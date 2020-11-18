Lafayette Christian junior free safety Brylan Green has been a dominant force on Friday nights.
A three-star recruit, Green is a three-year starter who's started since his freshman year. He's established himself as one of the area's top all-around safeties, one who excels in coverage, has excellent ball skills and can tackle well.
Green is everything you want in a free safety, but the one thing he was looking to improve on was becoming a more vocal leader.
He's done just that this season.
"(Green) is like the quarterback of our defense," coach Jacarde Carter said. "He gets everybody lined up and is our last line of defense. He seeks out the ball really well and is a ballhawk when the ball comes around him and is a good tackler. He's really a student of the game. He's always hitting me up about watching film after the game. That's just really the guy he is."
Green has embraced the role of being the leader of the secondary.
"My teammates call me the quarterback of the defense," Green said. "My job is to get people in line, and we have great results if everybody is in line. Just trusting my teammates and doing my job. When I do my job, nobody can stop us."
Green emerged during the Knights' playoff run his freshman year and has continued to improve.
"(Green) is making the same impact on the field for us as last season," Carter said. "He's been pretty good since his freshman year, and has been solid for us ever since he started."
With Green taking a more vocal role, the Knights defense has allowed an average of just seven points per game this season.
"I've been working on being a more vocal leader," Green said. "I'm not really talkative, but I've been getting out of my comfort zone and getting my teammates in line. It's a mental thing more than physical."
Green, who has four interceptions this season and had six last year, excels as a playmaker because of his ability to read the ball in coverage.
"I'm very rangy at free safety and can play hard," Green said. "I always come down to hit and can cover. I'm a playmaker, I just make plays.
"It's God-given I guess. It's just always been something I've had."
The Knights' secondary, which includes LSU commitment Sage Ryan, entered the season with a lot of publicity. They haven't disappointed, as evidenced by their 5-1 record and four shutouts.
"I think we've lived up to the hype," Green said. "We're showing people and doing what we can do out there, just being playmakers. It's a blessing to have those guys on side of me. We push each other and call ourselves DBU. We have 14 interceptions in five games. It's a blessing to have them. I can trust them to make plays. I love them, those are my guys."
Green is being recruited for both football and baseball, as he has multiple Division I offers for both sports. He's currently weighing his options as far as what sport he's going to play in college and where he's going to play.
"It's a blessing to have offers in both (football and baseball)," Green said. "I have seven or eight offers in football and baseball, so I'm just going with the flow and seeing what I can get. I'm not sure yet if I want to do both. I'm looking to see what offers I can pick up in the next year and decide where my home is going to be."