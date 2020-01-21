Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS
St. Thomas More 55, Westgate 40
Breaux Bridge 29, Cecilia 24
Lafayette Christian 58, Notre Dame 29
Episcopal Acadiana 57, Bell City 54
Comeaux 56, Chalmette 47
Carencro 69, Opelousas Catholic 65
Northside 54, Acadiana 44
St. Martinville 97, Abbeville 65
Crowley 40, David Thibodaux 35
LaGrange 56, North Vermilion 46
Northwest 71, Pine Prairie 27
JS Clark 68, Midland 49
Lafayette Christian 58, Notre Dame 29
West St. Mary 49, Loreauville 31
North Central 79, Rapides 54
Vermilion Cathoic 95, Hanson 38
St. Edmund 89, Plainview 61
Northside Christian 108, Johnson Bayou 45
Breaux Bridge 28, Cecilia 24
BREAUX BRIDGE (28) Deandre Hypolite 4, Trevonte Sylvester 7, Dalton Alexander 7, Kavion Martin 2, Kyser Patt 3, Tylynn Menard 5. Totals: 7 (2) 5-9.
CECILIA (24) Ethan Howard 12, Andrew Lewis 1, Jakolbey Begnaud 6, Korrean Babineaux 5. Totals: 8 (2) 2-4.
Breaux Bridge 11 6 8 3 - 28
Cecilia 12 4 3 5 - 24
3-pointers - Breaux Bridge: Alexander 1, Patt 1, Menard 1; Cecilia: Begnaud 1, Babineaux 1. Total Fouls: Breaux Bridge 12, Cecilia 15.
St. Thomas More 55, Westgate 40
ST.THOMAS MORE (55) Braylen Logan 5, Jaden Shelvin 4, Carter Domingue 7, Jack Bech 15, Reece Melancon 6, Noah Bourque 6, Tobin Thevenot 4, Christian Trahan 5, Bryce Boullion 3. Totals: 20 (2) 9-14.
WESTGATE (40) Keydrain Calligan 2, Derryion Sam 6, JaQuiallan Allen 7, Danny Lewis 8, Derrick Williams 2, Tyrell Antoine 7, Daniel Herron 4, Travyn Gardner 4. Totals: 14 (2) 6-10.
St. Thomas More 13 11 15 16 - 55
Westgate 6 10 5 19 - 40
3-pointers- St. Thomas More: Bech 1, Trahan 1; Westgate: Sam 2. Total Fouls: St. Thomas More 14; Westgate 12.
Lafayette Christian 58, Notre Dame 29
LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN (58) E. Pete 6, B. Richard 8, J. Edwards 5, BJ Francis 15, V. Dupre 11, L. Porter 3, D. Mitchell 2, P. Malbrue 7, L. Gabriel 1. Totals: 15 (5) 7-16.
NOTRE DAME (29) T. Turner 4, C. Schmid 5, Z. Lamm 6, G. Leonards 2, N. Swacker 5, M. Bernard 2, T. Menard 5. Totals: 7 (3) 6-8.
Lafayette Christian 16 8 17 17 - 58
Notre Dame 4 3 11 11 - 29
3-pointers- Lafayette Christian: Richard 2, Francis 1, Dupre 1, Porter 1; Notre Dame: Lamm 2, Swacker 1. Total Fouls: Lafayette Christian 12; Notre Dame 11.
St. Martinville 97, Abbeville 65
ABBEVILLE (65) Jakarri Grogon 6, Reggie Hendeerson 3, McKinley Nicholas 16, Daminique Collins 2, Zontre Scott 29, Walter Baudoin 4, Brennan Manuel 5. Totals: 23 (4) 7-15.
ST. MARTINVILLE (97) Jalen Mitchell 28, Andrew Savoy 10, Jayvyn Duncan 3, Dalayvious Gabriel 28, Javion Roberts 6, Xavier Kately 4, Harvey Broussard 2, Tanner Harrison 2, Phailjah Alexander 2, Brandon Singleton 2, Davontre Alexander 10. Totals: 35 (7) 6-8.
Abbeville 18 15 22 10 - 65
St. Martinville 23 26 14 34 - 97
3-pointers- Abbeville: Nicholas 1, Scott 2, Manuel 1; St. Martinville: Mitchell 6, Savoy 1. Total Fouls: Abbeville 12; St. Martinville 14.
GIRLS
Lafayette Christian 55, Notre Dame 10
Teurlings 67, Carencro 51
Iota 59, Church Point 42
Westgate 46. St. Thomas More 42
Lafayette Christian 55, Notre Dame 10
Southside 50, Patterson 27
Northwest 58, Pine Prairie 39
Abbeville 49, St. Martinville 45
Kaplan 43, Erath 17
Elton 69, Gueydan 37
Plainview 52, St. Edmund 38
North Central 72, Rapides 52
Vermilion Catholic 58, Hanson 33
Crowley 60, David Thibodaux 21
Lafayette Christian 55, Notre Dame 10
LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN (55) A. Chisson 10, T. Johnson 19, M. Duffy 4, M. Sylvester 5, A. Simpson 7, E. Parker 2, K. Journet 8. Totals: 17 (4) 7-13.
