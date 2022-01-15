In a season filled with both highs and lows, the Southside Lady Sharks’ basketball program experienced another high on Friday.
Behind a solid performance from point guard Hannah Mouton and a huge shot in the closing seconds of overtime by freshman Brynnan Boyd, the Lady Sharks defeated the St. Thomas More Lady Cougars 39-38.
“This is a huge win for us,” Lady Sharks head coach Sean Comeaux said. “Before this year, I had never beaten STM as a boys basketball coach or a girls basketball coach. They are so well-coached and fundamentally sound that it is not easy to beat them. But our girls played hard and dug deep to pull out this win.”
It's the second time this season the Lady Sharks have defeated STM and the victory extends Southside's winning streak to 12 games. It's been an impressive run for the Lady Sharks, who opened the season losing eight of its first 10 games.
Trailing the Lady Cougars 38-36 with 23 seconds remaining in the game, Boyd caught the ball on the right side of the floor in front of the Lady Sharks’ bench and drained a 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining in the overtime.
“It’s definitely and exciting win for us,” said Boyd, who finished the game with six points, three rebounds and two steals. “My shots weren’t falling the whole game, so to be able to hit that one to win the game meant a lot to me.”
Mouton, who finished with a game-high 17 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal, was confident Boyd would win it for the Lady Sharks (14-8).
“When I saw Brynnan going up for the shot, I was excited,” Mouton said. “I was really excited because she is a very good shooter. So, when she made it, it was hard not to celebrate and enjoy it.”
However, while the Southside fans were elated, Boyd and the Lady Sharks were forced to get back on defense as STM raced up the floor. The Lady Cougars had a couple of attempts at their own game-winning shot, but they were not able to get one to go in before Boyd came down with the final rebound as the final seconds ticked off.
“Brynnan has the highest basketball IQ of any freshman I have ever coached,” She has been around basketball all her life. The ball just came out of her hands so smoothly.”
STM, who fell to 15-7 overall, were led offensively by AC Froehlich and Izzy Carter. Froehlich finished with a team-high 13 points, 14 rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block, while Carter contributed with 10 points, two rebounds and an assist.
Mouton’s aggressiveness to start the overtime period proved to be vital for the Lady Sharks, as she scored five points – including a 3-point play – before Boyd delivered the game-winner.
“Hannah is the type of player who will work hard no matter what,” Comeaux said. “There isn’t much that phases her. Whether we are down or up, I trust her with the ball in her hands. She just had that mindset that ‘I’m scoring, and no one is stopping me.’”