This isn’t your father’s Breaux Bridge football team.
The Tigers are averaging more than 200 passing yards per game and have the Acadiana area’s leading receiver? This isn’t the norm.
Former Breaux Bridge coach Mike Mowad didn’t throw the ball like this. Neither did Paul Broussard. Terry Martin utilized the shotgun more so during his two years as the school's head coach, but the running game was still the Tigers’ bread and butter.
“Going way back, when coach ‘Mo’ was here, it was always run the ball, play defense,” said current Tigers coach Chad Pourciau, who doubles as Breaux Bridge’s basketball coach and is in his sixth year at the school. “Then coach Paul took over after him, and coach Paul was a defensive coordinator. So he was a run-the-ball, play-defense kind of guy. That’s always been the motto around here.”
It wasn’t until Hunter Landry — a former Breaux Bridge quarterback who handed the ball off plenty in his time playing for Broussard — became the Tigers’ offensive coordinator that the offense really started to change. Martin left for a head coaching job at Loreauville in July 2018, elevating Chad Pourciau to head coach and Landry to offensive coordinator.
“Normally, for years, we put all of our best skill guys to defense first,” Pourciau said. “When Paul and ‘Mo’ were here, if you had any kind of skill, you were going to play defense first, and then they'd use you on offense as needed. But you were going to start on defense. Slowly, once Terry took over and since then, we’ve done a better job of splitting up skill guys, so we’ve got some of those guys on offense.”
Last year, when the Tigers went 7-3 in the regular season and won a playoff game, quarterback Cole Mouton threw for the fourth-most yards in the Acadiana area. He averaged 170 passing yards per game with 22-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The Tigers had three pass catchers among the top-30 area receivers — wide receivers Dartravien Girod and Keegan Cormier and running back Kavion Martin.
But Landry departed over the summer, leaving the task of calling offensive plays to Pourciau, something he had never done before.
Pourciau played quarterback in high school at New Iberia Senior High, and he has always used his knowledge of offensive football to coach the defense at Breaux Bridge. But even Pourciau didn’t throw the ball much as a prep signal caller despite playing for Rick Hutson, who is known for using spread concepts when he his personnel fits that style of play.
“The thing is, (Hutson) had me, and I wasn’t very good,” joked Pourciau, who walked on at Northwestern State as a wide receiver. “So we were a two-back, run-the-ball (offense) when I was there. I was limited athletically, as far as for arm talent, so I did a lot of handing the ball off myself when I was with him.
“Rick, for years, was a spread guy before me and after me. But during my time there, we had 2,000-yard backs. I turned around and handed that ball off a bunch.”
But Pourciau is using all the little things he’s picked up over the years to tap into the potential of Breaux Bridge’s offensive skill talent. In fact, the evolution of the Tigers’ passing game is perhaps the biggest reason the Tigers are 4-0 heading into Friday’s rivalry matchup with Teurlings Catholic. The offense’s development has eased Pourciau’s concerns after Breaux Bridge’s 20-0 jamboree loss to Carencro.
Over the summer, Pourciau raved about the abilities of quarterback Gavan Courville despite him being a first-year starter. Courville has lived up to the billing, throwing for 840 yards and 10 touchdowns through four weeks. He’s been intercepted just once.
“I saw this coming,” Pourciau said of Courville. “I talked to y’all about this in July, so I’m not surprised by it at all.”
Girod, a Southern Miss commitment, has torched every defense he’s faced. He’s caught 19 passes for an area-leading 596 yards and seven touchdowns.
Girod isn’t the only weapon for Courville, as Martin, Jacob Landry and Kyser Patt are legitimate options in the passing game.
Still, Pourciau agrees that Courville has been the biggest x-factor.
“Having (Girod) and Kavion makes his job easier,” Pourciau said. “But there’s no doubt that without (Courville), we’re nowhere near where we are right now. … It goes hand in hand. You can’t have one without the other.”
The talent of players like Courville, Girod and Martin fit a more wide-open offense, but it isn’t the only reason why Breaux Bridge is leaning on the passing game more.
“We’re not producing as big of linemen as we used to,” Pourciau said, “so I also think it’s harder to run the ball when you’re not as good up front.”
Similarly, the development of the Opelousas Catholic passing game has been critical to the Vikings 4-0 start.
While coach Thomas David has always catered his offensive approach to his personnel, the growth of quarterback Jesse Roy, as well as the emergence of receivers Keon Coleman, Cade Theriot and Ronal Patin, has allowed the Vikings offense to take off.
Roy’s 929 passing yards through four games is fourth-most in the area, and his 15 touchdown passes are tied for the most with St. Thomas More quarterback Caleb Holstein. Roy, like Courville, has been intercepted only one time.
Coleman, Theriot and Patin are all among the top-30 leading receivers in the area. Coleman’s eight touchdown catches is the most locally.
“If you want to look for the things that’s been the biggest change for us offensively, that’s been in it,” David said. “(Roy’s) improvement as a passer has made us really tough to defend.”
Roy missed the first two games of the 2018 season with an illness, but even when he returned to action, it was clear to David that he needed time to develop physically in his first year as a starting quarterback. As a senior, Roy has better body control and smoother mechanics, David said.
“He’s a very intelligent kid. He understands the scheme,” David said. “Last year he was intellectually able to understand what he wanted to do from practice and reps. He just physically wasn’t quite able to always get done throwing the ball what we wanted. That’s really where the game has changed. I think the game is a little bit slower for him because he’s got a whole year of experience under his belt. The work he put in the offseason and the stuff he did preseason, he’s really become a better thrower of the football.”