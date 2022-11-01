Iota football coach Ray Aucoin hasn't looked past any opponents, but he knew that if his team played up to its ability each week, the Bulldogs would face Church Point for the District 4-3A championship in Week 10.
That time has arrived as the Bulldogs (7-2, 5-0) will host the Bears (9-0, 5-0) Friday.
The season didn't start so well for Iota, which lost its first two games to Iowa and St. Louis, but the Bulldogs have won their last seven games by an average of 31.5 points per game.
"It's been absolutely pleasant," Aucoin said of his team's winning streak. "The kids have done exactly what we've asked them to do. They've responded the way we wanted them to, and I'm extremely proud of them."
Aucoin said improved offensive line play has helped the Bulldogs average more than 47 points in each of their last four games.
Quarterback Peyton Renfro, who completed 8 of 10 passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns in last week's 55-6 rout of Port Barre, has several weapons at his disposal.
Running backs Braydon Lavergne and Clay Doucet are each averaging over 9 yards per carry. Despite missing three games with an injury, Jacob Cormier has rushed for more than 600 yards. The Bulldogs also have three capable receivers in Jayce Lantier, Dylan Callahan and Connor Daigle.
The Iota defense, which has allowed less than seven points per game during its winning streak, will have its hands full with Church Point running back Tylon Citizen (94-1,367, 19 TDs).
"We're going to have to have everybody fly to the football and tackle him," Aucoin said of Citizen. "We also have to worry about the quarterback (Jaden Reese) and the fullback (Jalon Reese)."
Church Point, which hasn't lost a regular-season game since 2019, can secure its fifth district title in the last six years with a win.
"It should be a playoff-type atmosphere," Bears coach J.C. Arceneaux said. "I know they're excited in Iota. This game is very reminiscent of when we played Livonia on a Thursday in Week 10 in 2014 when both teams were undefeated."
Arceneaux, who indicated that the game will be won or lost in the trenches, is wary of the versatile Iota offense.
"We'll have to be really aggressive on defense and run to the football," he said. "Their offense has a good mix of pass and run. They're a well-rounded football team."
Eunice can win 4-4A title
Eunice, which can wrap up the District 3-4A title with a win at LaGrange (1-8, 1-3), has come a long way since a 44-18 loss at Catholic-New Iberia in Week 5.
Last week, the Bobcats (5-4, 3-1) put themselves in position to seize the district crown with a 38-33 win at home against Leesville (7-2, 3-1).
"We tried to warn them that Catholic High was better than their record indicated," Bobcats coach Andre Vige said. "After that game, we told the kids that our team goals were still in place. The kids bought in and believed in themselves, and we had our best game of the year against Leesville. It feels good because one of the goals we always set over here is to win district."
Quarterback Josh Brown was 7-of-9 passing for 110 yards and two scores last week while rushing for 57 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns. Bryan Allen rushed for 113 yards on 17 carries, and Tylon Cooper caught five passes for 88 yards and two scores.
"We stress every year that we don't want to peak in Week 1 or Week 2," Vige said. "We've won four of our last five, and that's what we want. We want to have momentum heading into the playoffs, and we're trending in that direction."
Wolves finishing strong
Rayne is another District 3-4A team that has been performing well down the stretch.
The Wolves (5-4, 3-1) have averaged 50 points per game while winning their last three leading into Friday's game at Leesville.
Coach Kaine Guidry said the Wolves have gotten healthy after more than half the defense was sidelined with injuries.
"That's the biggest thing," Guidry said. "It really hindered us because we were trying to outscore opponents every week.
"We gave up 35 points last week to DeRidder, but the defense played much better. We had a three-score lead heading to the fourth quarter."
Kylin Wheeler rushed for 81 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown and caught five passes for 63 yards and a score against DeRidder. Korey Malone added 72 yards receiving and a score, and Darian Chevalier rushed for two touchdowns.
"We go as our quarterback (Dylan Judice) and our two sophomore receivers (Wheeler and Malone) go," Guidry said.