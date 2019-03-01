CARENCRO — After losing all five starters from last season’s Class 4A state championship team, it was probably reasonable to expect the Carencro Golden Bears to not make a repeat trip to Lake Charles and have the opportunity to defend its crown.

That word never got around to the No. 5-seeded Bears, who rode that unflappable confidence to a 70-54 win over the No. 20-seeded Livonia Wildcats Friday night to punch their return ticket to Marsh Madness.

Carencro (24-10) shook off a shaky first half where it sputtered out to a 24-18 lead and came alive in the third quarter. They exploded for 23 third-quarter points to rid themselves of the first-half funk.

+2 Breaux Bridge nails down first Top 28 appearance in 47 years In the biggest team victory in 47 years, the No. 3-seeded Breaux Bridge Tigers needed everyone on the team to pull it off.

“It’s so cliché. But all year long we’ve been a strong second-half team,” Carencro head coach Chris Kovatch said. “That’s one of the things that has made these kids good. They execute.

“It’s one of those energy turn-ups and Livonia kind of hit the panic button a couple times.”

Carencro coolly responded with a response any time Livonia (24-14) threatened to close the gap. The Wildcats opened the second half focused and outscored Carencro 6-2 and drew as close as two points, 26-24. Carencro responded with a 9-0 run shortly thereafter to get to a double-digit advantage they never looked back from.

Not bad for a group of guys who mostly contributed from the bench last season. And perhaps the biggest weapon in Carencro’s arsenal may be its youngest.

Joseph Charles, the lanky 6-8 sophomore who is mostly arms and elbows, rode his length advantage to lead Carencro’s charge with 17 points. He did it in all facets of the game: inside, outside, rebounding, blocking shots, and even occasionally working as the Bears’ ball-handler.

At 15-years-old, the youngster seems poised beyond his years with a leadership quality to match his game.

“We never doubted ourselves,” Charles said. “All year we knew we could get back here, and that came from the things we learned from last year’s seniors.”

Yes, those seniors. The ones who brought a basketball championship to a town where its more famous Cro Dome is of the open-air variety. Those seniors gave this new group the gumption to forge their own identity and return to Burton Coliseum next Tuesday to play top-seeded Bossier.

Those seniors who, through a smile on his face, senior forward Julien Landor couldn’t help but to mention while showing an immense amount of pride in this year’s team accomplishments. This is a group who, despite early-season doubters, remains proud to don navy-and-gold.

Lafayette Christian shakes off sluggish start to advance to Top 28 for sixth straight year Lafayette Christian boys basketball coach Errol Rogers was tired, and his players were too. The LCA Sportsplex wasn’t arranged hours before th…

“This feels great,” Landor said. “(Knowing) we did this, our team, it’s great to know we’re going back to Lake Charles.

“I take pride in the fact that I’ve got ‘Carencro’ on my jersey. I take pride in how hard we worked, through all the doubt early in the season. (Getting) to finish my career in Lake Charles is great.”