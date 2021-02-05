DELCAMBRE- Both the Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators and the Delcambre Panthers gave it all they had in an important district matchup Friday night.
The Panthers were able to get a road win last time the two teams faced each other, but the Blue Gators were road warriors this time around, defeating the Panthers 59-55 in a seesaw contest throughout the night.
The Blue Gators were able to hang on in the fourth quarter despite a strong surge by the Panthers, thanks to a series of clutch free throws.
“Most of our games this year have been like that,” Blue Gators coach Eric Mouton said. “We’ve been in just about every game, especially every district game. There were times that we didn’t handle it as good as we should have with the lead. There were times where we made poor decisions because when you have a lead, the other team wants to speed you up, and tonight I felt like we were able to keep our composure and make great decisions as we played fast and handled the pressure with the lead.”
Austin Mills step up in the fourth and drain eight free throws in a row for the Blue Gators, finishing with 14 points.
“I don’t think he (Mills) did (miss a free throw) in that fourth quarter,” Mouton said. “We lost at Teurlings, and he missed the front end of the one-and-one, and that allowed Teurlings to beat us at the buzzer. When the bus got back to school, I hear the ball bouncing, and that’s Austin Mills at the free throw line working on his stroke, working on his touch. We’ve struggled from the free throw line a little bit this year, but the last few days we’ve really concentrated on that, and it’s paying off. You put in the work, and it’s going to pay off.”
Mills started the game mainly as a facilitator at point guard, but he was able to shoulder the scoring load down the stretch by getting to the line.
“It feels good,” Mills said. “They (Delcambre) beat us a couple weeks ago at our place, and it did not feel good, so we just wanted to come here and leave with a dub. Just to take my time, it’s free points, take my time and take them (free throws). I’m starting to get my groove back on the line. Just haven’t been shooting well all year, and to do this feels really good. They (Delcambre) were physical. I was trying to draw fouls and get to the line.”
Much of the night consisted of a back-and-forth battle between each big man duo, but the Blue Gators’ senior big man duo of Matt Remondet and Jude Ardoin were up to the task.
“We kept our composure,” Mouton said. “We know where we want to go with the ball. We probably have two of the best inside players in the district (Remondet and Ardoin). Those two guys (Kaleb Comeaux and Thomas Jones) they (Delcambre) have aren’t bad either, but we felt like if we could get the ball on the block, we could finish down there. They kind of did the same thing, so it was back and forth there, and I think we had a few more shooters than they did.
The Blue Gators have some big district games next week against Franklin and West St. Mary, and the hope is that they can carry over their current momentum.
“We’ve got a couple of tough games,” Mouton said. “The two leaders in our district, Franklin and West St. Mary, we have those two coming up, and we actually get both of them at home. I think his win can give us some momentum and a little pep heading into the home stretch. We’re fighting for everything. My guys fight. I got to fight with them.”
While the Panthers came up a little bit short, they didn’t quit fighting and will look for redemption down the stretch and still have their eye on a home playoff game.
“It was a very physical game,” Panthers coach Benny Dronet said. “They (Ascension) probably got away with a little more physical play than we did. We knew they were going to battle, we knew they were competitors. Coach Mouton does an outstanding job, and it was no surprise. Our guys didn’t play as well offensively as we did last time, but they battled back. They fell behind, but I was proud of the way they battled back and had a chance. I think we cut it to two right there at the end, and of course they hit their free throws down the stretch, which is how you’ve got to close out a game."