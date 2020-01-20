The last thing North Vermilion High principal Tommy Byler wants to do is “fix one problem but create another.”
Because there seems to be an increased sense of urgency to reunify LHSAA member schools in five major sports during the organization's annual convention Jan. 29-31, and Byler, who is not even an executive committee member anymore, finds himself squarely in the middle of it once again.
That’s because, in March, Byler and several others began making plans for yet another reunification proposal.
This one is different and similar to the rural-metro proposal brought up a few years ago by Notre Dame High. In its simplest terms, the proposal would bring schools back together while applying a 1.25 multiplier to select schools’ enrollment to close enrollment gaps in all classes. It also adds one extra class, Class 6A.
With the 1.25 multiplier and the extra class, Byler said almost all of the private schools would play one class higher than they’re playing now. Critically, where a football-playing school is classified would not determine where that school competes in other sports.
For example, a school that has Class C enrollment numbers but also fields a football team could compete in Class 1A for football but Class C for basketball. Byler realizes that may not be universally popular because “some of the Class B schools don’t want football schools in their division.”
Still, even if not a perfect system, Byler said this feels like a viable alternative. He’s actually received favorable feedback from a handful of Class B and C schools.
“Like I told somebody, I think it’s the only proposal that’s giving and taking on both sides,” said Byler, who noted that he’s encouraged principals to contact him if they have questions coming out of their area meetings being held this week. The Lafayette-area meeting will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the LITE Center.
Although the LHSAA executive committee has its own proposal that uses a 1.5 multiplier for co-ed private schools and a 2.5 multiple for single-gender private schools, executive director Eddie Bonine said he would support Byler’s proposal if it gained more traction.
“As long as it brings everybody back together … that’s what we’re looking for,” Bonine said in a question and answer session with The Advocate’s Robin Fambrough last week. “When we go to the Superdome, we don’t want more than six games. After January, the organization will look different. We’ve got to fix this. There are many variables as to why it is not working.”
But there’s a catch. If the LHSAA is looking for immediate change, Byler’s proposal may not even be on the table when principals vote next week.
“If they’re trying to find a solution that’s ready for next year, if that’s what they’re trying to push, then I’ll probably take it off the table,” Byler said. “I just feel like that’s why we’re in trouble now. We make these decisions, and we don’t think them out long term. My proposal is a little bit different. It would affect the scope of all sports. It would affect the scope of what we now know is Class B and C.
“I don’t think you can do this and rush it and say, ‘We’re going to reclass and do all of this and be ready for next August.’ I think that’s silly to do.”
Ideally, Byler’s proposal wouldn’t go into effect until the 2021-22 school year, after the next reclassification process in October. He said trying to change classes and districts in the middle of a classification cycle would be too much to ask.
“People have schedules have done. Football schedules are two-year contracts,” Byler said. “I don’t think you do that because it changes championships. Championship venues now have a different number of games than what they bid on. I just think you do classification in classification years like we have in the handbook. That’s my personal opinion.
“That’s why when I put up a proposal two years ago, I made a point to them that, ‘This is our last chance to make a change in classification for another four years.’ I think people don’t understand that — that you need to put up something in January, that goes into effect in June, that affects classification, which happens next October, for the following year. That’s just how the system is built.”