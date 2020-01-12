For the third straight year, Teurlings Catholic prevailed in the Greg Lavergne Parish Wrestling Duals held at Carencro on Friday and Saturday.
The Rebels, winners of eight state titles in the last nine years, demonstrated their depth and talent by placing 10 wrestlers on the All-Parish first team.
"We looked good. We had a really good weekend," said Teurlings assistant coach Brad Macha. "We had an All-Parish kid in every weight class except 120."
Teurlings had two competitors — Charles Travasos (5-0) and Ivan Hale (1-0) — go undefeated and make first-team All-Parish at 152.
At 160, three Rebels — Reid Bourgeois (2-0), J.P. Travasos (1-0) and Zack Watkins (3-0) — were each named first-team.
"In those two weight classes, we had multiple All-Parish kids," Macha said. "We're really deep. I think we proved that this weekend. I'm really happy with our guys. Even some of our backup guys stepped up and went undefeated."
Teurlings went 6-0 with easy wins over Northside (84-0), Southside (78-6), Comeaux (56-15), Lafayette High (80-0), Acadiana (75-6) and Carencro (64-15).
"I'd really like to point out Eric Levert at 195," Macha said. "He decided to start wrestling varsity this year. He stepped up, went undefeated and got All-Parish for the first time. We have a freshman in Ethan Boudreaux (106) who went undefeated.
"Of course, there's our captains like Matthew Carrier (126) and Vaughn Romero (170) who pinned everybody. David Bernard had a rough weekend with a tough loss this afternoon, but he's going to recover and come back better for it."
Bernard squared off with Carencro's Kendrell Williams at 182 in a match that had the capacity crowd on its feet.
"Both guys were 5-0 in this tournament coming into the match," said Carencro coach Derrick Franchak. "Last year, Kendrell won state and David Bernard was a state champion as well. I wouldn't say it's a rivalry because they didn't wrestle last year, but it was a match everybody was looking forward to.
"Luckily for me, my guy came out ahead 3-2, but Bernard was amazing. I think that's a match to watch the rest of the year with us both being in Division II. I wouldn't be surprised if these guys meet up often in the finals of several tournaments. David was the state champion last year at 195, and Kendrell was the 170-pound champion. It's hard to predict the future, but it could be a preview of what to expect at state. Both guys are very strong and physical."
Comeaux (5-1) finished second with Carencro (4-2) third.
"Overall, I thought we wrestled pretty good this weekend," said Comeaux coach Keith Bergeron. "Going against Teurlings, you know they have a very good team, but I thought we came out and wrestled well against them.
"I'm real proud of our guys for wrestling hard. We had three guys get first-team All-Parish with Reed Bergeron (120), Seth Menard (138) and Donald Paul (285)."
Paul went 6-0 over the weekend and kept his record perfect this season.
"Donald has been having an excellent season," Bergeron said. "He's undefeated right now, so hopefully he can keep his momentum going the rest of the year. He was one match away from placing last year at state.
"He was right there. His sophomore year, he tore his labrum and had to miss that year with an injury. He came back strong this year and has had a very good year. He's working extremely hard, and it appears to be paying off."
Carencro had three additional standout wrestlers in Zavione Willis (220), Tyrick Clay (132) and Octayvien Tate (113).
"Zavione placed at state last year," Franchak said. "We're looking for big things from him again. Hopefully, he can compete for a state championship this year. Also, in the 132 weight class, Tyrick Clay went undefeated in this tournament. He placed at state last year.
"And I can't leave out Octayvien Tate. He's a fourth-year wrestler for me that's showing a lot of improvement. He placed sixth at state last year in the 113. He only lost one match this weekend to a great wrestler from Teurlings (Ashton Sonnier). I'm looking for big things out of all those guys."
Macha said Teurlings has some formidable competition for the Division II state title.
"Even if we play our cards right, it's going to be tough," he said. "There's a lot of competition with North Desoto, Archbishop Shaw and Carencro. All three have some good wrestlers."
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Teurlings Catholic (6-0)
2. Comeaux (5-1)
3. Carencro (4-2)
4. Acadiana (2-4)
5. Southside (2-4)
6. Lafayette (2-4)
7. Northside (0-6)
All-Parish Teams
FIRST TEAM
106 - Ethan Boudreaux, Teurlings (4-0)
113 - Ashton Sonnier, Teurlings (6-0)
120 - Reed Bergeron, Comeaux (6-0), Treyven Gaspard, Comeaux
126 - Matthew Carrier, Teurlings (6-0)
132 - Tyrick Clay, Carencro (6-0)
138 - Seth Menard, Comeaux (6-0)
145 - Braedon Csaszar, Acadiana (6-0)
152 - Charles Travasos, Teurlings (5-0) & Ivan Hale, Teurlings (1-0)
160 - Reid Bourgeois, Teurlings (2-0), Zack Watkins, Teurlings (3-0) & J.P. Travasos, Teurlings (1-0)
170 - Vaughn Romero, Teurlings (6-0)
182 - Kendrell Williams, Carencro (6-0)
195 - Eric Levert, Teurlings (5-0)
220 - Zavione Willis, Carencro (6-0)
285 - Donald Paul, Comeaux (6-0)
SECOND TEAM
106 - Landon Reaux, Southside
113 - Octayvien Tate, Carencro
126 - Luke Lafleur, Acadiana
132 - Logan Smith, Teurlings
138 - Jaxson Trosclair, Teurlings
145 - Jalen Arceneaux, Teurlings
152 - Colin Pierre, Comeaux
160 - Grant Smith, Comeaux
170 - Deonte Jackson, Acadiana
182 - David Bernard, Teurlings
195 - Javen Etienne, Comeaux
220 - Cameron Watkins, Teurlings
285 - Kane Chissom, Teurlings