There were a lot of things the Northside Vikings did right in their season opener against Northwest on Thursday.
Most notably, the way they moved the football offensively into the Raiders’ territory on six of their seven possessions. The other possession began in the Raiders’ territory following a punt.
However, the things Northside didn’t do correctly - such as protecting the football, avoiding costly penalties and securing tackles - proved to be too much to overcome in a 21-15 to the Raiders.
“Just too many mistakes,” Vikings head coach John Simmons said. “Made mistakes in the first half that cost us two touchdowns. Fumbles in the red zone, penalties, unnecessary penalties that we made and just missed opportunities cost us. When that happens, I don’t care who you are playing, you’re going to take an L.”
Northwest (1-0), which was debuting their new Wing-T offensive attack, ran the football effectively with fullback Javian Reese and wingback Donovon Thomas as they combined for 270 yards on 36 carries and two touchdowns.
“With the win and the way, we ran the football, right now without watching the film I’d give it a B,” Raiders head coach Chris Edwards said of the grade he’d give the offense. “To me, an ‘A’ game would be no penalties and no fumbles, just a perfect game. It was a success.”
Reese rushed for 150 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries, while catching two passes for 26 yards and Thomas rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
“Donovon is an athlete,” Raiders head coach Chris Edwards said. “He played receiver for us last year. He’s a smooth runner and he has great balance. He’s a pretty good back.”
Thomas, who also had one reception for 22 yards and a touchdown, was pleased with his performance.
“We have a good offensive line and they did a good job of creating holes for us to run through,” Thomas said. “You could tell they were all locked in.”
The Vikings (0-1) hurt themselves with turnovers and penalties on offense and missed tackles defensively. Northside had a chance to get the ball back trailing 21-15 in the final minutes of the game. With the Raiders facing a third and 16 from their own 25, Reese hauled in a two-yard pass and proceeded to rumble 19 yards for a first down as the Vikings missed a couple of tackle opportunities on him.
Northside turned the football over three times – two fumbles and one interception – in the first half that thwarted potential scoring drives.
Penalties were a problem mainly in the second half, especially on the Vikings’ second drive that saw them march down to the Raiders’ 40-yard line with a first down trailing 14-7. But three penalties – a personal foul and two intentional groundings – stalled the drive as the Vikings moved back to their own 17-yard line before being forced to punt.
“It’s very frustrating,” Simmons said of the Vikings’ mistakes. “But we have to eat it and learn from it. We’re still trying to find the right pieces of the puzzle to put in.”
Quarterback Tommy Thomas was a bright spot offensively for the Vikings, completing 12 of 17 passes for 166 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Thomas also rushed for 57 yards, and a touchdown on 13 carries.
In addition to Thomas, the Vikings were led offensively by running back Ja’Nathan Bonnet and receivers Cameron Gotch and Jamarian Johnnie. Bonnet had 81 total yards (35 rushing, 46 receiving), while Gotch (3-47) and Johnnie (2-28, 1 TD) combined for five receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown.
“We played well in spurts,” Simmons said. “But we need to play well for an entire game. We’re not going to win games by just playing well in spurts.”