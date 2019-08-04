Editor's note: This is the seventh preview in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up next are the North Vermilion Patriots.
WHAT WE KNOW
After two quarterbacks went down with injuries last year, North Vermilion's leading receiver, Darius Gilliam, took over the reins of the offense and performed admirably.
Gilliam, who was averaging more than 19 yards per catch, was inserted at quarterback in Week 8 versus Abbeville and rushed for a 60-yard touchdown on his third snap.
Gilliam led his team to a win over the Wildcats, but a one-point loss to Class 3A semifinalist Kaplan the week after and a season-ending defeat to Berwick kept the Patriots from the playoffs.
According to North Vermilion coach Brett Blakey, Gilliam is the best athlete on the squad. He rushed for 100-plus yards in each of those final three games in North Vermilion's spread option offense. Blakey will try to offset the loss of departed senior Malik Criner, who tallied more than 1,500 yards, with a tailback-by-committee approach.
The starting running back will be Kendrick Baudoin, who won't see a surplus of carries because he's also a key member of the Patriots' secondary. Blakey promises to be creative in dividing the carries and said his team could have as many as five backs with 800 yards rushing apiece.
Last season, the Patriots used a fullback under offensive coordinator Stuart Cook, who has since left for Crowley High. Blakey will wear two hats as both the head coach and offensive coordinator. He's decided to abandon the fullback position and move to a four-receiver set.
Blakey said the Patriots are beginning to build depth at receiver. Daylon Deculus is a returning starter, while a new face to watch is junior Dale Martin.
Two starters at outside linebacker, seniors Tanner Trahan and Riley Baumgardner, both return. The Patriots expect big things from first-year starter Parker Romero at middle linebacker. Romero moves over to defense after starting at fullback last year. The success of the defense could hinge upon Romero having a productive season, Blakey said.
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
A few days ago, the Patriots lost their two most experienced linemen when brothers Jace and Jance Miller moved to Franklin. The Miller brothers had both started at defensive end since their sophomore year, and they were projected to play both sides of the ball as seniors. With them gone, the only returning starter on the defensive line is nose tackle Jaden Martinez.
Without the Miller brothers, there are only two experienced offensive linemen, although both are returning starters. Tyrin Hooker is back at center, while Vaterrial Cooper returns at left guard. Size is a concern, however. The Patriots are moving up to 4A, where their linemen will be smaller than average.
Last year's interception leader, Micah Istre, is gone, along with two other starters from the 2018 secondary.
HOW WE SEE IT
Last year, the Patriots won three of their first four games but failed to make the playoffs after losing three of four to close the season. The schedule this year is challenging — to say the least — with 3A semifinalists Kaplan and Iota, 3A state champion Eunice and Division II state runner-up St. Thomas More on the slate.
Eunice, along with North Vermilion, moves up to 4A, and the Bobcats are the favorites to win a district that also includes Washington-Marion, LaGrange and Rayne.
There are plenty of big rivalry games on the schedule, which includes Vermilion Parish foes Kaplan, Erath and Abbeville.
With only four starters returning on each side of the ball, it will be a successful year if the Patriots can reach the playoffs in their first year in 4A.
If Gilliam can keep defenses honest with the passing game and the offense finds a way to replace the production of Criner, who rushed for 3,000 yards over the past two years, the Patriots could return to the postseason for the first time since 2017.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Sept. 6: versus Abbeville
North Vermilion leads off the season with the Wildcats, their closest parish rival. Last year, the Patriots defeated Abbeville 37-27 in a Week 8 district contest that was the coming-out party for quarterback Darius Gilliam.
Blakey feels that the season opener will be of high importance because he wants his team to start the year on a positive note in order to build confidence leading into road games the following weeks at Kaplan and Ascension Episcopal, both of which handed the Patriots a defeat in 2018.
COACHSPEAK
Blakey is excited about first-year defensive coordinator Marc Broussard, the head coach at Delcambre last year. Broussard, who also served a stint as St. Martinville's head coach, was a central figure on the Carencro staff when the Bears reached the state finals under Brent Indest in 2011.
NOTABLE NAMES
QB Darius Gilliam, 5-11, 160, Sr.
