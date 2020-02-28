The Live Oak boys basketball team wore black warmup shirts over their Jordan Brand uniforms before the No. 28 Eagles’ Class 5A first-round playoff game at Lafayette High on Friday.
The back of those warmup shirts had a simple phrase that nearly proved ominous for the No. 5 Mighty Lions: “Let the upsets begin.”
So you can count Lafayette coach Clifton Brown and senior center Corey Dunning among those relieved to have avoided a first-round stunner and advance to the second round for the first time since 2017. Dunning and Lions guard Bentravin Phillips combined for 42 points as Lafayette held off Live Oak 62-58.
“The rankings mean absolutely nothing,” Brown said. “When it comes down to 5A playoffs, everybody’s good, and you have to come ready to play. So I was really relieved to get this one out of the way.”
The Lions will host another District 4-5A member, No. 12 Zachary, in the second round. If the Eagles (13-16) were any indication of the quality of that league, then a quarterfinal berth will be no gimmie for Lafayette.
But Brown was clear that the Lions weren’t overlooking Live Oak, which had won three of its last four regular season games. That stretch included an upset of district rival Walker, a two-time state finalist.
“We’re not surprised because it’s playoffs, so everybody plays at the top level that they can,” said Dunning, who scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half. “So we weren’t really surprised, but it was definitely a good game.”
Based on the way the game started, however, it appeared the Lions would win comfortably. Lafayette scored the first nine points of the contest, and the Eagles, at least initially, had no solution for the 6-foot-7 Dunning when driving to the lane.
“Nothing easy,” Dunning said of the Lions’ defensive strategy. “That’s always the plan – nothing easy, no layups. In practice, if one of the team’s scores a layup, we run a suicide for it. So no layups.”
But Live Oak’s Lawrence Pierre suddenly caught fire. The senior guard scored 12 points in the first period, including canning three 3-pointers, to help Live Oak take a brief lead and go into the second quarter trailing only 15-14.
Pierre finished with a team-high 25 points.
Lafayette’s lead stayed at only one point, 26-25, entering halftime, but Dunning and Phillips helped give the Lions some breathing room. The duo scored 14 of Lafayette’s 17 points in the period to enter the fourth quarter with a 43-36 lead.
Phillips led all scorers with 26 points, including making three 3-pointers and knocking down all nine of his free throws.
“Ben was huge for us tonight,” Brown said. “He stepped up as a senior. I thought my seniors played well.”
“We sort of settled for a lot of jump shots early in the first half,” Brown added. “Second half, we were determined to go through (Dunning). I think for about 70 percent of the time, he had a touch of the ball every time we came down. He’s one of those unselfish guys that if he does get double-teamed or he does not have a shot, he’ll pass and find his teammates.”
Live Oak’s Amar Pink, who collected 14 points, made the first two baskets of the final period to cut the Eagles’ deficit to three points. But Lafayette went on a 16-7 run, capitalized by breakaway dunk by Kendrick Delahoussaye, to build a 12-point lead.
Delahoussaye, however, was whistled for a technical foul on the two-handed jam, breathing life into the Eagles with 56 seconds remaining. After two technical free throws and back-to-back made 3-pointers by Byron Smith, the Lafayette lead was suddenly back down to four points with 34 seconds remaining.
Lafayette nearly turned the ball over on the ensuing possession, but once it regained control, Dunning’s slam effectively iced the game.
“I feel like we made a lot of mistakes that we can’t continue to make, especially if we get to the Top 28,” Dunning said. “But I’m satisfied with this win for now. We’re hungry for another one.”