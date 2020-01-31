GIRLS
Lafayette High 60, Barbe 48
Abbeville 53, Kaplan 52
Lake Arthur 66, Midland 34
NOTRE DAME (44) M. Chiasson 9, C. Caies 2, A. Hundley 4, G. Leonards 4, M. Schmid 8, K. Broussard 10, J. Schmid 3, D. Lavergne 4. Totals: 14 (3) 3-10.
PORT BARRE (33) Ash Malveaux 6, Bra’Shea Pickney 13, Abriana Zeringue 4, Catera Hebert 7, Carley Kaiser 2, Jayla Kempt 1. Total: 7 (5) 4-11.
Notre Dame 12 6 13 13 - 44
Port Barre 6 11 3 13 - 33
3-pointers - Notre Dame: Chiasson 3; Port Barre: Malveaux 2, Pickney 1, Hebert 2. Total Fouls: Notre Dame 14, Port Barre 9.
CARENCRO (32) Kevione Faulk 4, Kailyn Dugas 4, Lynn Griffin 16, Jordan Breaux 7. Totals: 12 (2) 1-4.
ST. THOMAS MORE (57) Izzy Carter 18, Angelle Doucet 11, Claire Hader 15, Sophie Perkins 9, Madison Prejean 2, Annelisa Davis 2. Total: 11 (11) 2-4.
Carencro 15 10 0 7 - 32
St. Thomas More 14 14 15 14 - 57
3-pointers - Carencro: Faulk 1, Breaux 1; St. Thomas More: Carter 4, Doucet 2, Hader 5. Total Fouls: Carencro 8, St. Thomas More 14.
Records: St. Thomas More 17-7, 4-1.
OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC (27) B. Major 6, L. Carter 12, R. Labaugere 3, A. Lafleur 4, T. Gautreaux 2. Totals: 4 (3) 8-16.
NORTH CENTRAL (67) Frandreka Keller 17, Diamond Nevills 11, Ya’Jaia Goudeau 27, Katelyn Harrison 10, D. Davis 2. Totals: 31 (1) 2-5.
Opelousas Catholic 3 9 9 6 - 27
North Central 27 20 4 16 - 67
3-pointers - Opelousas Catholic: Carter 2, Labaugere 1; North Central: Nevills. Total Fouls: Opelousas Catholic 5, North Central 13.
NORTHWEST (54) Katlyn Manuel 16, Tashianna Fontenot 11, Mary Leday 10, Jala Thierry 9, Khahli Malone 4, Makalyn Savoy 4. Totals: 18 (4) 14-18.
IOTA (53) A. Curtis 6, A. Young 20, K. Miller 14, C. Johnson 9, M. Boone 2, L. Zaunbrecher 2. Total: 20 (6) 7-8.
Northwest 17 15 13 17 - 54
Iota 16 12 15 10 - 53
3-pointers - Northwest: Fontenot 3, Thierry 1; Iota: Johnson 3, Young 1, Miller 2. Total Fouls: Northwest 14, Iota 15.
CROWLEY (42) Tyzaneka Price 3, Taylor Perkins 8, Myraneiko Lastropes 11, Caithin Dregin 2, Mya Lastropes 3, Kentaysia Wilridge 7, Spiritual Guidry 4, Khalee Meaux 2, Macy Butler 2.
ERATH (9) Aubrey Desormeaux 9.
Crowley 11 11 7 13 - 42
Erath 0 2 2 5 - 9
3-pointers - Crowley: Wilridge 1; Erath: Desormeaux 1. Total Fouls: Crowley 10, Erath 7.
BOYS
Comeaux 72, Acadiana 37
Opelousas 40, Breaux Bridge 37
North Vermilion 58, Eunice 45
Jeanerette 70, Ascension Episcopal 55
Crowley 61, Erath 30
Northwest 61, Iota 29
Hamilton Christian 89, Gueydan 45
North Central 97, Opelousas Catholic 52
Hathaway 70, J.S. Clark 63
Northside Christian 74, Hackberry 64
LAFAYETTE HIGH (77) C. Dunning 22, M. Spencer 4, B. Phillips 20, J.M. Lege 3, J. Sinegal 4, J. Jackson 2, K. Delahoussaye 22. Totals: 25 (4) 12-17.
