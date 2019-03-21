If winning in an ultra-competitive league necessitates aggressiveness, Comeaux baseball coach Jeramie Broussard was at least going to give his team a chance to strike while the iron was hot in Thursday’s 3-2 victory over District 3-5A rival Sulphur.
Tied at 2 in the bottom of the seventh and runners standing at first and second, Broussard gave his runner at second base, Landon Dupuis, the green light to steal third base. He did that for a few reasons. On top of Sulphur’s starting pitcher having a high leg kick, meaning a slow release to the plate, Broussard knew the catcher the Tors inserted into the game in the top of seventh didn’t have the strongest arm. Dupuis is also the Spartans’ best baserunner.
Broussard was still risking running into an out if Dupuis, already in scoring position, didn’t get a good jump, but it was gamble worth taking.
“I trusted he was going to get there,” Broussard said. “I gave him the opportunity to steal. I didn’t give him a steal (sign), but I gave him, what we call, 'the green light.' So within two pitches, you go.”
It’s a good thing Broussard gave Dupuis that opportunity. He swiped third successfully, forcing Sulphur to draw in its infield. Then cleanup hitter Christian Rubin lined a single over the second baseman’s head for a crucial league win.
“If they were playing back, instead of playing in, that might have been an out,” Broussard said. “But, regardless, we played (situational baseball) very well and came out on top. It was huge for us.”
Wins in one of the stronger baseball district — three District 3-5A members, including runner-up Sulphur, reached the state tournament last year — are always precious. But the Spartans, after winning 10 straight earlier this year, had lost four of their past five entering the matchup. That included a 7-2 road loss in their league opener against Barbe on Tuesday.
In the loss to the Bucs, Comeaux (13-6, 1-1) trailed just 4-2 going into the sixth inning but a few defensive lapses widen the deficit. In a 8-5 loss to Terrebonne that snapped a 10-game winning streak, Comeaux led 5-3 heading into the seventh inning.
“That’s part of the game,” Broussard said of the recent skid. “The thing I like about my players is they’re responding well. They’re stepping up to the plate against good district teams, and it showed today. We just beat their No. 1 pitcher.”
In the third inning, the Spartans’ resiliency was evident. After conceding two runs in the top half of the inning on a pair of errors, Comeaux tied the score with two outs by putting pressure on the Tors (11-11, 0-2). Dupuis scored on an error, and then Seth Sonnier singled to center field to score J.D. Menard.
“I just told them in our huddle that was the biggest part of the game right there,” Broussard said. “We had a little adversity. How are you going to respond? We got punched in the mouth, got back up and went swinging. It was big for us, and we didn’t look back.”
More importantly, Spartans pitcher Hunter Dugas provided shutdown innings after the offense did its part. On 98 pitches, the junior right-hander gave up two runs on four hits while striking out seven and walking just one. Dugas excels when he’s locating his changeup.
“Just keep calm and throw strikes. Spot up,” Dugas said of what worked for him Thursday. “The curveball was working pretty good today.”
Comeaux is trying to do something it has done only time in the school history and not since 2013 — win a playoff game. That was also the last time the Spartans hosted a playoff game, back when Broussard was an assistant under Matt McCullough. Broussard took over in 2015 when McCullough left to become coach at his alma mater, Acadiana.
Last year, Comeaux missed a home playoff game by one spot, losing on the road as the No. 17 seed to Central Lafourche.
But the Spartans feature seven seniors on the roster and returned six starters from last year, including all three of their starting pitchers. Comeaux may lack depth on the mound outside of Dugas, Sonnier and ace Justin Schrader, but the overall experience is enough to leave Broussard optimistic about its chances in the second half of the season, even in this district.
“That’s why I wanted to come coach here,” Broussard said. “People ask me why. Because, hell, if I want to be the best, I want to coach against the best. Each year, it’s going to be tough. But the difference between this year and last year is that experience. I think our guys have what it takes to get that playoff win and move forward.”