What we know
It's the Lynkon Romero show, part three.
The Erath signal-caller, who won the starting job as a freshman, two years ago, threw for more than 2,000 yards last year as a sophomore as the Bobcats when 7-3 in the regular season and advanced to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
And even though the Bobcats lost David Richard and Coy Broussard to graduation, two returning receivers in Christian Pillette, who had more than 1,000 yards receiving last year, and Austin Hebert so the cupboards isn't bare when it comes to pass catchers for Romero's aerials.
"Pillette and Hebert are coming back as seniors and I expect then to pick up where they left off last year," Erath coach Eric LeBlanc said. "Christian's healthy this year after dealing with some injuries last year and the rest of the receiving corps is healthy and I have no concerns about the receivers this year."
But as it was last season, the 2022 season starts and ends with Romero, who threw for 2,291 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2021.
"We saw improvements from his freshman to his sophomore year and we saw those same improvements from the end of his sophomore year to now," LeBlanc said. "Where his is at now is head and heels above where he was at this times last year.
"We've actually given him more freedom to make calls and changes at the line this year because we feel that he can handle it."
On the defensive side of the ball, the Bobcats return two defensive ends in Dylan Duhon and Chase Broussard but the strength will be the defensive secondary where LeBlanc returns three starters in Christen Migues and Beau Lancon at corners, Nate Touchet at strong safety and Brayton Landry at free safety.
"I feel strongly about our skill guys back there and in our ends," LeBlanc said. "We'll be able to get after some people on defense."
What we don't know
The bigger question for Erath this season is the both on the offensive and defensive line.
"We're replacing three guys on the offensive line and we need to see how these new guys are going to come together," LeBlanc said. "But all five guys have started whether it's been on offense or defense.
"The question is how fast they can gel together?"
The other big question for the Bobcats is who will step up at receiver to complement Pillette and Hebert and who will take control in the running game.
"We threw the ball about 60 percent of the time last year but that was just how the offense played out at times," LeBlanc said. "But we still need to be able to run the ball effectively to help our offense."
How we see it
As long as the offensive line comes together and can keep Romero on his feet and in the pocket, the Bobcats are going to be a dangerous team for anybody,
But the key is going to be how effective the junior quarterback can be.
"He didn't have as high a completion percentage last year but that was more of how we threw the ball a little more than we normally do," LeBlanc. "I'd like to see us get his completion percentage up and get back to more of a 60-40 pass/run percentage.
"We're an RPO (run/pass option) team and that's where we have our success."
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Lynkon Romero
QB, 5-10, 170, Sr
The junior is fast approaching the records of another former Erath quarterback great, Derrick Fourroux, who went on to have a great career at McNeese.
Christian Pillette
WR, 5-10, 170, Jr
He battled back from injury last year to post a 1,000 yard receiving campaign and is primed to have a repeat performance this year.
Reese Domingue
OL, 6-1, 278, Sr
"He, along with Christian and Lynkon, are the offensive captains this year," LeBlanc said. "THey are the leaders of their respective groups and you couldn't ask for better leaders.:
Nate Touchet
SS, 5-9, 175, Sr
"He's been a starter for us for a couple of seasons now," LeBlanc said. He sets the tone for us"
Dylan Duhon
SE, 5-9, 190, Sr
"Another tone setter for us on defense," LeBlanc said. "A returning All-District player who we count on to get pressure on the quarterback."
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
WR Christian Pillette (5-10, 170, Sr)*
WR Austin Hebert (5-8, 169, Sr)*
WR Payton Pickens (5-9, 160, Jr)
TE Chase Broussard (5-10, 190, Sr)
RT Ryan Fobbs (6-1, 261, Jr)
RG Reese Domingue (6-1, 278, Sr)*
C Jadon Soirez (5-10, 187, Jr)
LG Wyatt Richard (5-11, 261, Jr)
LT Brooks Bouillion (5-11, 225, Sr)*
QB Lynkon Romero (6-2, 185, Jr)*
RB Blake Dautreuil (6-1, 180, Jr)
DEFENSE
DE Dylan Duhon (5-9, 190, Sr)*
DT Wyatt Richard (5-11, 261, Jr)
DT Cooper Migues (6-0, 275, Sr)
DE Chase Broussard (5-10, 190, Sr)*
SS Mason Hebert (5-10, 191, So)
LB Lane Delcambre (5-10, 190, Sr)*
CB Christen Migues (5-9, 163, Sr)*
CB Bo Lancon (5-8, 147, Jr)
SS Blake Dautreuil (6-1, 180, Jr)*
SS Nate Touchet (5-98,, 174, Sr)*
FS Brayden Landry (5-9, 160, Jr)*
* - Returning starters
COACHING STAFF
Coach: Eric LeBlanc
Record: 17-21.
2022 SCHEDULE
Sept. 2 LOREAUVILLE
Sept. 9 North Vermilion
Sept. 15 CATHOLIC-NI
Sept. 23 VERMILION CATHOLIC
Sept 30 Vinton
Oct. 7 ST. MARTINVILLE
Oct. 13 Kaplan
Oct. 21 ABBEVILLE
Oct. 28 Crowley
Nov. 4 Donaldsonville
Home games in all Caps
2021 RESULTS
Lost Loreauville 41-15
Beat DeQuincy 28-21
Beat St. Louis Catholic 29-21
Beat North Vermilion 31-24
Beat Vermilion Catholic 36-34
Beat Kaplan 35-24
Beat Loranger 28-27
Lost St. Martinville 59-29
Beat Crowley 39-30
Lost Abbeville 38-15
Playoffs
Lost Wossman 34-29
LAST FIVE YEARS
2021: 7-4
2020: 1-5
2019: 5-6
2018: 4-7
2017: 1-9