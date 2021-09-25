Kentrell Prejean, Teurlings
Prejean proved to be uncoverable - most notably in the first half - in the Rebels' 34-21 win over Notre Dame on Friday. Prejean was the primary target for 400-yard passing Preston Welch with nine receptions for 293 yards and a touchdown in the win. Of his final total, 264 yards was recorded in the first half.
Calep Jacob, Loreauville
Jacob was instrumental in the Tigers' 47-42 win over Franklin. Jacob, a dual threat quarterback, completed 7 of 9 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns in the air, while also rushing for 120 yards and two more scores on 20 carries to keep the Tigers undefeated on the season.
Walker Howard, St. Thomas More
With his two-time defending state champion Cougars staring at the possibility of a 1-3 start to the season, St. Thomas More senior quarterback Walker Howard played like the top quarterback recruit in the nation by completing 27 of 40 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns, as well as running it 14 times for 49 yards and two more scores. And oh yeah, he also completed a two-point conversion pass in a 35-28 comeback win over Neville on the road.
Jake Held, Southside
Held was a one-man wrecking crew in the Sharks' 42-35 victory over Barbe on Thursday in the District 3-5A opener. Held blocked two punts, had an interception and recovered a fumble in which he returned 89 yards for what would be the game-winning touchdown.
Jonathan Dartez, Vermilion Catholic
Just a freshman and having to move from wide receiver to quarterback due to an injury to projected starter Mikie Bazar, Dartez completed 12 of 19 passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns and was also the Eagles' primary rushing threat with 174 yards rushing and a touchdown on 25 carries against a top-notch Ascension Catholic opponent one week after a humbling loss to Abbeville.