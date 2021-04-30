SULPHUR - Having been to Sulphur multiple times, the Beau Chene Lady Gators were determined to take the next step Friday afternoon in the Class 4A semifinals versus the Tioga Lady Indians.
In what turned into a wild contest highlighted by a series of illegal pitches by both teams, the No. 2-seeded Lady Gators took advantage and secured an 8-0 victory over the No. 3-seeded Lady Indians to advance to the 4A state championship game for the first time in program history.
Lady Gators’ pitcher Mallory Pitre got called for multiple illegal pitches in the first inning, but she adjusted and didn’t let it happen again, whereas Lady Indians pitcher Kairah Williams wasn’t able to.
“Our pitcher (Pitre) is dominant,” Lady Gators coach Thad Dickey said. “She could be that good, and she is good. It (illegal pitches) didn’t bother her. She knew after he told her the first time, ‘you’re coming out a little too wide,’ she said, ‘I’ll fix it,’ so she took that approach back onto the mound and kept working. She was able to find her way, so it was good for her and a great team win.”
Once Pitre made the necessary adjustments early on, she put things on cruise control, pitching a complete game shutout with 11 strikeouts while only allowing two hits.
“I was using my screwball and going inside and outside,” Pitre said. “Just dominating on the inside which we knew that they (Tioga) were weaker on. Just know that it (pitching motion) is in the back of my head, but don’t focus on just that.
"Focus on the game and don’t let that small little thing get in my way. That was normally how I pitch, so I had to not step as far out and try and use more wrist in my pitches instead of relying on my whole body."
Pitre’s dominance was supported by the Lady Gators’ bats, who were able to get to Williams early and take advantage of her struggle with the home plate umpire.
“I think (early runs) helped her (Pitre) lock in,” Dickey said. “When she came out and she saw that her offense gave her three runs in that first inning because we talked about it all week long how we were going to have to manufacture runs, and we did.
"I think out of the top seven hitters we bunted three or four times. We had a couple bloop hits, but that goes down as line drives in the book. I think the run support helped her and gave her a lot of confidence that we can do this."
The Lady Gators were able to mix in power with good bunts and were once again led by their strong senior trio of Pitre, Gracie Bellard and Kaitlyn Dickey.
“My daughter (Kaitlyn Dickey) mishit a ball and I thought that ball was gone,” Dickey said. “Then we came back and the No. 3 hole hitter (Bellard) got one. We hit the ball hard at times, we had a couple of breaks go our way, but I’ll take them. I told the team I’ll take a 1-0 win or a 7-0 win, as long as we got the W.”
The Lady Gators will be taking on No. 1-seeded North DeSoto for the 4A crown and will look to see if they can not only get to the state championship for the first time, but win it.
“Anything can happen," Dickey said. "We’re at a point now where it’s one versus two, and we’ll see what happens tomorrow afternoon. The girls said 'coach, you don’t look nervous at all,' I said 'I’m not.' It’s what I expect out of them, I want perfection.
"It’s OK if we don’t have perfection, as long as we strive toward perfection. I told my girls every day, as long we’re getting better day by day, if I can look up and say we’re better than we were yesterday, it’s positive for us."