LCA's Sage Ryan and the Knights take on Notre Dame on Thursday, Oct. 17.

 Advocate Photo by Brad Kemp

WEEK 7 SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, OCT. 17

LCA at Notre Dame

Crowley at Abbeville

FRIDAY, OCT. 18

New Iberia at Acadiana

Sulphur at Comeaux

Lafayette High at Barbe

Southside at Sam Houston

Teurlings at St. Thomas More

Northside at Carencro

Lakeshore at Westgate

Thibodaux at Breaux Bridge

Cecilia at Beau Chene

Livonia at Opelousas

Rayne at North Vermilion

Washington-Marion at Eunice

Ville Platte at Iota

St. Martinville at Kaplan

Ascension Catholic at Erath

Port Barre at Lake Arthur

Ascension at Houma Christian

West St. Mary at Catholic-NI

Delcambre at Loreauville

Franklin at Jeanerette

Gueydan at Merryville

Opel. Cath. at Catholic-PC

Church Point at Northwest

North Central at St. Edmund

Sacred Heart-VP at Westminster

Highland at Vermilion Catholic

