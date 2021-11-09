Three years ago, Westminster Christian volleyball coach Keith Leon took over a program that hadn't reached the LHSAA state tournament in eight years.
Sure, the Crusaders made the playoffs every year, but they hadn't advanced past the regional round since the 2011 team reached the semifinals as a No. 4 seed.
In Leon's first year, the Crusaders landed a No. 9 seed, which was its highest placement since 2011. Last year, the program landed a No. 3 seed but was upset in the quarterfinals by No. 11 Louise McGehee.
At 12:40 p.m. Thursday in the Cajundome, Leon wants to see his team take the next step when the No. 2 Crusaders (24-15) meet No. 10 Northlake Christian (18-8) in the Division V quarterfinals.
"I just think it's the culture we've built here," Leon said of the program's progression. "When I walked in the door, I knew they had athletes. I just think they were OK with losing."
WCA has done its share of winning this year, including a signature win over Notre Dame last month, along with victories over Catholic-New Iberia, Episcopal School of Acadiana, Calvary Baptist, Lafayette High and Division IV No. 1 Ascension Episcopal.
Offensive standouts include outside hitters Abigail Cunningham (410 kills, 362 digs) and Carlie Horton (268 kills, 270 digs).
"I have two really good outside hitters," Leon said of Cunningham and Horton. "Abigail is next level material. When she puts the ball away, not too many are going to get it."
The Crusaders have been successful on 90% of their serves. Freshman setter Anna Ware has converted 99% of her serves, while libero Caroline Lalonde totaled 12 aces in one match. Horton (64 aces), Lalonde (63 aces) and (Cunningham 58 aces) have all been effective.
"Our defense has been pretty solid," Leon said. "Lalonde makes us roll. She is probably our best kept secret. She gets to almost every ball."
At setter, Ware and Ada Horton have combined for 29 assists per match, while Emma Moody, Blakelyn Romero and Bethany Stoute make up the front line. A 6-foot-1 freshman, Stoute has been a "big surprise" with over 50 blocks, Leon said.
If the Crusaders reach the semifinals, Leon expects his team to face No. 3 Episcopal of Acadiana (28-15). In the regular season, the two programs met twice. On Oct. 6, ESA won in five sets on their homecourt. WCA won the rematch at the Highland Baptist Tournament Oct. 16.
"We'll need to put hands on the ball against Peyton Stokley, who I think is by far ESA's best player," Leon said. "I think we have a good chance in the quarterfinals. If we get to the finals, Country Day is always there. I think this year we can compete with them. In the past, I'm not sure I could say that, but I think we can give them a run for their money."
Westminster and Country Day, which has won six straight state titles, dominated the top of the Division V power ratings during the regular season with the two programs each spending significant time at No. 1. The top-seeded Cajuns (28-7) face No. 8 Highland Baptist (21-21) in a quarterfinal match on the opposite side of the bracket, which also includes No. 4 Calvary Baptist (34-5) and No. 5 McGehee (25-5).