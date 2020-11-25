In the most tumultuous season ever with more twists and turns than the super roundabout on E Broussard Road, what better way to begin the 2020 playoffs than with a rematch.

Well, a rematch of a game that never actually happened.

Southside and New Iberia were scheduled to play in their District 3-5A finale last week, but the game was canceled because of coronavirus concerns. Just so happens, the playoffs begin this week and the Sharks and Yellow Jackets were matched up in the 5A bracket.

“When you looked at the power rankings, New Iberia was in that group we thought we might play,” Southside coach Josh Fontenot said, “but we didn’t really know. We didn't know who was opting out and who was going to play. Usually, by Week 10 you have an idea, but this year we had no clue.”

Fontenot said it’s a unique challenge getting ready for a playoff game they’ve been preparing for for two weeks. Fontenot said he knows New Iberia is improved in the second year under Curt Ware and he said the Yellow Jackets present a unique challenge running the Wing T.

“Those offenses hard to plan against because you don’t really see them that often anymore,” Fontenot said. “Not a lot of coaches run that anymore and honestly, it makes it more effective. It’s not new, but it’s hard. We do nothing like it so it’s hard to simulate and practice against.”

Ware said it took a little while for the team to buy into the Wing-T, but this season’s 27-25 win over Westgate might have been the thing that put the team — and the community — over the top.

“After last year, everyone was talking about our 2-8 record and Westgate was a good football team,” Ware said. “They were the measuring stick and since I stepped on campus, the boys were asking about Westgate and how we were going to beat Westgate.

“It’s been one of those kinds of rivalries. It’s the Berry Bowl and they have a trophy. This particular group of seniors had never beat Westgate. We do two different things, but for us to win that game and not throw a single pass, it was a huge win from that standpoint. That was a big deal.”

St. Martinville encounters big task of sweeping district foe Kaplan in first round Kaplan travels to St. Martinville for the second time this season in a Class 3A first-round playoff game Friday.

Ware has a trio of running backs that have taken New Iberia’s Wing T attack to the next level this season. The Sharks will get a balanced effort from Markel Linzer, Ty Fusilier and Alvin George.

“We have three guys that get equal amount carries,” Ware said. “We can go on either wing now because these guys are so equally talented. Merkel is a speed sweep guy and he’s learned where to cut and things like that this year. Ty was a running back before and our most natural running back and Alvin is more of a downhill runner.”

The Sharks have had to adjust their offense after starter Dillan Monette went down four weeks ago against Sulphur. Since then, back up Gavyn Menard has led the Sharks to two more wins, but Fontenot admits the offense is drastically different without his seasoned play-caller taking snaps.

+2 Carencro running back Traylon Prejean answering the call in his senior season Class 4A’s No. 1-seeded Carencro Golden Bears have one of the best running back duos in the area in seniors Traylon Prejean and Kendrell Williams.

“When you lose your signal caller, you’re going to have some challenges,” Fontenot said. “Everything ran through Dillan. We did different things that had developed to take advantage of his talents. When he goes down, it’s nothing against the other guys, they just have different skill sets. We feel like Gavyn has played great and it’s been more of a focus on running the ball.

The Sharks’ success running the ball has been aided by the emergence of Jack Pruitt in the backfield. Pruitt has a tremendous 2019 at wide receiver, but after starting running back Cedric McDonald went down, Pruitt has taken over the lead back duties. Fontenot said Pruitt has done well with the new role and if the Sharks do that Friday against New Iberia, Fontenot said he likes their chances.

“Jack has always worked at tailback a good bit — especially in the speed sweep game,” Fontenot said. “We had a vision of that and when Cedric went down, we were ready to give Jack carries. Jack is the best guy with the ball in his hand and we are running the ball well. It’s going to be a good matchup. We felt like we had a chance going into the season finale and we feel the same way now.”