St. Martinville Tigers running back Steven Blanco has played most of the season with a nagging ankle injury, but you would never know it by looking at his statistics.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound sophomore has rushed for 1,523 yards on 149 carries with 25 touchdowns for the Class 3A No. 3-seeded Tigers (11-2), who host No. 7 Union Parish in the semifinals Friday.
While battling his ankle injury, Blanco went through a four-game stretch where he only carried the ball two, five, seven and eight times.
"He tweaked his ankle earlier in the season," Tigers coach Vincent DeRouen said. "It was nothing major, but it hampered him a bit. I would like to think he's 100% now. If he's not 100%, he's in the 90s. We're still treating him every day."
Blanco has run wild in the past two playoff games, carrying 14 times for 247 yards and three TDs in a 62-28 win at No. 19 Iota in the second round. Last week, he rushed for 264 yards on 17 carries with three TDs in a 59-42 win over No. 6 Lutcher.
"With him healing up, he's starting to come into his own and do some of the things he flashed last year," DeRouen said of Blanco. "We're definitely excited about him being healthy and the things he brings to the table."
Blanco has been on DeRouen's radar for several years. When he was in sixth grade, Blanco and the middle school track team would practice at the high school, and the youngster began challenging older kids to races.
"I used to want to race everybody because I thought I was the fastest, and I still do," Blanco said.
"We always knew what Steven brought to the table," DeRouen said. "From what I understand, he's always been the best player on the field as he came up through the ranks. He's one of those rare kids. He definitely has talent. He also has a great work ethic. He hits the weights hard. He runs hard, is a rugged-type player, and he does the right things in the film room."
Blanco, who describes himself as a "power back with speed" in the mold of Marshawn Lynch and Alvin Kamara, attributes much of his success to an experienced offensive line that averages 275 pounds. The group includes Javin Griffin, Javon Turpeau, Joshua Cormier, Dylan Phillips, Dorian Porter, as well as tight end Phalijah Alexander.
"I give it up for my linemen," Blanco said. "They handle their assignments, and I'm able to find the holes."
Friday, Blanco and the Tigers get another shot at Union (10-3), which eliminated the Tigers from the playoffs each of the past two seasons in Farmerville.