Leading up to his team's season-opener at 5A power West Monroe, Carencro coach Tony Courville relished in his team's role as the underdog.
While many in the area weren't surprised by the Bears' 16-0 win over the Rebels, some across the state were shocked by the result.
Last week, the Bears avoided a stumbling block against Southside. The Bears (2-0) trailed to start the fourth quarter before rallying to escape 37-2.
"I told the team that it's the other way around now," Courville said. "We were hunting. Now, we're the hunted. But even though it's that way, we still need to find a way to be the hunters.
"I talk every day about preparation. I keep telling them that the team that learns to handle adversity on a daily basis is the team that's going to make a run."
Traylon Prejean, who missed much of his junior year with an injury, led the Bears last week with 150 yards and two TDs on 12 carries.
"It's been a truly wonderful site to see Prejean come back from a devastating injury," Courville said. "He's the heart and soul of this team. Kendrell took over last year after Prejean went down, but to see him back ... I'm so proud of where he's at."
Kendrell Williams added 90 yards and a TD on 11 attempts. Jaylon John and Dontae Darjean added another 194 yards for the Bears, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A.
"Dontae is going to be a great running back," said Courville, whose team hosts 2-0 St. Martinville on Friday. "He and Jaylon John are two juniors."
Rebels' offense growing
Teurlings Catholic posted some big offensive numbers last week at Notre Dame, but it wasn't enough.
Although the Rebels averaged 20 yards per completion with quarterback Kaden Boulet throwing for 260 yards and three TDs, Notre Dame prevailed 46-29.
"As many big plays as we put up, we left a lot more out there," Teurlings coach Dane Charpentier said. "We had guys running open a lot of times and weren't able to hook up. It wasn't all on the quarterback, either. Different things happened."
Charpentier said he hopes his team will take some lessons to heart from last week.
"The biggest lesson we learned is that there are only so many opportunities to make plays," he said. "You have to cash in whenever there are plays to be made.
"I thought we played a good game in a lot of spots, but when you play a team like Notre Dame they make you pay. I thought they turned us loose on offense and we didn't make them pay. I thought we should have made it a lot closer."
The Rebels (1-1) host Breaux Bridge (0-2) Friday.
"We're not looking in the rearview mirror," Charpentier said. "Breaux Bridge has a lot of speed on the field. It's going to be a challenge to contain their offensive guys."
Breaux Bridge has two former Teurlings players in quarterback Tanner Reed and tight end Cole Fuselier.
"It's a rivalry that goes back a long time because our school serves that area," Charpentier said. "We get a lot of students from Catholic families in the Breaux Bridge, Parks and St. Martinville areas. It's been that way for a long time."
Devin Chavis and Austin Miller combined to catch five passes for 185 yards and a TD last week for the Rebels.
"Notre Dame plays a style of defense that's man to man with some pressure," Charpentier said. "I felt like we could get some guys behind their secondary, and our receiver group did an unbelievable job of beating them in one-on-one matchups. However, we weren't in sync as much as I would have liked."
Work in progress
Lafayette High's defense has played a huge role in getting off to a 2-0 start in Cedric Figaro’s first season.
As expected, the offense will likely take more time to get in order. Despite having a seasoned quarterback in Xan Saunier, Lafayette High only returned two linemen with experience and are working with four new receivers and two unseasoned running backs.
“We’re still trying to find our niche,” said Figaro, who takes his 2-0 Lions to meet Sulphur at 3 p.m. Saturday. “We’re working on it. We know it’s going to take time.”
With all the new hirings and late hirings (on staff), we’re still working on our way through it. We’re still moving people around.”
Saunier has gotten involved in the running game with 229 yards and three TDs, and two running backs have emerged in De’Amonte Phillips (25-194, three TDs) and Carson Livesay (25-90, two TDs).
“They both run hard,” Figaro said. “They both want the ball and that’s what you want in a running back. They both do a good job of fighting for extra yards. They’re doing a good job.
“Both can catch the ball. Carson’s probably a little bit head of De’Amonte in that area, but both of them are capable.”