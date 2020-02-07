The Beau Chene boys soccer team won 10 of its final 11 regular-season games, including all but one game in January.
A big reason for the second-half surge was something longtime Gators coach Chad Vidrine did differently when the calendar turned to 2020: Beau Chene began its “playoff routine.”
That meant scaling back on training and conditioning earlier than normal and focusing more on mental work, specifically scouting itself and its opponents.
The Gators are searching for their first state championship, and after reaching at least the semifinals six of the past seven years, Vidrine was looking for anything extra to help get his team over the hump.
“The hardest part of conditioning is usually in January, and in the past, I think I kind of overworked them in January,” said Vidrine, whose team is seeded third in Division II and has a first-round bye. “Like training them too hard, not resting their legs.
"We’ve done a really good job managing them this year — letting them have days off after games, getting their legs back and fully healthy again and then preparing for the next game. It was like a playoff routine.”
The rest is perhaps the biggest key to the Gators’ playoff routine, but the film study, specifically their ability to watch film of their opponents, added an extra element that wasn’t as prevalent even a handful of years ago. As Vidrine explained, most high school soccer teams film their games, and opposing coaches can easily share match film through Hudl, an online video service tailored for reviewing game footage in several sports.
“I’ve found soccer has started to evolve into what football does, where you get film on almost every game now,” Vidrine said. “Everybody is starting to go to Hudl or something. The high school sport of soccer has come light years in the last five or six years. It really has. As soon as they’re on Hudl, it’s so easy. You just share it with them, and you get film on everybody.
“That’s what helped in January, I’m not going to lie. We had film on most of our opponents, exchanging film with people. I know people had film on us. It’s the way it is.”
Vidrine said sharing film has been common practice in the playoffs for years. Scouting opponents in person is just as, if not more, valuable, but the existence of Hudl cuts out the time and hardware needed to upload game footage during the regular season. Vidrine said he already has film of his possible playoff opponents.
“You used to have to get a jump drive or a zip file or something,” said St. Thomas More girls soccer coach Daniel Underwood, who also has his team’s practices filmed. “It’s way easier now. … As long they have Hudl account and you have a Hudl account, you can just share film.
“Hudl breaks everything down into attacking transitions, goals, assists, throw-ins. So it’s all broken down for you. You can just skip forward or filter what you want to see. It’s an amazing service. We thoroughly enjoy it and definitely think it’s worth the price.
As Underwood mentioned, Hudl is a paid service, and not every school can afford it. That’s the case for the North Vermilion boys soccer team, but Patriots coach Nick Gigliotti said many coaches are still willing to share film or scouting information.
“We watched the St. Thomas More-Southside game as a group before we played Southside (on Feb. 4),” said Gigliotti, who led his team to their highest seeding (No. 7 in Division III) in school history. “So we get film. We talk to coaches constantly. It’s a good community to be a part of.”
Gigliotti, who is originally from Greensboro, North Carolina, said his teams never watched film or even had scouting reports when he was in high school in the early 2000s. Gigliotti said his younger brother, who finished high school just eight years ago, didn’t watch game footage with his prep squad, either.
But Gigliotti’s North Vermilion team does so often now, especially when the weather forces them into a classroom.
“I would definitely say it’s increased, and I think it’s a benefit to the game,” Gigliotti said. “I tell kids I coach all the time to go watch soccer. Just like you would sit down to watch a Sunday night NFL game, watch (soccer) at the highest level. Specifically when they get a little bit older, (watch) what positions they’re playing and to see how those players react, respond or what they’re doing in certain situations.
“To be honest, playing “FIFA” on the PlayStation (helps). We’ve joked about it, but my buddy in college, he was a really good FIFA player, and we saw him improve massively throughout it. He attested to a lot of it just playing FIFA and realizing where passes should go based where he did it in the video game.”
For Catholic-New Iberia girls soccer coach Stefan Norris, who said he’s taken advantage of self-scouting through film for several years, he’s noticed more requests for the Panthers’ matches from opposing coaches. But he said it’s not necessarily an expectation amongst coaches like football. It really boils down to relationships, he said.
“If I know that I’ve developed a pretty good relationship with another coach and we’re cordial, I’ll be comfortable asking them and sharing with them,” said Norris, whose team is seeded sixth in Division IV. “But I wouldn’t say it’s widespread across the board where it’s like, ‘Here’s some film.’ ”
Teurlings Catholic boys soccer coach John Plumbar’s philosophy when it comes to film study is a little different. The Rebels take advantage of Hudl and review all of their games, which can be “eye-opening” for players, Plumbar said. He’ll watch his own team’s games as many as three times and use it to design training sessions.
But the coach would rather an opponent be forced to adjust to his team’s style of play than vice versa, so he rarely reviews film of upcoming opponents. Plumbar, a 2014 graduate of Lafayette High, didn’t do so at all during Teurlings run to the Division III semifinals last year.
“It’s tough counting on film if they’re playing another team because you don’t know the strength of that team they’re playing against,” Plumbar said. “So we could be watching the film, and Lafayette High is playing a different team. Lafayette High is a pretty good team — a dominant team — so what the team is setting up and doing against them may be totally different than what they’re going to do against you.”