CROWLEY — Lafayette Christian and Notre Dame are quite familiar with each other, facing off for the third time this basketball season.

But this time around it’s in the Division III boys quarterfinals.

The Knights and the Pios played two regular-season games that came down to the wire and split the series and the district championship after both teams won on the road.

The No. 6-seeded Knights and the No. 3 Pios both entering Friday's 7:30 p.m. game at Northside Christian in Crowley coming off commanding playoff-opening wins.

The Pios are hoping for a home-court advantage in a bigger gym at Northside Christian.

“This is a big game for both schools to punch their ticket to the Top 28,” Notre Dame coach Duke Daigle said. “I think it will come down to who can execute and step up in big moments. Both (previous meetings) were well-played games by both teams, and we both have good players, so I believe it comes down to who can execute and put the ball in the hole. It’s going to be a good atmosphere; the kids are looking forward to it."

The Knights will be looking to get back to the Division III semifinals this season with a young team. First-year coach Jacob Broussard said he was pleased with their playoff win against St. Charles.

“We started off slow, but we got the result we wanted,” Broussard said of the 75-31 victory. “We know it’s going to be a battle and that we’ll have to take care of business. I love my group against anyone."

The Pios are looking for their first trip to the semifinals since 1984. They appear to have a team that could do it, led by senior Parker McNees and his brother Christian.

“I can’t say enough about the McNees brothers,” Daige said. “Parker’s the senior, he’s our leader. He’s put the work in, and what he’s gotten he deserves. He’s a coach on the court and has put the work in and it’s shown all year with our 18-3 record."

The Knights are led by freshman Kam Williams along with seniors Elijah Pete and Braylon Richard.

“Our roster is built a little differently than theirs, but I feel like it’s more complete with guys who can score,” Broussard said. “Kam’s only a freshman, so it’s like night and day where he is now compared to where he was at the beginning, and Elijah Pete has done a great job on both sides. We played NISH on Feb. 8 and were off for 22 days. (Tuesday's win) was huge in shaking off the rust. Nothing was falling for us in the first quarter, but then we got going. We’ll have to execute in not just the second, third and fourth quarters, but all four against Notre Dame.”

The Pios are having their best season yet under Daigle, and their goal is to get over the hump and reach the Top 28 for the first time in over 30 years.

“We’ve had some good groups, but we were young at times or had five with no depth,” Daigle said. “We’ve had five good seasons since I’ve been here, but this is a special group. They show up, they put in the work, and in these last two weeks, that’s the best basketball I’ve seen them play. We’re playing at a high level, and we’re hoping we can continue that.

"LCA’s a very good team, but we’re confident as a team that the moment’s not too big. We’re hoping our hometown gives us the edge. It would be big for the city of Crowley to get back to the Top 28.”

The Knights have played a tough schedule and they’ll look to use that experience to their advantage.

“I loved our effort in the second, third and fourth quarter against St. Charles,” Broussard said. “If we can have that same effort, I think we not only have a chance to beat Notre Dame, but to win the state championship."