NOTRE DAME (10) G. Cates 2, G Leonards 2, K. Broussard 2, J. Schmid 2, D. Lavergne 2. Totals: 4 (0) 0-0.
Lafayette Christian 21 15 6 11 - 55
Notre Dame 2 4 4 0 - 10
3-pointers- Lafayette Christian: Chisson 2, Sylvester 1, Simpson 1. Total Fouls: Lafayette Christian 6; Notre Dame 11.
Teurlings 67, Carencro 51
CARENCRO (51) J. Carmouche 6, K. Faulk 8, K. Dugas 10, J. Lander 5, S. Bruno 2, J. Breaux 20. Totals: 12 (4) 13-18.
TEURLINGS (67) Kennedy Sinitiere 3, Megan Enderlin 24, Malayne Doucet 2, Leigh Labrie 20, Haleigh Thomas 10, Kaitlyn Kimbler 2, Lauren Delhomme 6. Totals: 21 (4) 13-21.
Carencro 6 16 18 11 - 51
Teurlings 19 12 21 15 - 67
3-pointers- Carencro: Dugas 2, Breaux 2; Teurlings: Sinitiere 1, Lebrie 3. Total Fouls: Carencro 16; Teurlings 17.
Records: Teurlings 14-8; 2-0; Carencro 8-8; 0-3
Iota 59, Church Point 42
IOTA (59) Andriana Curtis 6, Emily Hebert 2, Colleen Johnson 6, Avery Young 22, Leah Hebert 9, Madelyn Boone 6, Lilly Zaunbrecher 8.
CHURCH POINT (42) Jazmine Boudreaux 11, Tra’Nassia Citizen 8, Mar’Tisha Dugas 12, Blair Moore 5, Mallory Mayfield 2, Kristen Duhon 4.
Iota 11 18 17 13 - 59
Church Point 6 12 13 11 - 42
3-pointers- Iota: Johnson 2, Young 4, L. Hebert 1; Church Point: Boudreaux 1, Moore 1. Total Fouls: Iota 12; Church Point 13.
Crowley 60, David Thibodaux 21
CROWLEY (60) Tyeareka Price 8, Akia Richardson 12, Taylor Perkins 12, Myraneika Lastrapai 6, Imani Jackson 6, Caithin Dregin 2, Kentaysia Wilridge 5, Mya Lastrapai 4, Macy Butler 5
DAVID THIBODAUX (21) Destini Thibodeaux 2, Akelly Broussard 4, Marjorie Hooper 6.
Crowley 10 21 21 8 - 60
David Thibodaux 2 4 5 10 - 21
3-pointers- Crowley: Perkins 2, Butler 1. Total Fouls: Crowley 10; David Thibodaux 7.
Lafayette Christian 50, Lafayette 42
LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN (50) Autumn Chassion 20, Tamera Johnson 16, Ajayah Simpson 6, Zoe Wiltz 3, Melia Sylvester 3, Kirstin Journet 2. Totals: 20 (5) 5-10.
LAFAYETTE (42) Jahniya Brown 20, Breyionce George 10, Chrysta Narcisse 8, Dalayla Blackwell 2, Caitlyn Simpson 2. Totals: 16 (0) 10-13.
Lafayette Christian 9 16 13 12 – 50
Lafayette 11 11 10 10 – 42
3-pointers – Lafayette Christian: Chassion 4, Wiltz 1. Total Fouls: Lafayette Christian 11, Lafayette 11.
Teurlings Catholic 65, Bunkie 34
BUNKIE (34) C. Fields 16, L. Leary 11, S. Eggins 3, D. Pierre 2, L. Green 2. Totals: 14 (4) 2-9.
TEURLINGS CATHOLIC (65) Megan Enderlin 23, Leigh Labrie 13, Haleigh Thomas 9, Malayne Doucet 6, Keeley Johnson 3, Kennedy Sinitiere 3, Abby Cunningham 2, Kaitlyn Kimbler 2, Lauren Delhomme 2, Madilyn Hitzfeld 2. Totals: 27 (3) 8-15.
Bunkie 8 15 4 7 – 34
Teurlings Catholic 13 21 21 10 – 65
3-pointers – Bunkie: Fields 3, Eggins 1; Teurlings Catholic: Sinitiere 1, Doucet 1, Thomas 1. Total Fouls: Bunkie 13, Teurlings Catholic 14.