LOREAUVILLE – A year ago, Ascension Episcopal and Loreauville were preparing to square off in one of the most highly-anticipated high school football games of 2020.
It was going to be a battle of unbeatens - the 5-0 Blue Gators against the 6-0 Tigers - in a game expected to determine the District 7-2A champion.
However, due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Loreauville, the game was cancelled and ultimately resulted in the Gators and Tigers sharing the district crown.
“I’ll never forget getting that call from my principal on a Tuesday – it was right after homecoming week - that I had to send five players home," Loreauville coach Terry Martin said. "I called Matt Desormeaux and told him I can’t have you come here with all of this going on and so we cancelled junior varsity. Within 15 minutes, every player on my team was sent home. A day later, the whole school was shut down. That game would have been the measuring stick for us.”
Although both teams aren’t undefeated outside of district, the Tigers will get that opportunity to measure themselves against the Blue Gators when they play host to them at 7 p.m. on Friday.
“It’s a shame the game had to be cancelled last year due to Covid-19,” Blue Gators head coach Matt Desormeaux said. “Fortunately, we should be able to play this week.”
The Blue Gators (6-2, 4-0), who have lost two games by a combined total of nine points to Lafayette High and Southern Lab, are an offensive juggernaut led by quarterback Cade Dardar, running back Princeton Cahee (83-440, 12 TDs) and receivers Britt Campbell and Austin Mills (28-483, 7 TDs).
“Our guys come in every week ready to get better,” Desormeaux said. “No one is satisfied. We’re 6-2, but we feel like we could’ve been better than 6-2. We compete every week and we don’t want anything to be given to us. We’re not satisfied with where we are.”
Dardar has completed 92 of 160 passes for 1,785 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions, while rushing for 231 yards and three touchdowns on 49 carries.
“Cade has done a phenomenal job for us,” Desormeaux said. “He has done a good job of taking what the defense gives us. He has been very patient for the most part and if he continues to do that then we will continue to have success throwing the football.”
“Their quarterback is extremely talented,” Martin said. “He throws the football very well and he isn’t scared to stick it in tight places. Besides his throwing ability, he also can run it very well.”
With 40 receptions for 834 yards and 11 touchdowns, Campbell has been a pleasant surprise for the Blue Gators.
“Britt Campbell has been the biggest surprise,” Desormeaux said. “He doesn’t have a lot of varsity experience, but he has developed into a really good football player this year. He’s a hard worker, multi-sport athlete and he has really improved his speed. He can block, catch and he runs good routes. He has been having a phenomenal year.”
The Tigers have a wealth of talent as well headlined by the Jacob brothers – Calep and Collin (21 receptions, 350 yards, 5 TDs) – are two of the most exciting players in the state. Calep, the Tigers’ quarterback, has completed 40 of 66 passes for 775 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions, while also rushing for 702 yards and 12 touchdowns on 77 carries.
“Calep and Collin are two of the more competitive kids I have ever been around,” Martin said. “Not only do they hate to lose, but they both have that drive to be the best on the field.”
While he admits the Jacobs are talented, Desormeaux believes it is important to not just focus on them because “they have a lot of weapons that can beat you.”
“The twins are phenomenal athletes,” Desormeaux said. “But they have a really good team with good athletes. It’s not just those two. They have a full team with good running backs and a good offensive line. Their defense does a great job of flying to the football. You can’t just focus on those two because the whole team can hurt you.”
Among the supporting cast for the Tigers capable of making big plays are running backs Evan Simon (42-338, 2 TDs) and Ethan Simon (40-272, 5 TDs rushing; 6-177, 3 TDs rec).
“Ethan had been out with an elbow injury, but he came back last week,” Martin said. “Evan has quietly been one of the better running backs. We have had a lot of players step up this year. It has really been a big-time team effort.”
Both Desormeaux and Martin agreed team effort and excelling at the basics are going to be the determining factor in who wins the game.
“This is going to be a 48-minute football game,” Desormeaux said. “This is going to be a game that will come down to who makes the fewest mistakes. It should be a great game.”
“It’s going to be a tough challenge,” Martin said. “We’re treating it like a playoff game because that’s the kind of team they are. It’s going to be one of those games that a lot of people will be interested in seeing.”