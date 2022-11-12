Everything was going Franklinton's way late in the third quarter of its Division II non-select first-round playoff game at Cecilia on Friday.
Leading 28-20, the Demons were on the verge of going up by two scores after a fourth down snap sailed over the Cecilia punter's head and was recovered at the Bulldogs 11.
There was every reason to expect the Demons to punch it in from such a short distance.
Quarterback Zion Anders had already thrown TD passes covering 52, 57 and 96 yards, and the senior had also ran for a score.
But Cecilia's defense held firm, and the Demons missed a 24-yard field goal on fourth down. From there, the No. 13-seeded Bulldogs scored 15 consecutive points to win 35-28.
"When you have a senior group like this, the highs and lows become less and less (pronounced)," Bulldogs coach Dennis Skains said. "They had the momentum, but we have a very good senior group that made sure we didn't have our hands down. They made sure we kept fighting. I think that's the reason we got the stop and the reason we went down and scored."
Midway through the fourth quarter, sophomore defensive back Melvin Gordon intercepted Anders at the Franklinton 44. Davis carried 37 yards on the next play, which was followed by a seven-yard TD run by Corey Broussard.
The Bulldogs (8-3) forged a 28-28 tie on the two-point conversion when Davis rolled to the right, turned and lofted a pass to tight end Bubba Boudreaux in the left corner of the end zone.
"Boudreaux has gotten better every week at tight end," Skains said. "People don't realize he was an offensive tackle a year ago. It's a play we've had since the beginning of the year. We used it early in the season, and it worked. It worked again tonight."
Late in the fourth quarter, It appeared that Franklinton would have good field position for a potential game-winning drive when the Bulldogs punted from their own zone, but the Demons fumbled on the return.
Jacob Joseph recovered the fumble near midfield, and Davis sprinted 44-yards for the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes remaining.
"I'm glad we have him on our team," Skains said of the senior. "He's like a utility knife. He's done it all since he's been here. A lot of people don't talk enough about how unselfish he is. I can't say enough about how much of a team guy he's been, and how much he means to our program."
The No. 20 Demons (5-6) didn't go out quietly. Anders, who threw for 406 yards, quickly drove the Demons to the Cecilia 25 on three passes to Kollin Williams. Anders rolled to the right as time expired but couldn't get off a pass under heavy pressure.
"It was scary as hell," Skains said. "The guy (Anders) was on fire all night. He's a helluva football player. He made some plays. We just ended up making a couple more."
Davis rushed for three TDs, threw a 25-yard TD pass to Isaiah Champagne, returned a kick 68 yards and caught three passes.
"Big time players make big time plays, and that's what I did,' Davis said. "Coach told us never to give up on a game. I told the linemen, 'Let's go. It's crunchtime.'" I couldn't do anything without my linemen."