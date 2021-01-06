Now that the LHSAA managed to get the football season in despite so many doubts due to the impact of the coronavirus, the next group of high school sports hoping to somehow make it to the end of their season includes basketball, soccer and wrestling.
Like all sports, wrestling has also been affected so far this season due to COVID-19 protocols.
One big change came this week. Typically, the first weekend of the new year brings the Greg Lavergne Parish Duals at Carencro High.
With the Golden Bears’ football season not ending until Dec. 29 because of COVID-19, the parish championships have been pushed back to Dec. 23.
But that’s not the only change in that event. It will be a one-day event this season featuring eight teams – including a Teurlings ‘B’ team and a Comeaux ‘B’ squad – with a four-team morning pool and a four-team afternoon pool.
The two pool winners will meet in one dual competition for the parish crown.
“That way, it allows more spectators in the gym, more parents will get to see their kids wrestle this way,” said Comeaux coach Keith Bergeron, who guessed the event would likely return to the old format next January.
Teurlings Catholic coach Kent Masson said the other impact the coronavirus caused in the prep wrestling world was limiting field and fewer individual tournaments. Instead, teams have competed in more four and six-team dual events.
Masson said he’s happy there’s still a chance at the finish line for wrestling after hearing rumors of a potential shutdown once football season concluded.
The Ken Cole Invitational at Comeaux High will be Jan. 29-30 and will feature fewer participants.
Bergeron suggested normal 32-wrestler bracket will likely be reduced to 24 or 26. Also, at attendance won’t be the close to normal.
“I’ve already figured it out,” Bergeron said. “On Friday, we’re looking at about 50 spectators and only about 200 on Saturday.”
The girls gymnasium at Comeaux will be used longer this year to held social distancing.
The other larger tournament that will require more fan control is the Louisiana Classic slated for Jan. 15-16 in the Baton Rouge.
But once the wrestlers actually get to the mat, Bergeron said the sport hasn’t changed much, except for the fact the officials no longer touch the wrestlers and there’s less hand-shaking all around.
"Wrestling has always been one of the safest sports because we’re already worried about staph infections, because wrestlers are always so close to each other," Bergeron said. "We probably have fewer problems than other sports."
For some wrestling coaches, the other big change was being home more during the holidays.
“This was the first time I’ve enjoyed the holidays for 32 years to be honest, which was kind of nice,” Bergeron laughed. “We normally go to some big, very hard tournaments during the holidays, but this year with COVID, I just felt like it was best to take it off.
“I know kids are going to visit family and I didn’t want them to come back and spread it to our team.”
One traditional tournament that did take place was the Jacob McMillan at Lafayette High just before Christmas.
“I have to give (Lafayette High coach Nash Berreca) a lot of credit,” Masson said. “Realistically, he should have only had about 10 to 14 teams, but he had 22 teams in this tournament. It was huge, but he really did a great job with it.”
Berreca said he followed every protocol he knew of. Only fans with pre-sold tickets were granted admission. He set up mats in the boys gym, girls gym and the wrestling room to provide more social distancing.
If a wrestler wasn’t wrestling or about to wrestler, family and friends were ask to go to the bigger boys gyms or wait their turn in the school’s commons area.
“It was a tough endeavor,” Berreca said. “I was worried because if one little thing goes wrong, it falls back on me. Fortunately I was able to surrounded by successful people that wanted to help out and wanted the wrestling program to continue going on. They all backed me up as one wrestling community.”
Berreca appreciates the kind words from wrestling coaches to security personnel alike.
“I wanted to keep things going and wanted to do things right,” he said. “It was great. I slept great that night.”
Also sleeping good for that event was Masson, who was reinstated Dec. 17 after a year-long suspension due to wrestling a student in the wrong weight class and turning himself in after noticing the error.
“It was a great feeling,” Masson said. “To sit in the corner and actually be around the kids, it was a long time coming.”
Masson said his defending state champion Rebels actually have more wrestler on the roster than ever and appear headed for another banner season.
“It was such a great feeling the first day I walked back in the wrestling room for practice,” he said. “The kids were so happy to have me back in the room. It makes you feel so appreciative of what you have. The kids welcomed me with open arms and so did the parents. It really makes you feel good with people show you some respect.
“It was a great feeling. Makes you never want to be suspended again.”