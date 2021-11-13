RAYNE — North DeSoto had 445 yards of total offense, including 256 yards in the air from quarterback Sam Odom in the Griffins 34-16 win over Rayne Friday night.
Rayne coach Kaine Guidry said he knew Odom was going to put up some his share of numbers, but Guidry said he was surprised at just how effective the passing North Desoto passing attack was.
“We felt like (Odom) wasn’t that accurate coming in,” Guidry said. “We played a lot of man coverage and we knew we had to stop the run. We had a few busted coverages in that first half that gave them the momentum. Once they grabbed hold of that momentum, we never got it back.”
Odom was 12-of-21 on the night with four passing touchdowns. The Griffins also added 189 yards on the ground, led by 77 from David Atkins and 63 from Brian Banks. Guidry said he was most disappointed with the Wolves inability to win the line of scrimmage on both offense and defense.
“Coming in we had to win at the line of scrimmage and we didn’t,” Guidry said. “We got one dimensional on offense and our inability to run the football allowed them to play softer on defense and we didn't protect.”
The Wolves did hit an exciting play in the first quarter on a half-back pass where Bleyton Young hit Kylin Wheeler for a 49-yard touchdown. Rayne quarterback Dylan Judice was 12-of 24 for 138 yards and one touchdown on the night and Guidry said the Wolves struggles running the ball greatly affected the passing game.
“We weren't able to run the ball well and we live off of play-action. We are a run-first, pass second team and anytime we have to work with the five-step drop, it’s tough for us. They hit some balls early on that were a difference.”
Guidry said he was pleased with the fight in his team as the Wolves got a late score on a 49-yard pass from Judice to Young in the fourth quarter to bring the game within two scores. Guidry said he feels Rayne is building a program everyone in the community can be proud of.
“Obviously you want to win, but I think we are in a good spot,” Guidry said. “I think the measurement each year is not just wins and losses, but did we become better men? Are we becoming better teammates and better individuals? I preach that all year and that is important to us.
“When we take a step back, we’ll see what happened. We lost to a good team tonight, but I do think we are heading in the right direction.”