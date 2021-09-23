The last time Teurlings Catholic beat Notre Dame, Dane Charpentier’s father - Sonny - was the Rebels’ head coach and led the program to a 17-14 win over the Pios.

That was in 2014.

Since then, the Pios have had the Rebels’ number, having won each of the past six meetings against Teurlings including a 46-26 victory last year.

“Notre Dame and Teurlings have played a lot over the years,” Pios head coach Lewis Cook said. “Over the years, we have played almost 50 times. When we were in the same district some years ago, that would spice it up even more. It has been a long running rivalry and there have been some really good games played.”

In a rivalry that dates to the 1970’s, another chapter will be added at 7 p.m. Friday when the Pios (3-0) travel to face the Rebels (3-0) in a battle of unbeatens.

“Oh, it’s a huge game,” said Dane Charpentier, who is 0-4 against the Pios as the Rebels’ head coach. “Those guys have had our numbers for a few years now. We haven’t beaten them and that’s a big monkey on our backs that we have to get off.”

Teurlings and Notre Dame have played and/or been scheduled to play against each other every year since 1999. The only two times in the past 22 years they haven’t played is 2002 and 2008 in which the games were cancelled.

“There was a four-year span from 2003 to 2006 where we played Teurlings seven times,” Cook said. “We played them in the regular season and met them in the quarterfinals three times. Both teams are always right in the mix of things and this year is no different.”

Cook has been pleasantly surprised with the performance of his Pios, who have defeated Southside, Comeaux and Sulphur (via forfeit) so far this season. Among the facets of the game that Cook is pleased with is the play of his defense.

Red-hot cornerback Chad Nolan sparking Abbeville's defense in 3-0 start For the first time since 2005, the Abbeville Wildcats are 3-0. Second-year coach Roderick Moy's team also notched its first victory over city …

“For us, there was a lot of uncertainty because we had more inexperience at positions than we’ve had in a while,” Cook said. “But defensively, we haven’t allowed a whole lot. We played two different teams type of teams and defensively we stood up against both.”

Defensively, the Pios will be tested by the Rebels, who have excelled throwing the football behind sophomore quarterback Preston Welch. In three games, Welch has completed 40 of 66 for 594 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions.

“There’s probably been more people surprised by our success on the outside,” Charpentier said. “But we knew we had some pretty good talent that was unknown to some, but not unknown to us. Through the first three weeks of the season, the kids have done a great job of making plays and putting points on the board.”

Cook admits he isn’t among those surprised by the Rebels’ success.

“We definitely felt Teurlings was going to have a pretty good team,” Cook said. “As always, they are executing in the throwing game really well. They are starting to run it a little more, but they are built around their receivers. They have a couple of kids who have really been making plays for them.”

The Pios have a first-year starter of their own under center in senior Nick Swacker, who has been everything Cook and his staff had hoped he would be. Swacker has completed 23 of 34 passes for 294 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

“Both quarterbacks have shown they are capable of making plays,” Cook said about Welch and Swacker. “From what I’ve seen, there isn’t a lot of design runs for either quarterback, but both have played really well.”

Charpentier believes there are three key stats in determining whether the Rebels snap the losing streak against the Pios.

“After the game, look at the stats for third down conversions, explosive plays made and allowed and broken tackles,” Charpentier said. “Explosive plays are plays of 25 or more yards. Notre Dame is one of the best in the area at breaking tackles and they get explosive plays out of their running game. If you can make explosive plays, you have a good shot at winning the game.

“If you can get a two or three play drive and score, then get a stop defensively – that is demoralizing for the other team,” Charpentier continued. “We need to hit some explosive plays and not give up explosive plays. If we can do that, we’ll have a chance to win the game.”