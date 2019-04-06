One coach was concerned mostly about his team completing the meet healthy, while another worried that his team’s streak of meet titles could come to an end.
But by the end of Friday’s 12th annual Beaver Club Relays, the Lafayette Parish track and field championships, Carencro boys coach Stephen Barrett and Lafayette girls coach Ron Baillargeon were smiling – for perhaps different reasons than they expected.
The Bears, the defending state champions in Class 4A, raced past the competition with record-setting times in three different events to take home the boys team title with a score of 113. Teurlings Catholic finished in second in the boys standings with 93 points, while Acadiana, last year's parish champion, took home third with 82.
The Lady Lions, the defending runners-up in Class 5A, won their seventh straight parish crown and 10th under Baillargeon with a score of 149. The St. Thomas More and Teurlings Catholic girls finished in second and third with 126 and 107 points, respectively.
Aside from the majority of his competitors being underclassmen, Baillargeon was somewhat surprised by the Friday’s result considering he had to pull his top sprinter, Alexis Bender, out of the 4x100 relay. He also had to take Gabrielle Gary out of the 4x200 relay so that she could compete in the 300-meter hurdles. The Lady Lions ended up winning all three of those events anyway.
“She’s not a 300 person,” Baillargeon said of Gary. “So I just said, ‘Get out there and just relax. Attack the first hurdle and relax the rest of the way.' She’s cursing me right now.”
Despite scoring just 11 points in the field events, the win was not what surprised Barrett. Carencro had enough talent on the track to make up for the inevitable deficit, making it the favorites entering the meet. True to form, Carencro won three relays and five individual races. The Bears also had a second-place finisher in three of the individual races they won.
But Barrett didn’t foresee setting a parish meet record in the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:25.70, a team made up of Theontae Allen, Artrell Marks, Jonathan Green and Trejun Jones.
“The 4x2 surprised me,” Barrett said. “I didn’t think we were going to go that fast. It was good to see though. Take nothing away, they all ran real good today. The 4x2 was something special for the day.”
That same relay team also set a new parish meet mark in the 4x100 meters, and Jones broke the 100-meter meet record with a time of 10.64, set last year by Lafayette’s Armand Duplantis.
“I kind of hyped him up a little earlier because I knew they had some records that I knew we could get just by what we previously ran,” Barrett said of Jones, who anchors the relay teams. “I just didn’t know we were going to beat the 4x2 by that much and then get the 4x1, so that was great.”
The performance by Jones, who also placed first in the 200 meters with a time of 22.04, is perhaps a sign of things to come at the Ragin’ Cajuns Track Facility. The parish meet’s Most Outstanding Male Track Athlete signed with UL earlier this year.
“It does feel good,” Jones said of setting parish records. “But I just know we’re on a mission. I know it’s not done. We set records, but I still want more.”
Baillargeon’s Lady Lions produced an impressive all-around performance, winning two field events, three individual races and two relays. Lafayette’s stellar day started with Johanna Duplantis (12-0) and Elizabeth Odinet (11.0) placing first and second in the pole vault, followed by Courtney Wiltz (16-11.5) winning the long jump.
Along with the win in the 4x100 relay, the Lady Lions placed first in the 4x200. Lafayette’s 4x100 team featured Gary, the meet’s Most Outstanding Female Track Athlete. Gary, one of Lafayette’s few seniors, won both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and placed fourth in the 100-meter dash.
Considering Gary deals with scoliosis, competing in four events is no small feat, much less winning a few. She sees a therapist often to mitigate her back pain, she said.
“I was really tired from the events before, but I just pushed through and gave it everything I had,” Gary said of winning the 300-meter hurdles. “I try to keep a positive mindset because if I have a negative mindset, I tend to not do as well. So I just try to be as positive as I can.”
STM’s CJ Hill was named the Most Outstanding Male Field Athlete after setting a new parish meet record with a leap of 24-2.5 in the long jump. LCA’s Bre Porter earned Most Outstanding Female Field Athlete after winning the shot put (40-8) and placing second in the discus (93-10.5).