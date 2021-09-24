ERATH - Erath High coach Eric LeBlanc was very perplexed after Friday's 31-24 non-district win over Vermilion Parish rival North Vermilion.
So was North Vermilion coach Brett Blakey.
"It was a strange game on a strange night," LeBlanc said. "I didn't think we had done well offensively at all and yet I looked at the scoreboard after the game and we had 31 points. That's the most points we've scored in a game all year.
"It just didn't seem like we had that much offense tonight."
Blakey was just as confounded about the game and his team.
"I've told the kids since week one, we're right there," the North Vermilion coach said. "We're right there. We just have to put our frustrations aside and find a way to execute.
"We've gotten better each week. We're ready to make that next step."
That step almost came Friday night as North Vermilion rallied from a 24-3 halftime deficit to pull within seven points twice at 24-17 and 31-24. But the Bobcats were able to convert a third down play and run out the clock to improve to 3-1 on the season while the Patriots fell to 0-4.
Erath quarterback Lynkon Romero completed 21 of 40 passes for 335 yards and two touchdowns and one interception and led his team to 21 second quarter points that gave Erath a 24-3 halftime lead.
"It just didn't seem like he had that good of a night or had that many yards," LeBlanc said. "It was a weird first quarter for us in that we had open guys but we overthrew them and we were in position to put up some points tonight and we didn't and it was frustrating, Then at the end of the game we have 31."
But a 21-point lead at the break was almost not enough as North Vermilion scored twice in the third quarter on a touchdown pass from Isiah Whitlock and a touchdown run from Benny Freeman to close the gap to 24-17.
"I told the kids at halftime that it didn't matter what the score was, we have to find a way to come together," Blakey said. "No matter what happened in the second half they never shut us down. We fought until the end.
The game finally came down to two plays in the second half.
After North Vermilion pulled to within seven points at 24-17, Romero hits Christian Pillette on a 50-yard pass that set up Trent Bristow's 4-yard run to extend the Erath lead back to two touchdowns at 31-17. In the fourth quarter, as NVHS was driving for the tying touchdown, a snap sailed over Whitlock's head that Erath recovered with 2:41 left and the Bobcats were able to run out the clock for the win.
"We made a lot of mistakes tonight but in the end, we got the win," LeBlanc said.
"It came down to execution" Blakey added. "They were able to execute a couple of plays and we couldn't and that's just football."