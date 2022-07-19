Former Vermilion Catholic standout Ethan Lege had talked to nearly half in the teams in the league about potentially drafting him.
As it turned out, neither the round nor the team went as Lege expected Tuesday when the Milwaukee Brewers selected him No. 492 overall in the 16th round as a third baseman.
“I definitely didn’t expect the Brewers to pick me,” said Lege, who was thinking he’d be drafted earlier after talking to teams.
Now comes decision time for the Delgado Community College standout who signed with the Ole Miss Rebels in November.
Perhaps the biggest telling point there is Lege is already in Oxford, although he hasn’t officially made up his mind.
“I haven’t totally made up my mind yet,” he said. “I haven’t even really started negotiating with the Brewers yet.”
Lege is coming off a fabulous second season at Delgado, batting .399 with 15 doubles, a triple, four homers, 36 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.
Whatever decision he makes, Lege is mostly happy he chose to transfer from Nicholls to Delgado after the 2020 pandemic season.
“That was probably the best decision I’ve ever made,” Lege said. “All the little things coach Joe Scheuermann taught me while I was there are the reason why I was drafted. It helped me so much on and off the field.”
Lege played last summer with the Acadiana Cane Cutters, but left after just one game this season to move to Oxford. Naturally, he relished the experience of watching the Rebels win the national championship.
"It was amazing to watch them take that next step," Lege said.