There's no question about Gilliam's ability to run the ball. In his first game at quarterback last year versus Abbeville, he totaled 100 yards rushing in a little more than two quarters. Blakey considers Gilliam an additional running back on the field and says he'll let the senior test the edges of opposing defenses with rollouts that will give him the option to run or pass.
WR Daylon Deculus, 5-10, 175, Sr.
As the only returning starter at receiver, Deculus will provide experience to a unit that will feature four wideouts the bulk of the time. Deculus began last season in more of a tight end/H-back role, but now he'll be split out wide with the Patriots trying to spread their offensive skill personnel. Deculus is a model of consistency, according to his coach.
RB Kendrick Baudoin, 5-10, 155, Sr.
Baudoin can fly. He's not a big back, but he can turn the corner and will force defenses wide to contain the big play. He's not expected to get 20-25 carries a game like last year's workhorse, Malik Criner. The Patriots need him to have fresh legs to roam the secondary.
WR Dale Martin, 6-2, 165, Jr.
A quarterback during his first two years, Martin is making the move to receiver, where he'll give the Patriots a lengthy target in the red zone. Martin not only has size, but he can run, has good hands and is one of the team's best overall athletes.
FS Noah LeBlanc, 5-10, 155, Sr.
A first-team all-district cornerback last year, LeBlanc is the only returning starter in the secondary. With the move to free safety, LeBlanc will be the quarterback of the defense. Blakey refers to LeBlanc as "an anchor who helps us make the correct adjustments." The coach says the senior's ability to serve as the quarterback of the defense is a "tremendous help to the coaching staff."
Head coach: Brett Blakey
Record: 5-5
2019 SCHEDULE
September
6 ABBEVILLE
13 Kaplan
20 Ascension
27 ERATH
October
4 IOTA
11 LaGrange*
18 RAYNE*
25 Washington-Marion*
November
1 EUNICE*
8 St. Thomas More
*--denotes district game
HOME GAMES ALL CAPS
2018 REWIND
Record: 5-5
Beat Beau Chene 47-14
Beat FRANKLIN 20-12
Lost ASCENSION EPISCOPAL 22-21
Beat Varnado 39-0
Lost South Beauregard 35-21
Beat PATTERSON 52-28
Lost Erath 39-17
Beat Abbeville 37-27
Lost KAPLAN 28-27
Lost BERWICK 60-29
LAST FIVE SEASONS
2018: 5-5
2017: 6-5
2016: 2-8
2015: 4-7
2014: 5-7
Key losses: RB Malik Criner, QB Garrett Becker, DL Joel Pigron, LB Mark Rangas, OT Eli Dubois, DB Micah Istre.
Base offense: Multiple Spread
Base defense: 3-3
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Offense
WR Dale Martin (6-2, 165, Jr.)
WR Lane Patin (5-10, 155, Soph.)
WR Benny Freeman (5-7, 150, Soph.)
TE Daylon Deculus (5-10, 175, Sr.)*
WR Blair Turner (5-8, 140, Jr.)
LT Vaterrial Cooper (5-10, 225, Sr.)*
LG Luke Parker (6-0, 200, Jr.)
C Tyrin Hoover (6-0, 195, Sr.)*
RG Daniel Rigsby (5-8, 225, Soph.)
RT Landon LeBlanc (5-11, 200, Sr.)
QB Darius Gilliam (5-11, 160, Sr.)*
RB Kendrick Baudoin (5-10, 155, Sr.)
Defense
DE Kristos Guillory (5-10, 250, Soph.)
DT Jaden Martinez (6-2, 235, Sr.)*
DE Landon LeBlanc (5-11, 200, Sr.)
LB Tanner Trahan (5-9, 175, Sr.)*
LB Parker Romero (5-10, 205, Sr.)*
LB Tyrin Hoover (5-10, 195, Sr.)
LB Riley Baumgardner (5-9, 155, Sr.)*
CB Collin Trahan (5-9, 160, Jr.)
CB Tynes Chaney (5-9, 150, Sr.)
SS D’Vintre Plowden (6-0, 165, Sr.)
FS Noah LeBlanc (5-10, 155, Sr.)*
*--denotes returning starter