BARBE (55) Elijah Roberts 17, Jarrabi Barry 5, Ja’Quire Richmond 2, Kaleb Joseph 14, Jayden Gradney 6, Andrew Mitchell 2. Totals: 11 (5) 9-12.
Lafayette 25 23 14 15 - 77
Barbe 20 12 20 15 - 55
3-pointers - Lafayette: Dunning 2, Phillips 2; Barbe: Joseph 4, Barry 1. Total Fouls: Lafayette 11, Barbe 16.
DAVID THIBODAUX (59) Cody Brown 10, Chukiuka Nwanji 11, Kenny Sam 3, Cody Harris 20, Jeffrey Dural 4, Samuel Harris 5, Kenneth Davis 4, Christopher Wiltz 2. Totals: 15 (8) 5-8.
ST. MARTINVILLE (76) Jalen Mitchell 19, Andrew Savoy 7, Datayvious Gabriel 26, Javian Roberts 2, Xavier Kately 1, Harvey Broussard 13, Tanner Harrison 2, Davontre Alexander 6. Totals: 27 (3) 13-20.
David Thibodaux 11 13 19 16 - 59
St. Martinville 14 18 21 22 - 76
3-pointers - David Thibodaux: Brown 2, Nwanji 1, C. Harris 4, S. Harris 1; St. Martinville: Mitchell 2, Savoy 1. Total Fouls: David Thibodaux .
NOTRE DAME (34) Tylan Turner 3, Chris Schmid 3, Zach Lamm 15, Nick Swacker 2, Matt Bernard 7, Teddy Menard 2, Nyles Billy 2. Totals: 6 (7) 1-3.
PORT BARRE (33) Kyeron Malveaux 4, Mehkai Franklin 4, Andre Tremble 5, JR Pickney15, Luke Leger 3, Frank Lazard 2. Total: 13 (6) 3-7.
Notre Dame 7 6 11 10 - 34
Port Barre 5 8 10 10 - 33
3-pointers - Notre Dame: Schmid 1, Lamm 5, Bernard 1 ; Port Barre: Franklin 1, Tremble 1, Pickney 3, Leger 1 . Total Fouls: Notre Dame 3, Port Barre 5.
Opelousas 40, Breaux Bridge 37
BREAUX BRIDGE (37) Deandre Hypolite 10, Trevonte Sylvester 12, Daiton Alexander 7, Kevion Martin 2, Kyser Patt 6. Totals: 12 (2) 7-14.
OPELOUSAS (40) Jayden Lazard 14, Jon’Quavius McGhee 8, Kylan Williams 15, Trent Murphy 3. Total: 8 (6) 6-12.
Breaux Bridge 6 5 12 14 - 37
Opelousas 6 10 16 8 - 40
3-pointers - Breaux Bridge: Alexander 1, Patt 1; Opelousas: Williams 5, Murphy 1. Total Fouls: Breaux Bridge 12, Opelousas 14. Records: Breaux Bridge 15-8
CARENCRO (44) Bailey Despanie 7, Jatrell Marks 15, Rashad Ohezime 3, Byron Fobbs 19. Totals: 15 (2) 8-11.
ST. THOMAS MORE (46) Braylen Logan 2, Jaden Shelvin 20, Carter Domingue 4, Jack Bach 6, Reece Melancon 3, Noah Bourque 4, Christian Trahan 5, Bryce Boullion 2. Total: 15 (3) 7-14.
Carencro 6 8 19 11 - 44
St. Thomas More 14 11 11 10 - 46
3-pointers - Carencro: Marks 1, Fobbs 1; Opelousas: Shelvin 2, Trahan 1. Total Fouls: Carencro 17, St. Thomas More 15. Records: Carencro 9-12; St. Thomas More 23-5