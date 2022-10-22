SCOTT – When Southside slayed the dragon that is Acadiana on Friday at Bill Dotson Stadium with a dominant 22-7 victory, it’s hard to act like it’s any other win.
In fact, Southside coach Josh Fontenot admitted as much as his Sharks moved into sole possession of first place in District 3-5A with the victory.
“We know who these guys are,” Fontenot said. “These are the guys who have dominated this area for such a long time. To be able to come over here and beat them is a huge deal for our school and our program. It’s really hard to put into words, but we aren’t low keying this one. It’s a big deal.”
The previous three contests between Southside and Acadiana have hardly been competitive. Acadiana won those three by an average of 56-10.
Southside quarterback Landon Baptiste didn’t shy away from the historical perspective of Friday’s win. Baptiste said Friday, the Sharks played against not only the 2022 Wreckin’ Rams, but against the memories of previous games with Acadiana and the entire mystique of the program’s storied history which includes six state championships in the last 20 years.
“When you walk into this stadium, the first thing you see is that big board and those state championships,” Baptiste said. “We believed we were the better team, but we also know what they’ve accomplished and what they’ve built. We told ourselves we had to not only beat those guys, but we had to beat that board.”
Cameron Boutte was the offensive star for the Sharks with 181 yards and two scores on 19 carries.
Acadiana coach Matt McCullough didn’t give too much credence to the Rams possibly overlooking Southside. McCullough said Acadiana – now losers of two straight games – had opportunities to win Friday, but just didn’t capitalize.
“With these two offenses, a two-score lead is giant,” McCullough said. “We got shutout in the first half, but then we scored on the opening drive of the second half and felt like we were back in it. (Southside) got it right back to two scores and that forced us to rush offensively and we never got comfortable.
“But a lot of credit goes to Southside’s defense. They had a great defensive game plan and they tackled extremely well. Once we got down two scores, their defense made it difficult for us to come back.”
Keven Williams led the Rams with 166 and the one score on 29 carries, but it wasn't enough.
Fontenot said the Sharks defense is like “kicking a pile of ants.” The Southside defense has not allowed more than seven points in each of its last four games.
“Our defense plays mad,” Fontenot said. “I think we finally found a defense that fits us and allows our kids to be aggressive. They’ve been amazing all year and tonight was no different.”
Baptiste said the defense being so stingy these last four games has relieved a lot of pressure he felt in the past. He said he knows if the offense stalls, the defense will have his back
“It’s like, if we don’t get it done, they got us,” Baptiste said. “They’re either going to get us the ball back or hold them to 20 yards. I have a lot of confidence in our defense and it helps me with my own confidence knowing they got my back.”
Baptiste said this season has already been the best season in Southside history and he said he thinks Friday’s win over Acadiana is just the beginning of what is becoming a special season. Fontenot said he doesn’t want to speculate as to just how special the season can be, but he said he has no problem with understanding how special Friday’s win is.
“All I know is, we just beat Acadiana,” Fontenot said. “We are first place in the district. I don’t know where the season will take us, I can’t even really think about that right now. I know we have to get ready for a good Lafayette team next week, but we might allow ourselves to enjoy this one for two days instead of our usual one.”