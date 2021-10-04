A quick glance at a program's won/loss record doesn't always indicate how well that team is performing, and that's exactly the case with Episcopal of Acadiana volleyball.
The Falcons may only be 8-11, but they currently hold the No. 4 power rating in Division V, which is higher than 10 other programs with records above .500.
ESA coach Sara Robichaux, who guided the Falcons to a quarterfinals appearance last year as a No. 9 seed, says her team has faced a rugged schedule.
St. Joseph's Academy (Division I No. 2), St. Thomas More (D II No. 1), and Teurlings Catholic (D II No. 2) are large school powers that defeated ESA, which has also faced E.D. White, Ascension Episcopal, Catholic-New Iberia and Notre Dame.
"It's nice to have such strong competition in the area," Robichaux said. "With us being such a small school, sometimes we feel like we're the underdog. We're playing with a chip on our shoulder. You're supposed to lose to the big teams, so go out there and have fun. That's kind of what we're all about."
ESA's top player is Peyton Stokley, a senior setter/outside hitter who leads the team in every statistical category other than assists.
"She is vital to us," Robichaux said of the all-metro performer, who holds a scholarship offer from Southeastern Louisiana. "She's been playing varsity since her seventh grade year. and is definitely a next level kid."
Other key ESA players include seniors Graycee Cline, Sydnee Buchanan, and Eleanor Cowan, along with sophomores Tyler Harson and Briley Herpin.
"Gracie, at libero, has been owning the back court for us, both on defense and serve receive,' Robichaux said. "Herpin is a ball-control kid. Anytime the ball is coming to her, we know it's going to be a good pass."
The Falcons continue to fine-tune some areas with District 2-V play set to begin Thursday at Centerville.
"We've had some really great stuff happening," Robichaux said. "We've also had some down areas. We're trying to get better at our blocking right now so that our defense can run a good system around that. Offensively, we're working on minimizing our errors.
"Our serve receive has been phenomenal. We're on top of that. It gives our hitters and setters a chance to be successful. We've been serving pretty well, as well. Usually those two things can help win a match, so if we can just get a few more things involved, that will help us out a lot."
ESA challenges Division V No. 1 Westminster Christian at home on Wednesday.
"I feel like Country Day, Westminster and us are the top dogs in Division V," Robichaux said. "If we can get a good seeding and be on the opposite side of those two, it would help us out."