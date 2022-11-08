Cecilia coach Dennis Skains expects an uphill battle when his Bulldogs host Franklinton in a Division II non-select bi-district playoff game Friday.
The No. 20 Demons (5-5) have won five of their last seven games. Of Franklinton's five losses, three were by a total of 13 points, including last week's 21-18 loss to No. 14 Lakeshore.
Senior quarterback Zion Anders leads the Franklinton offense, and strong safety Senqualon Conerly is a defensive player to watch.
"It's not the best first round draw for sure," Skains said. "Franklinton has been rolling the last six weeks. Offensively, they use the pass to open up the run with four good receivers and a quarterback who can deliver the football. It's a completely different look for us. We've been playing against a lot of power football teams."
The No. 13 Bulldogs (7-3) will continue to use a two-man rotation at quarterback with freshman Collin Dore and senior Germonie Davis. With Dore (15 of 21, 185 yards, two TDs) at quarterback, Skains is able to move Davis to receiver.
"Collin is very capable," Skains said. "Nothing seems to bother him. He had a calm demeaner last week when we told him he was starting the game (at No. 1 Iowa). Having him at quarterback also lets us use Germonie more on defense. We had to limit his reps on defense when he was playing every snap at quarterback."
Davis has rushed for 407 yards with seven TDs, passed for 460 yards with four scores, and caught 18 passes for 343 yards and five TDs.
Erath, Eunice tangle
In another Division II non-select playoff game, No. 15 Erath will host No. 18 Eunice in a clash of the Bobcats. Six years ago, the two programs met in a first-round game with Erath getting the win.
Erath (7-3), which has won four straight games since a Week 6 loss to St. Martinville, features a balanced offense with junior quarterback Lynkon Romero (1,446 yards passing, 14 TDs) at the controls.
Christian Pillette (37-775, seven TDs) leads the team in receiving, while Blake Dautreuil (92-536, four TDs), Mason Hebert (115-701, five TDs) and Romero (97-409, nine TDs) have powered the ground game.
"After the Vermilion Catholic game (34-0 Week 4 loss), we had a team meeting where we righted some wrongs," Erath coach Eric LeBlanc said. "Sometimes it takes a good butt kicking to realize you have to fix some things."
Last week, Erath rallied from an 18-0 deficit for a 38-32 win at Donaldsonville.
"I'm very impressed with Erath's offense," Eunice coach Andre Vige said. "They're hard to prepare for. The quarterback can run it and throw it. Our defense will have to eliminate the big play and play assignment football."
When Eunice (6-4) is on offense, quarterback Josh Brown (70-of-117, 1,069 yards, 11 TDs), running back Bryan Allen (672 yards rushing, nine TDs) and receiver Tylon Cooper (38-741, 10 TDs) are players to watch.
"We have to be able to move the ball," Vige said. "Erath is very aggressive on defense."
SMSH faces unique foe
Also in Division II non-select, No. 11 St. Martinville hosts No. 22 DeRidder in a Thursday night game.
Tigers coach Vince DeRouen says defensive tackles Jermaine Sparrow and Trashawn Brown will need to be active against DeRidder's veer offense.
"If those two do a good job, I'm confident we'll be fine," DeRouen said of his two 300-pound run-stoppers. "Our front has to come off the ball and keep the linebackers clean where they can make tackles."
The Dragons (6-4) have averaged 47 points per game over the last three weeks with an offense that emphasizes traps, toss sweeps and the outside veer.
"It's definitely old-school football," DeRouen said. "The quarterback is athletic. He'll take off and run every now and then, but they prefer to run it downhill and run it down your throat."
Steven Blanco has rushed for 1,923 yards with 26 touchdowns for the 6-4 Tigers, who have won five straight games. Harvey Broussard has 1,090 receiving yards and is averaging 26.6 yards per catch.