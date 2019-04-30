Nothing about the way Sarina Lapeyrouse coaches her Episcopal of Acadiana track and field team lends itself to comfort or satisfaction.
Because it would be easy to assume Lapeyrouse has grown accustomed to winning state championships, which her girls team has done three years in a row in Class B, or that’s she expecting to do so again on Thursday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
But that’s now how Lapeyrouse, a former All-Southland Conference softball player at Northwestern State, operates — nor does she want her players thinking that way.
“I don’t ever expect to win,” Lapeyrouse said. “That’s just me personally. As an athlete, I’m always trying to tell my athletes you don’t expect anything. You show up and you do your best each and every day. You can’t go in expecting because then that’s when it doesn’t.
“I don’t do the numbers. I know some of my parents do, but I don’t even have them send it to me. Because like I said, you got to show up and you gotta do what you planned to do on the day of. But I think we do look pretty good.”
Indeed, the ESA girls’ chances of a four-peat do look pretty good after claiming the Region III-B title at McNeese State last week. The Lady Falcons qualified for state in 12 events, including two relays and every individual race. The ESA girls will feature two state qualifiers in three running events (400, 800 and 1600) and one field event (high jump).
In total, the Lady Falcons finished first in eight regional events and tallied 145 points. The boys team finished in second at regional, qualifying for state in eight events.
Lapeyrouse has high standards, however.
“As a coach, you always want a little bit more, right?” Lapeyrouse said of the number of state qualifiers. “But for most the part, we did pretty well. We had a couple that I wished we wished could have qualified. We had a setup. We just didn’t come through that day.”
The Lady Falcons were led by a core group of five athletes last year -- Samantha Withers, Aline Malek, Kailie Williams, Hailie Williams and Breigh Rodriguez -- and only Rodriguez has graduated. The senior trio of Withers and the Williams sisters along with Malek, a sophomore, have been invaluable to this year’s squad.
“One, they’ve been on the big stage for a while,” Lapeyrouse said of the foursome. “Also, all four of them are competitors, so that really helps teach the others that are coming on how to work hard and how to show up and compete at the meet.”
The main difference this season has been the way Lapeyrouse has challenged her athletes. ESA started the outdoor season by going to a rigorous two-day meet in Houston, the St. John’s 52nd Maverick Relays and Distance Carnival.
She didn’t have her full complement of athletes because a handful were still playing basketball, but it gave the other competitors an opportunity to test themselves in an environment unfamiliar to them.
“It was more of like on bonding experience,” Lapeyrouse said. “Our motto for the year was ‘Team’ -- just working together. So we started out that first week with a team kind of bonding trip.”
LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field State Meet
(At LSU's Bernie Moore Track Stadium)
Thursday
Class C and B
Field events — 1:30pm, Track events — 5:00pm
Friday
Class 1A and 2A
Field events — 1:30pm, Track events — 5:00pm
Saturday
Class 3A, 4A and 5A
Field events — 10:45am, Track events — 2:30pm