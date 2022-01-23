Wayne Randall-Bashay's two free throws with 6.2 seconds remaining gave the New Iberia boys basketball team a 45-44 win over Lafayette Christian on Saturday.
LCA held a 44-43 lead with 25.4 seconds to go, but the Knights missed the first free throw on an one-on-one.
The Yellow Jackets grabbed the rebound and got off three shots. Randall-Bashay ended up drawing a foul to set up his sixth and seventh points of the quarter.
"I had to contribute for my team," said Randall-Bashay, a 6-foot-5 sophomore. "I wasn't doing too much, so I had to knock them down and finish the game off."
Randall-Bashay, who was averaging 10 points per game, didn't score until the fourth quarter. He was 0 for 3 from the field until the fourth, when he made one field goal and 5 of 6 free throws.
"Wayne was in foul trouble," NISH coach Chad Pourciau said. "We were trying to protect him after he picked up three fouls."
Late in the third quarter, the Yellow Jackets took an eight-point lead on consecutive baskets by center Quinton Cook, but the Knights pushed ahead 37-36 on a fourth-quarter bucket by Kam Williams, who finished with 10 points.
Jordan Skinner and Christian Walker each scored 11 points for the 17-6 Yellow Jackets, who have won six straight.
"We've been in a stretch where we've been at home a bunch," Pourciau said. "We were able to string some home wins together. We were on the road a lot the first half of the season, so we've gotten some momentum at home."
Walker, a junior sixth-man who has been playing with a broken nose, leads the Yellow Jackets with 14 points per game. Randall-Bashay ranks second in scoring, followed by Skinner's nine points per game.
Jayden Westley only played a few minutes in the second quarter, but the junior added four points and two steals. Tylin Bray, a 6-foot-4 senior, scored 20 points in a recent game for the Yellow Jackets, who have nine players in the rotation.
"With our depth, we're able to play a lot of guys," Pourciau said. "When we have foul trouble, we're able to survive. It's not like there is a big dropoff when we're in foul trouble.
"Against Acadiana last week, we went on a run with three starters on the bench in foul trouble and were able to add to our lead."
The Yellow Jackets, No. 9 in the LHSAA's Class 5A power ratings, are 1-0 in District 3-5A with home games against Sulphur (16-9, 0-1) and Southside (18-6, 1-0) on tap next week.
"We probably didn't deserve to win tonight, but we found a way," Pourciau said. "LCA is 16-7 and will easily win eight more games. Anytime you get a win over a 20-plus win team, you have to feel good about it.
"We have Sulphur and Southside with a lot of wins coming up next week. We have a lot of power points in front of us. If we want to be at home in the playoffs, we have to string together some more wins."