IOTA - Iota coach Ray Aucoin had so many thoughts floating around in his head after his Bulldogs’ 44-28 upset victory over Church Point to win the District 4-3A championship Friday.
But like most football coaches, he mostly went back to all the hard work that got his Bulldogs in position to pull off such a huge victory.
“When I got here eight years ago now as a defensive coordinator, I said we had to establish some kind of physicality, because it wasn’t here,” Aucoin said. “It took us a couple years of 1-9 and 2-8. Then 8-2 and then undefeateds and then COVID. We had to establish physicality and that’s where it began.”
Much of that momentum was threatened in the spring when there was an abrupt change in head coach and he took over.
“The kids had a big change in their life back in March,” Aucoin said. “They didn’t know who was coming in. These coach (Coby) Wallace named me the head coach that we were not going to give up on them. We were going to keep things going and we were going to continue to do things the right way.
“It was probably the best summer we ever had. It was the best attitudes we’ve ever had, and it was the best attendances.”
All of that behind-the-scenes work paid off in a massive way in Friday’s win. Iota forced five fumbles and picked off a pass to help thwart one of the top rushing attacks in the state.
“Yes, we practice turnovers, yes we did,” Aucoin said. “We practice our drills as if we were in a game situation. We practice hitting people and stripping the ball.
“The biggest problem at the beginning of the year was not taking chances and not getting the opportunities. When a ball came loose, we did not know how to fall on it – we didn’t know how to not pick it up and stumble with it. We got a touchback one time and it should have been a touchdown.”
Despite two fumbles in the first half, Church Point struck quickly with a four-play, 74-yard drive in 39 seconds to cut Iota’s lead to 17-14 by halftime on a 9-yard TD run from Jaden Reese.
“They had a good plan and they did a great job of executing it,” CPHS coach John Craig Arceneaux said. “We had a lot of things go against us early in the game and we were in the game at halftime.
“We just had to come out and put a drive together to start the second half and we turned the ball over.”
Instead, the Bears fumbled on their first two drives of the second half. Clay Doucet turned the those into two of his three rushing touchdowns for a 30-14 lead midway through the third.
Not only did the Bears turn it over six times, they also turned it over on downs twice.
The first one quickly resulted in a 32-yard TD run by Braydon Lavergne for a commanding 37-14 lead with 3:49 left in the third.
Another big reason for that big lead was the sharp passing by sophomore quarterback Peyton Renfro in the first half. He finished 11-of-17 passing for 198 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
“That’s a sophomore quarterback and his limitations now are unlimited,” Aucoin said. “He’s smart and he stands in there and he’s not scared. He trusts his offensive line.”
But the Bears didn’t own a 31-game regular season winning streak for nothing, however, and they kept fighting.
A 37-yard TD run by Jaden Reese on his way to rushing for 157 yards cut the lead to 37-22 and then Church Point recovered the ensuing kickoff.
Four plays later, Tylon Citizen made it 37-28 with 24 seconds left in the third quarter after an 8-yard TD run.
Instead of building momentum, though, the Bears’ final three drives were fumble, turnover on downs and an interception.
Iota just refused to give in.
“I think that was the difference in that,” Aucoin said of his experienced defense. “They said, ‘Well, we’ve just got to keep going. We know what we’ve got to do.’ We can’t be insanity and keep doing it over and over again, so they come to the coaches and say, ‘We’re here to listen.’ They go under the tent and see what they’ve got to see, they make the adjustments and they do it.
“We got some big stops that I’ve never seen anybody gets on those cats before.”
Citizen was limited to 97 yards and two scores on 14 carries, as well as two interceptions.
“It was just one of those nights,” Arceneaux said. “We just did a lot of things to not help ourselves. Iota did everything they needed to do to win a district championship. Hats off to those guys. Good luck to them.
“We just have to find a way to get better. We haven’t been real good the last three weeks and we’ve got to find a way to get better.”
Six different Iota receivers caught passes, led by Jayce Lantier with four grab for 48 yards, while Lavergne caught two passes for 50 yards and also ran for 86 yards and two scores.
“I want to enjoy this night, but I can’t wait to move forward,” Aucoin said.