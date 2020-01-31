ACA.STMCarencroHoops8.020220
St. Thomas More forward Jack Bech (4) goes in for a basket against the Carencro defense during their District 5-4A showdown Friday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

GIRLS

St. Thomas More 57, Carencro 32

Northwest 54, Iota 53

Lafayette High 60, Barbe 48

Crowley 42, Erath 9

Abbeville 53, Kaplan 52

Notre Dame 44, Port Barre 33

North Central 67, Opelousas Catholic 27

Lake Arthur 66, Midland 34

NOTRE DAME (44) M. Chiasson 9, C. Caies 2, A. Hundley 4, G. Leonards 4, M. Schmid 8, K. Broussard 10, J. Schmid 3, D. Lavergne 4. Totals: 14 (3) 3-10.

PORT BARRE (33) Ash Malveaux 6, Bra’Shea Pickney 13, Abriana Zeringue 4, Catera Hebert 7, Carley Kaiser 2, Jayla Kempt 1. Total: 7 (5) 4-11.

Notre Dame 12 6 13 13 - 44

Port Barre 6 11 3 13 - 33

3-pointers - Notre Dame: Chiasson 3; Port Barre: Malveaux 2, Pickney 1, Hebert 2. Total Fouls: Notre Dame 14, Port Barre 9.

St. Thomas More 57, Carencro 32

CARENCRO (32) Kevione Faulk 4, Kailyn Dugas 4, Lynn Griffin 16, Jordan Breaux 7. Totals: 12 (2) 1-4.

ST. THOMAS MORE (57) Izzy Carter 18, Angelle Doucet 11, Claire Hader 15, Sophie Perkins 9, Madison Prejean 2, Annelisa Davis 2. Total: 11 (11) 2-4.

Carencro 15 10 0 7 - 32

St. Thomas More 14 14 15 14 - 57

3-pointers - Carencro: Faulk 1, Breaux 1; St. Thomas More: Carter 4, Doucet 2, Hader 5. Total Fouls: Carencro 8, St. Thomas More 14.

Records: St. Thomas More 17-7, 4-1.

North Central 67, Opelousas Catholic 27

OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC (27) B. Major 6, L. Carter 12, R. Labaugere 3, A. Lafleur 4, T. Gautreaux 2. Totals: 4 (3) 8-16.

NORTH CENTRAL (67) Frandreka Keller 17, Diamond Nevills 11, Ya’Jaia Goudeau 27, Katelyn Harrison 10, D. Davis 2. Totals: 31 (1) 2-5.

Opelousas Catholic 3 9 9 6 - 27

North Central 27 20 4 16 - 67

3-pointers - Opelousas Catholic: Carter 2, Labaugere 1; North Central: Nevills. Total Fouls: Opelousas Catholic 5, North Central 13.

Northwest 54, Iota 53

NORTHWEST (54) Katlyn Manuel 16, Tashianna Fontenot 11, Mary Leday 10, Jala Thierry 9, Khahli Malone 4, Makalyn Savoy 4. Totals: 18 (4) 14-18.

IOTA (53) A. Curtis 6, A. Young 20, K. Miller 14, C. Johnson 9, M. Boone 2, L. Zaunbrecher 2. Total: 20 (6) 7-8.

Northwest 17 15 13 17 - 54

Iota 16 12 15 10 - 53

3-pointers - Northwest: Fontenot 3, Thierry 1; Iota: Johnson 3, Young 1, Miller 2. Total Fouls: Northwest 14, Iota 15.

Crowley 42, Erath 9

CROWLEY (42) Tyzaneka Price 3, Taylor Perkins 8, Myraneiko Lastropes 11, Caithin Dregin 2, Mya Lastropes 3, Kentaysia Wilridge 7, Spiritual Guidry 4, Khalee Meaux 2, Macy Butler 2.

ERATH (9) Aubrey Desormeaux 9.

Crowley 11 11 7 13 - 42

Erath 0 2 2 5 - 9

3-pointers - Crowley: Wilridge 1; Erath: Desormeaux 1. Total Fouls: Crowley 10, Erath 7.

