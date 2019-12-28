Josh Preston, a high school sports reporter in New Orleans for VSN Louisiana, tells this story about St. Thomas More boys basketball coach Danny Broussard. At least as a coach, it sums up the man perfectly.
It’s the championship game of 2017 Sophie B. Wright Tournament of Champions, and the STM is trailing Riverside by three possessions late in the contest. The Cougars can’t win at this point — they ended up losing 69-60 — and most coaches in this situation would let the clock run out and live to fight another day.
But Broussard, now in his 37th year leading the STM program, is not most coaches. He calls a timeout with a second remaining after a made basket, eliciting some grumbles from the crowd.
And then Broussard, as Preston remember, turns to the crowd and shouts something along the lines of, “We don’t quit! I’m about to draw up a seven-point play!”
Even the crowd had to laugh at that remark.
That’s Danny Broussard in a nutshell. As intense as he can be while coaching, his sense of humor is always present. Sometimes the affable 60-year-old’s intensity itself is comical.
If you know Broussard, you’re probably fond of him.
“He’s a people guy,” STM assistant coach Wesley Cortese said. “He wants to see people he knows. When we travel — I’m not that way — he wants to see somebody he knows. He wants to talk. He wants to tell people about his guys, guys who’ve played for him.
“He’ll tell stories of guys who played in the 80s and call them, ‘That kid.’ I say, ‘Coach, that guy is 15 years older than me.’”
But Preston’s anecdote also illustrates how Broussard, with Saturday’s 70-50 against Ellender during the semifinals of STM Sunkist Shootout, became only the fourth boys basketball coach in Louisiana history to win 1,000 career games.
You see, Broussard is always trying to win. He comes from the same school of thought as Herm Edwards: “You play to win the game.” He’s competitive by nature.
It’s why he doesn’t care what you think about his maddeningly effective four-corner offense, which allows his teams to hold the ball for long periods of time because there’s no shot clock on the high school level.
It doesn’t always work, Broussard concedes, but there have been games when Broussard used the four-corner offense from the opening tip.
“Sometimes I get criticized for holding the ball and spreading it,” said Broussard, inducted into the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018. “But to me, it’s just common sense.”
It’s why he’ll change up defensive looks at a moment's notice, alternating from a full-court press, to a half-court trap, to a 1-2-2 matchup zone to basic man-to-man defense.
Broussard doesn’t use man-to-man defense as much as he once did, but after Carencro beat STM by one possession twice last year, the Cougars played exclusively man-to-man defense in the third meeting against the Bears. STM won by 15.
“You do what you have to do in certain games against certain teams,” said Broussard, whose Cougars led 31-12 at half in cruising past Ellender on Saturday behind Carter Domingue's 21 points. “We are a multiple defensive team. For as much zone as we play, if you came to our practice, we work on man-to-man almost every day. I think to be a good zone team, you have to have good man-to-man principles.”
It’s why he emphasizes fundamentals every day, knowing that’s what could prevail in close contests or against teams with a talent edge. Broussard’s teams always seem to find ways to win when games go to overtime, including last year’s Division II final against De La Salle.
“When you play a team that’s more athletic, quicker, faster, stronger, we feel like the fundamentals are a great equalizer,” Broussard said. “When you have the fundamentals, we feel like we don’t make as many turnovers, which leads to more shot attempts, which leads to a better chance of winning against some teams that are more superior.”
The Cougars outlasted the Cavaliers in double overtime after trailing by 13 in the fourth quarter, clinching Broussard’s second straight state championship and fourth overall.
“We’re down 13 in the fourth quarter, and a lot of coaches would have maybe thrown the towel in,” said Cortese, who’s served under Broussard for 10 years. “Danny is saying, ‘Hey, guys, we got this.’ I’m looking at the scoreboard going, ‘OK … What do you know?’ But that’s his attitude.”
It’s why even at 60, Broussard will still try to defend his players in practice if there’s a lesson to be taught. At heart, he’s still the diminutive guard who was part of the Meaux High team, coached by Danny’s brother Rickey, that reached the Class C final in 1977.
