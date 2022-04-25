OUTSTANDING WRESTLER
Ashton Sonnier, Teurlings Catholic
If it wasn’t for Brother Martin’s undefeated superstar Richie Clementi, Teurlings Catholic’s 113-pound standout likely would have achieved perfection this season. As it was, Sonnier capped off a 31-3 season by leading the Rebels to yet another Division II state title with an individual crown of his own. Sonnier swept through the state tourney without giving up a single point — a feat he also pulled off in winning the Ken Cole. He finished second at Louisiana Classic to Clementi, who accounted for all three of Sonnier’s losses.
THE TEAM
Brennan Romero, Teurlings
The freshman showed signs of being a star for the Rebels for a long time with a state championship as a ninth grader with a 10-5 decision over Rummel’s Kaiden Triche in the finals to finish with a 35-9 overall record. Romero also claimed a third-place finish at the Ken Cole Invitational.
Landon Reaux, Southside
The season couldn’t have ended in more disappointing fashion for last year’s All-Metro Outstanding Wrestler when he didn’t make weight and therefore wasn’t allowed to compete in the state tourney. But Reaux still had first-place finishes at Ken Cole and Louisiana Classic on his list of credentials.
Wiley Boudreaux, Southside
Boudreaux returns to All-Metro status with another outstanding season, highlighted by a third-place finish at 126 pounds at state with pin over Sam Houston’s Caleb Lavine. Boudreaux was 46-5 on the season and that included a second-place finish at Ken Cole and a runner-up showing at Louisiana Classic.
Ethan Boudreaux, Teurlings
Boudreaux finished off a dominant junior season by claiming a 17-2 technical fall win over Rummel’s Cole Curry in the Division II finals at 132 pounds. His overall record of 41-8 also included a first at Ken Cole and a second-place showing at Louisiana Classic.
Avery Porche, Comeaux
There’s no doubt the highlight of Porche’s season was winning the 145-pound division at his home tournament of Ken Cole. But Porche’s 36-7 campaign also included a fourth-place finish at the Division I state tournament with a loss to Ethan Viator of St. Paul’s in the third-place match.
Jensen Bergeron, Lafayette High
The Mighty Lions’ junior had an eventful finish to the Division I state tournament, having to forfeit in the finals to Grant Nastasi of St. Paul’s after getting slammed in the semifinals. Still, Bergeron was a state runner-up with a 22-6 record and also place third at the Ken Cole Invitational at 152 pounds.
John Paul Travasos, Teurlings
Another senior leader on the powerhouse Rebels’ squad, Travasos finished off his stellar wrestling career with a dramatic 5-4 tiebreaker win over Shaw’s Zalen Wilson in the 170-pound state finals match. That got his overall record to 43-6 on the season, including a third-place finish at Ken Cole as well.
Reid Bourgeois, Teurlings
Bourgeois had at least one more runner-up finish than he would have preferred, but that didn’t tarnish an impressive campaign for the Rebels’ senior. He lost a tight 9-5 decision to Shaw’s Jude Monaco, who was 38-1 on the season, in the 182-pound finals match. In finishing 27-5 on the year, Bourgeois was also second at Ken Cole and Louisiana Classic.
Eric Levert, Teurlings
Yes, yet another steady senior leader for the juggernaut Rebels, Levert finished second at state at 195 pounds, falling to Shaw’s Nigel Whitehead in the finals. His solid 24-7 season, however, also featured a second-place finish at Ken Cole and a third-place showing at Louisiana Classic.
Quinn Collins, Carencro
Some wrestlers make the All-Metro team with quantity of wins. Collins is one that took the quality route to selection. Getting off to a late start due to football, Collins only wrestled 14 matches all season, but he won all 14 of them. The clincher was defeating Joel Lanclos of Teurlings 5-3 in the 220-pound finals match at the Division II state tourney.
Joel Lanclos, Teurlings
Lanclos may have lost a heartbreaking 5-3 decision to Carencro’s Quinn Collins in the 220-pound finals at the Division II state tournament, but that hardly spoiled his senior season. In finishing 30-10 on the season, Lanclos also was second at Ken Cole and third at Louisiana Classic.
Gaven Guidry, Rayne
Guidry was the opponent that lost in the 113-pound finals match at the Division II state tournament to All-Metro Outstanding Wrestler Ashton Sonnier, but that didn’t keep him from making this squad. He finished the season 34-7, including a fourth-place finish at the Ken Cole Invitational.
Brennan Boyer, Teurlings
Only a sophomore, Boyer certainly played a key role in the Rebels winning yet another Division II state championship. He was a runner-up at the state tournament, falling to Shaw’s Glenn Price in the finals. But his 31-9 record on the season also featured a second-place showing at Ken Cole.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Kent Masson, Teurlings Catholic
Masson’s wrestling program at Teurlings just continues to reach new heights each year. This past season, the Rebels brought home their 10th Division II state championship in the past 12 years, but it was much more than that. Teurlings set a new standard for points with 323 at the state tournament — the third highest point total in any class. Consistency was the key to the Rebels’ success with a Teurlings wrestler placing in all 14 weight divisions.