3, Melia Sylvester 3, Kirstin Journet 2. Totals: 20 (5) 5-10.

LAFAYETTE (42) Jahniya Brown 20, Breyionce George 10, Chrysta Narcisse 8, Dalayla Blackwell 2, Caitlyn Simpson 2. Totals: 16 (0) 10-13.

Lafayette Christian 9 16 13 12 – 50

Lafayette 11 11 10 10 – 42

3-pointers – Lafayette Christian: Chassion 4, Wiltz 1. Total Fouls: Lafayette Christian 11, Lafayette 11.

Teurlings Catholic 65, Bunkie 34

 BUNKIE (34) C. Fields 16, L. Leary 11, S. Eggins 3, D. Pierre 2, L. Green 2. Totals: 14 (4) 2-9.

TEURLINGS CATHOLIC (65) Megan Enderlin 23, Leigh Labrie 13, Haleigh Thomas 9, Malayne Doucet 6, Keeley Johnson 3, Kennedy Sinitiere 3, Abby Cunningham 2, Kaitlyn Kimbler 2, Lauren Delhomme 2, Madilyn Hitzfeld 2. Totals: 27 (3) 8-15.

Bunkie 8 15 4 7 – 34

Teurlings Catholic 13 21 21 10 – 65

3-pointers – Bunkie: Fields 3, Eggins 1; Teurlings Catholic: Sinitiere 1, Doucet 1, Thomas 1. Total Fouls: Bunkie 13, Teurlings Catholic 14.

