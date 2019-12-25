One year after narrowly missing a trip to the quarterfinals, the New Iberia Yellow Jackets have put the rest of Class 5A on notice that they're a bona fide contender once again.
After defeating reigning 4A champ Breaux Bridge 50-36 in the finals of their own Battle of the Berry tournament last weekend, the Yellow Jackets improved to 9-1.
Their only loss was to Peabody, which was ranked No. 1 in 4A by the LHSAA's most recent power rankings release.
"We gave the 5A state champions their first loss of the season on their court," said NISH coach Todd Russ, whose team beat Thibodaux 36-32 last month.
"Thibodaux is going to be good again, but it also showed us that we have a long way to go and a lot of things to work on. Right now, we're a work in progress and we're getting some wins, which is good."
Although NISH dropped a 54-40 decision to Peabody in the Big Dave Classic two weeks ago, the Yellow Jackets have responded with six straight victories, including a defeat of an Australian prep team in an exhibition game.
"Peabody kicked us in the teeth pretty good," Russ said. "I told our guys that if we want to get to that level, we have to play against that level of competition."
On paper, it appeared that the Yellow Jackets had some big shoes to fill after Jaqualon Lovette (first-team all-district), Ralph Johnson (second-team) and Xavier Smith (all-defensive team) graduated from last year's squad, which entered the playoffs as the No. 11 seed.
"Lovette is starting at Paris Junior College," Russ said. "He's playing 30-plus minutes per game. Ralph Johnson is starting at Centenary and also playing 30 minutes per game. Xavier Smith is at the local prep school, leading them in assists and steals.
"We didn't just lose bodies, we lost major contributors."
NISH, which lost 38-36 at No. 6 Landry-Walker in the second round of last season's playoffs, hasn't suffered any dropoff, even though the Yellow Jackets only have two seniors — point guard Stiles Jolivet and shooting guard Jaquan Latula.
In the Battle of the Berry semifinals, Jolivet limited UL signee Michael Thomas to six points in NISH's 37-30 victory against Hamilton Christian.
"We go as Stiles Jolivet goes," Russ said. "He's a senior who waited his turn. He has the keys now. We graduated three guards last year, and he had to split time with them. He sets the tone. The defensive intensity and confidence starts with him.
"Jaquan Latula, he's a senior as well. When he's on, he had seven 3-pointers against Northwest, but against Peabody, he couldn't make one. Those two guys are going to set the tone. Those two guys are going to guide and direct us to where we're going. They have a great supporting cast, but it all starts with No. 2 (Jolivet) and No. 20 (Latula)."
Jolivet draws some comparisons to Lovette, who ran the point last year.
"They're both smaller players who play with a chip on their shoulder," their coach said.
The defensive-minded Yellow Jackets, who are holding their opponents to an average of 37 points per game, have relied on a balanced scoring attack.
Upon his return from an injury, long-range shooter Brennan Chatman drilled five 3-pointers versus Sydney Grammer School, the Australian prep team.
In the win over Hamilton Christian, NISH was paced by juniors Allen Walker (13 points) and Jaterius Fusilier (11).
"It's good to have Chatman back," Russ said. "I tell Jaterius Fusilier that when he wants to be the best athlete on the floor, he can be special.
"And Allen Walker, he's a Swiss Army Knife for us. He plays so hard and he's unselfish. He takes on the role of stopping the other team's biggest, best offensive guy. We have a good group of guys who complement each other well."
The Yellow Jackets are also getting quality play from 6-foot-3 junior forward Michael Akins, a physically-imposing presence in the paint who also excels in football.
"Mike was huge on the defensive end against Hamilton Christian," Russ said. "He took a huge charge late in the game and did a great job rebounding.
"Late in the game, we were struggling, and he did a great job of getting the ball in the post and going to the basket. He cashed in his free throws, going 4 for 4 at the line."