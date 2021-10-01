LOREAUVILLE - Playing most of the second half on an injured ankle, Loreauville's senior quarterback Calep Jacob rushed for 108 yards and threw for 145 yards and scored the winning touchdown with less than a minute to play to help Loreauville overcome a fourth-quarter deficit and stay unbeaten with a 27-20 home win over Kaplan on Thursday.
Jacob completed 9 of 16 passes and led the Tigers on a 70-yard drive with less than two minutes left in the final quarter and finished it with a 17-yard touchdown run with 13 seconds left. With the win, Loreauville improved to 5-0 overall for the first time since starting the season 7-0 in 2013 when the Tigers went to the semifinals in Class 2A.
"I did what I had to do," Jacob said. "I was injured in the second half and it was pretty bad but I had to keep fighting to win the game."
The effort impressed Kaplan coach Cory Brodie.
"That guy is super electric," Brodie said. "He did what he did on an injured ankle and we couldn't stop him on that final drive."
Brodie's Pirates almost won the game with a 20-14 lead in fourth quarter. Riding a ball-control running game that gave Loreauville fits all night, the Pirates drove to inside the Loreauville 30 with less than two minutes left. But Kaplan turned the ball over on downs after failing to convert a fourth-and-five.
"It was a little out of our kickers range," Brodie said. "We went for it and they made a play and we didn't."
Jacob urged the defense to make a play before his last-minute heroics.
"I told the defense before that fourth down that if they make a stop, I'll have their backs," the LHS senior said.
On the final series, Jacob drove the Tigers to the Kaplan 6 and with 16 seconds left in the game, scrambled around the right side and into the end zone for the winning score.
"They were playing hard all night and they were coming after me," Jacob said. "We just couldn't stop them all night. We finally did get that stop, I knew that I had to do something to get the win for us."
And it was all Jacob for Loreauville with the senior quarterback rushing for one touchdown and threw for one score.
His efforts overshadowed a tremendous effort from Kaplan running backs Jace Hebert, who rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and Caden Campisi, who ran for 101 yards. The Pirates finished with 254 yards rushing against Loreauville and built a 20-14 fourth quarter lead against the Tigers.
"We had a good game plan to run the ball and we were successful," said Brodie, whose team fell to 2-3 overall. "In the end they just made a couple more plays than we did."
Loreauville coach Terry Martin was happy for the win.
"It played out exactly like I thought it would," the Loreauville coach said. "I knew that we were going to have trouble stopping them but I didn't expect them to break those long runs that they had. I didn't expect us to have two turnovers and have four dropped passes.
"They played a great game and the only positive I can think of right now is that we didn't quit. Calep wasn't feeling good but he decided that he wasn't going to let us lose the game. It was his will to refuse to lose and took it upon himself to win the game."
And that's exactly what the Loreauville senior quarterback did.
"I couldn't let the team down," Jacob said. "I couldn't let us lose the game."