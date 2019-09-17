Rob Pool was 35 years old when he became the head coach of a high school football team for the first time, charged with turning around a Lafayette High School program that hadn’t seen a winning season since 2006 nor made the playoffs since 2012.
And Pool was naive enough to think that he could do it quickly, he now realizes three years later.
Can you blame him? Both as a player and as a coach, winning was all he knew. His dad, Leslie Pool, who Rob played for at Olive Branch High in Mississippi, has a field named after him because of how he transformed a struggling Conquistador program into a state power. During Rob’s assistant coaching stops at Horn Lake, Olive Branch and Briarcrest High in Memphis, failure was rare.
“It’s hard to be patient,” Rob said. “I’ve never been in that situation. I’ve been coaching since 2003, and I’ve been a part of one losing season before I came here. I think the minimum we’ve ever won is seven games. We were 15-0 one year (at Olive Branch).”
So in his mind, change was supposed to come immediately at Lafayette, which, like Olive Branch, plays in the state’s highest classification. It didn’t.
The Mighty Lions went 3-7 in Rob’s first year, and even the momentum of winning the final two games of the 2016 season didn’t carry over. Lafayette went 0-10 in 2017, including having to forfeit a Week 9 game against Sam Houston because of a skirmish at the end of a loss to LaGrange the previous week.
“I think your structure wins,” Rob said. “Lafayette High’s structure was a little bit off. You had to try to fix that, and I think early on I tried to fix it by just trying to adapt to the way it was. I just don’t think you can. I think there’s a way you win, and you’ve got to do it that way. You’ve got to be stubborn with it. But when you’re at a place that hasn’t ever won and nobody understands how important that stuff is, it makes it a little bit harder to get people to listen to you.”
Last year saw marginal improvement. With Xan Saunier taking over as the quarterback during a Week 3 win against Patterson, the Lions went 3-7. Still, Rob didn’t have full buy-in from players nor a full complement of assistant coaches. Defensively, Lafayette once again struggled, giving up 35 points and more than 400 yards per game.
Moreover, in the previous years Rob has been at the school, the football team’s roster make-up has been adversely affected by rezoning. A large chunk of the players that would currently be upperclassmen at Lafayette High have been sent to other schools in the parish after their freshman year. Last year’s freshman class was Rob's first that remained intact, two which are now starting inside linebackers.
“We are where we are because of some of the changes that have been made, but you can’t use that as an excuse,” Rob said. “Even toward the back end of that 0-10 year, I felt like we fixed some stuff. Then last year, I think we were healthier as a program than the record probably indicated. But I don’t know that you can always measure success by wins and losses as much as, ‘How is your daily routine set up? Is everybody doing the right thing?’ ”
Rob’s mentality has certainly shifted. The team’s motto in 2019 is ‘be 1-0’ — win the task at hand, no matter how insignificant it may seem, so that wins on the field may follow.
The culture surrounding Lions football, which is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2015 and will try to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2014 on Friday against Patterson, is shifting too.
A week after putting up 66 points in a season-opening win against Jenerette, Lafayette hammered St. Martinville, which beat the Lions by 20 last year on its way to an undefeated regular season, 38-7. A bend-but-don’t-break Lafayette defense intercepted three passes and turned the Tigers over on downs four times.
Winning can be contagious — at the very least, it builds confidence — but Rob is no longer naive about how difficult it is to sustain.
“You can’t live in the past at the same time,” the fourth-year coach said. “You got to flush that and move on to the next game. That’s kind of like our whole idea that we came up with — just be 1-0 in a day or be 1-0 in a week. Then Sunday morning comes around, we’re back to ground zero. We got to try to be 1-0 again.
“It’s a lot of easier to fix problems when you feel good about what you did the game before.”
What’s helping the culture change is an investment by the school into the football program, led by new principal Rachel Brown. Rob is no longer short on assistant coaches, including hiring former Opelousas defensive coordinator Kipp Duplechein to coach the Lions defense.
The additions to the staff allow for more individual attention with defensive position groups. Rob can focus solely on coaching the safeties, while assistants coaches the corners, two coach the linebackers and two more coach the defensive line.
The offensive staff, on the other hand, has some continuity with third-year offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Hunter Bonvillain and passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Preston Bates together leading the Lions defense for the second year in a row.
That, on top Rob being in his fourth year with a senior class that has only ever been coached by him, is leading to cohesion.
Another part of the culture shift is the school embracing its athletic past, as the Patterson matchup is serving as the Lions’ inaugural “Hall of Fame Game.” Pool played a large role in the reinstitution of the Lions’ athletic hall of fame, which has not added a new member since Cedric Figaro was inducted in 1984. To make up for lost time, 13 former Lafayette athletes and three teams are being added to the hall of fame.
“Studies show that it takes 24-48 months to get your culture completely changed,” Rob said. “We’re on the early end of that. I think kids understand what the standard is. We have a structure to what we do. All the coaches understand what they’re supposed to be teaching. The kids understand what they’re supposed to execute. It creates confidence because it’s a lot of consistency.”
The hot start doesn’t mean the Lions will finish well, but Pool has embraced the big picture. The size and balance of his staff is where he wants it.
“We may go 2-8, but at the end of the day, I don’t feel as wild at work,” Pool said. “It’s all in the right direction. I have a great staff. If you come out to our practice, you don’t know who the head coach is until the end when I talk to them. We all coach.
"I didn’t want any coaches on my staff that didn’t coach. I think a lot of people aren’t like that. But I gave everybody a job of a group, and I want them to do it like they’re the head coach of the group. That’s how I’ve always grown up coaching.”