BOYS

Comeaux 72, Acadiana 37

St. Thomas More 46, Carencro 44

Lafayette High 77, Barbe 55

Opelousas 40, Breaux Bridge 37

St. Martinville 76, David Thibodaux 59

North Vermilion 58, Eunice 45

Jeanerette 70, Ascension Episcopal 55

Crowley 61, Erath 30

Northwest 61, Iota 29

Notre Dame 34, Port Barre 33

Hamilton Christian 89, Gueydan 45

North Central 97, Opelousas Catholic 52

Hathaway 70, J.S. Clark 63

Northside Christian 74, Hackberry 64

Lafayette High 77, Barbe 55

LAFAYETTE HIGH (77) C. Dunning 22, M. Spencer 4, B. Phillips 20, J.M. Lege 3, J. Sinegal 4, J. Jackson 2, K. Delahoussaye 22. Totals: 25 (4) 12-17.

BARBE (55) Elijah Roberts 17, Jarrabi Barry 5, Ja’Quire Richmond 2, Kaleb Joseph 14, Jayden Gradney 6, Andrew Mitchell 2. Totals: 11 (5) 9-12.

Lafayette 25 23 14 15 - 77

Barbe 20 12 20 15 - 55

3-pointers - Lafayette: Dunning 2, Phillips 2; Barbe: Joseph 4, Barry 1. Total Fouls: Lafayette 11, Barbe 16.

St. Martinville 76, David Thibodaux 59

DAVID THIBODAUX (59) Cody Brown 10, Chukiuka Nwanji 11, Kenny Sam 3, Cody Harris 20, Jeffrey Dural 4, Samuel Harris 5, Kenneth Davis 4, Christopher Wiltz 2. Totals: 15 (8) 5-8.

ST. MARTINVILLE (76) Jalen Mitchell 19, Andrew Savoy 7, Datayvious Gabriel 26, Javian Roberts 2, Xavier Kately 1, Harvey Broussard 13, Tanner Harrison 2, Davontre Alexander 6. Totals: 27 (3) 13-20.

David Thibodaux 11 13 19 16 - 59

St. Martinville 14 18 21 22 - 76

3-pointers - David Thibodaux: Brown 2, Nwanji 1, C. Harris 4, S. Harris 1; St. Martinville: Mitchell 2, Savoy 1. Total Fouls: David Thibodaux .

Notre Dame 34, Port Barre 33

NOTRE DAME (34) Tylan Turner 3, Chris Schmid 3, Zach Lamm 15, Nick Swacker 2, Matt Bernard 7, Teddy Menard 2, Nyles Billy 2. Totals: 6 (7) 1-3.

PORT BARRE (33) Kyeron Malveaux 4, Mehkai Franklin 4, Andre Tremble 5, JR Pickney15, Luke Leger 3, Frank Lazard 2. Total: 13 (6) 3-7.

Notre Dame 7 6 11 10 - 34

Port Barre 5 8 10 10 - 33

3-pointers - Notre Dame: Schmid 1, Lamm 5, Bernard 1 ; Port Barre: Franklin 1, Tremble 1, Pickney 3, Leger 1 . Total Fouls: Notre Dame 3, Port Barre 5.

Opelousas 40, Breaux Bridge 37

BREAUX BRIDGE (37) Deandre Hypolite 10, Trevonte Sylvester 12, Daiton Alexander 7, Kevion Martin 2, Kyser Patt 6. Totals: 12 (2) 7-14.

OPELOUSAS (40) Jayden Lazard 14, Jon’Quavius McGhee 8, Kylan Williams 15, Trent Murphy 3. Total: 8 (6) 6-12.

Breaux Bridge 6 5 12 14 - 37

Opelousas 6 10 16 8 - 40

3-pointers - Breaux Bridge: Alexander 1, Patt 1; Opelousas: Williams 5, Murphy 1. Total Fouls: Breaux Bridge 12, Opelousas 14. Records: Breaux Bridge 15-8

St. Thomas More 46, Carencro 44

CARENCRO (44) Bailey Despanie 7, Jatrell Marks 15, Rashad Ohezime 3, Byron Fobbs 19. Totals: 15 (2) 8-11.

ST. THOMAS MORE (46) Braylen Logan 2, Jaden Shelvin 20, Carter Domingue 4, Jack Bach 6, Reece Melancon 3, Noah Bourque 4, Christian Trahan 5, Bryce Boullion 2. Total: 15 (3) 7-14.

Carencro 6 8 19 11 - 44

St. Thomas More 14 11 11 10 - 46

3-pointers - Carencro: Marks 1, Fobbs 1; Opelousas: Shelvin 2, Trahan 1. Total Fouls: Carencro 17, St. Thomas More 15. Records: Carencro 9-12; St. Thomas More 23-5