In a way only he could, Broussard will get creative to inspire his team. He’ll rip his jacket off and get in a stance while coaching from the sideline. Many of Broussard’s practice drills have a winner to maintain the competitive spirit.
“Our staff, our players, ex-players — everybody looks to me when he’s freaking out or putting on a show,” Cortese said. “We all kind of know what’s going on. He’s trying to fire up our guys. He fights for our guys all the time. Whenever we’re having a bad practice, he’ll come in and fire our guys up with those antics, those stories.
“He’ll do something, and we’re sitting in the back going, ‘What’s he doing?’ Nobody knows, but it kind of changes the mood of the practice. It makes us be a better team that day.”
Broussard, in several aspects of life, has always been goal-oriented. When he started coaching the STM varsity team as a 23-year-old after Rickey moved on to be an assistant for UL men’s basketball program, Danny’s goal was 500 wins.
“I thought that was a pretty good accomplishment,” Broussard said. “So once I got there, what do you do? You set reset goals. So I just doubled up and went to 1,000.”
But as ambitious as Broussard has always been, he recognizes how fortunate he’s been, too. Getting 1,000 wins is as much about longevity as it is excellence.
“Being in the right place at the right time,” said Broussard, who started out at STM coaching the freshmen football, basketball and baseball teams. “I got all the breaks you can get to be able to accomplish this record. Who at 22 years old can be a head coach at a school like St. Thomas More?”
He wonders what would have happened if Rickey never left STM to coach in college. Maybe he would still be Rickey’s assistant coach.
And what if Jacob Byler, STM’s athletic director at the time, thought Broussard was too young and experienced to remain the head coach of the varsity team? Because Rickey left after the 1983-84 school year had already started and it was too late to hire a new full-time coach, Broussard thought he was essentially serving on an interim basis.
And what if STM thought what he wasn’t successful enough to stick around? They won district his first two years, but a couple of STM boosters thought he was too young to take the program to the next level.
All Broussard did was win the Class 3A state championship in his third year as head coach in 1986.
After the basketball team won the state title that year, former STM principal Yvonne B. Jumonville pulled those boosters calling for a new coach aside after a board meeting and said, “By the way, I decided I’m going to keep coach Broussard around for a few more years.”
“That’s kind of ironic,” Broussard laughed. “Maybe that state championship saved my job. I don’t really know.”
Since then, Broussard has won more than 75 percent of his games, and only once have the Cougars finished with a losing record during his tenure. Broussard has built his own coaching tree during that time, too.
Former player and assistant coach Stephen Strojny now coaches the STM girls team. Kim Broussard, Danny’s first assistant coach, is the Cougars’ athletic director. Eric Mouton, who played for and coached under Danny, is the boys basketball coach and athletic director at Ascension Episcopal. Mike Bourgeois, another former player and assistant, is the athletic director at Episcopal of Acadiana.
Other assistant coaches, like Wesley Cortese and his brother Nick, have spent multiple years on Broussard’s staff when they could have easily become head coaches if they wanted to.
Those who love Broussard have a strong sense of loyalty to him.
But Broussard wants to note two important things: His family — wife, Dena, and three children, Lacey, Paige and Jason — have supported him the entire time, and his win total wasn’t accomplished alone.
“It’s not about me,” Broussard said. “It’s about a program and a great academic school with a very supportive administration that has allowed me to do what I love, and that is coach. All the players that have worn the navy, maroon and grey, they are why I’m where I’m at.”
It’s fitting, too, that victory No. 1,000 came at the Sunkist Shootout, a passion project for Broussard. His brother started the tournament in the second year of the school in 1983, and to this day, Broussard is actively involved in every aspect of the event.
He even served as the public address announcer for the Carencro-Southside game on the opening day of the tournament.
But you can bet 1,000 wins will quickly be an afterthought for Broussard.
“It’s something I’ve asked him before: ‘How do you have a winning tradition? How did you build it?’” Cortese said. “He just said, ‘Man, I just think about the next game all the time.’”